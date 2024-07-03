How Mark Cavendish broke Eddy Merckx's all-time Tour de France stage win record

Quick thinking, good decisions deliver magic 35th stage victory

Briton Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan celebrates on the podium after winning stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France cycling race, from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas, France (177,4 km) on Wednesday 03 July 2024. The 111th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 29 June and will finish in Nice, France on 21 July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Mark Cavendish of Astana Qazaqstan celebrates on the podium after winning stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Jasper Jacobs / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP / Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish finally did it - he broke Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage victory record by winning his 35th stage. It was a record that stood for 48 years. Not only is Cavendish's record remarkable for the comparison with a legend like Merckx, but it also cements the Manx Missile as the best sprinter in the history of cycling, and possibly the best there ever will be.

Most of Merckx's 34 stage wins came in time trials - he won three prologue time trials and 13 individual time trials in addition to 18 mass start stages at the Tour de France. Of the latter, only two stages could be considered bunch sprints - the final stage of the 1974 Tour de France and stage 7 that same year from a group of 55 riders.

SAINT VULBAS FRANCE JULY 03 LR Cees Bol of Netherlands and Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan and Astana Qazaqstan Team compete during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 5 a 1774km stage from SaintJeandeMaurienne to Saint Vulbas UCIWT on July 03 2024 in Saint Vulbas France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Astana team starts to position(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.