Tour de France Femmes 2024 - Stage 1 preview

Image 1 of 1 Tour de France Femmes 2024 stage 1 route profile (Image credit: ASO)

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes will begin in the Netherlands, entering host cities Rotterdam, The Hague, Dordrecht and then Valkenburg.

The Grand Départ will begin on August 12, with the opening stage held from Rotterdam to The Hague on a flat 124km route well-suited to the sprinters.