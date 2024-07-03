Exclusive: Chinese brand XDS Carbon-Tech invests in Astana Qazaqstan to create new 'super team'

Chinese carbon manufacturer XDS Carbon-Tech, one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, will invest in the Astana Qazaqstan team, with a long-term strategy to compete with the biggest teams in the WorldTour.

Cyclingnews understands that the Shenzen-based company will become a major investor in the team for a period ranging from five to 10 years.

The Chinese-registered team will have a budget in line with the 'super teams' of cycling's top tier such as UAE Team Emirates and Visma-Lease A Bike.

The team will also switch bike suppliers as part of the deal, moving from Wilier to little-known Chinese brand X-Lab.

Last week, Astana Qazaqstan general manager Alexander Vinokourov met with Chinese representatives in Florence ahead of the Grand Départ of the Tour de France. The deal could be finalised and announced during the Tour.

The team is close to signing Australian sprinter Kaden Groves, who is out of contract at Alpecin-Deceuninck at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has racked up five stage wins across the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España over the past three seasons but hasn't yet raced the Tour de France with Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel taking the team's focus at cycling's biggest race.

Astana Qazaqstan are determined to retain their WorldTour status for the next license period from 2026 to 2029.

The Chinese investment should allow Vinokourov to sign several other big-name riders and so score sufficient points to stay in the WorldTour.

