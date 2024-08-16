‘Virage Juliette!’ - Labous celebrates with a bend dedicated in her name at Tour de France Femmes

By
published

'They named a corner in my name, and that was amazing and special' says French Champion as crowds shouted her name

ROTTERDAM NETHERLANDS AUGUST 12 Juliette Labous of France and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL prior to the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 1 a 123km stage from Rotterdam to The Hague UCIWWT on August 12 2024 in Rotterdam Netherlands Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Juliette Labous (Team dsmfirmenich PostNL) at a stage start of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Crowds of people chanting, 'Allez Juliette' reached a crescendo when Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) attacked at the bottom of Côte des Fins in pursuit of the day's victory near the end of stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes

The French Champion had little opportunity to take in her dedicated fanfare when she reached the final 15km, but she heard their cheers and saw glimpses of their faces as she raced into the base of the climb.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.