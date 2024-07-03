'There are no problems' - Juan Ayuso downplays Almeida's Galibier gesture at Tour de France

By ,
published

UAE Team Emirates present united front after putting Pogačar back in yellow on stage 4

Juan Ayuso trails Joao Almeida and Adam Yates on the Col du Galibier
Juan Ayuso trails Joao Almeida and Adam Yates on the Col du Galibier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso’s supposed reluctance to work for Tadej Pogačar on the Col du Galibier on stage 4 of the Tour de France was very visibly flagged by the gesticulating of his teammate João Almeida, but the Spaniard has insisted there are “no problems” within the UAE Team Emirates squad.

Almeida performed a key role in teeing up Pogačar’s eventual attack on the Galibier, but 3km from the summit, he turned and called for assistance from Ayuso, who was tucked near the back of the reduced front group.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.