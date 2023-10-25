Tour de France Femmes 2024 - Stage 6 preview
Friday, August 16, 2024: Remiremont to Morteau, 160km
Stage 6 will begin in Remiremont on August 16 and take the peloton on a 160km hilly route into Morteau. The peloton will tackle five categorised ascents, each more demanding as the stage progresses: Col du Mont de Fourche (3.2km at 5.9%), Col de Ferriere (2.6km at 4.7%), Côte de Laviron (5.7km at 4.1%), La Roche du Prêtre (5.5km at 5.6%), Côte des Fines (1.8km at 7%) before a descent into Morteau.
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
