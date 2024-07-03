‘He has a lot of confidence’ – Soudal-QuickStep optimistic for Remco Evenepoel as thoughts turn to Tour de France time trial

By ,
published

Sports director Davide Bramati says Galibier ride ‘a great day’ for Belgian and team

2024 Tour de France stage 4: Remco Evenepoel descends off the Galibier
2024 Tour de France stage 4: Remco Evenepoel descends off the Galibier (Image credit: Getty Images)

On to the next thing. After Tuesday’s impressive Tour de France performance in the Alps by Remco Evenepoel, Soudal-QuickStep management are already eying the next crunch GC stage and hoping that the Belgian star will shine equally brightly in Friday’s time trial.

Evenepoel both claimed second place on stage 4 behind lone winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), 35 seconds back, moving up to second overall, 45 seconds down. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.