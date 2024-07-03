Geraint Thomas hails 'unbelievable' Mark Cavendish – 'It's great that he's got the Tour de France record'

'He's 39 and everyone says you get slower as you get older – he's proven that wrong'

Mark Cavendish (left) and Geraint Thomas shown in a flashback to a stage on the Tour de France 2017
Mark Cavendish (left) and Geraint Thomas shown in a flashback to a stage on the Tour de France 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The quiet Ain commune of Saint-Vulbas burst into life as the Tour de France visited for the conclusion of stage 5. As a village of only 1,200 residents, it may not historically have had much of a claim to fame, though Mark Cavendish changed all that on Wednesday afternoon.

The Manxman scored his history-making 35th stage win, moving one clear of Eddy Merckx, having sped clear of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) at the end of the Tour's second sprint showdown. It was no surprise that the Astana Qazaqstan rider's achievement was the main topic of conversation after four hours of otherwise dull racing.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix