Tour de France Femmes 2024 - Stage 1 preview
Monday, August 12, 2024: Rotterdam to The Hague, 124km
Image 1 of 1
The 2024 Tour de France Femmes will begin in the Netherlands, entering host cities Rotterdam, The Hague, Dordrecht and then Valkenburg.
The Grand Départ will begin on August 12, with the opening stage held from Rotterdam to The Hague on a flat 124km route well-suited to the sprinters.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1