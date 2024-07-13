CPA announces legal action on chips-throwing spectator on Tour de France stage 14

Spectator threw chips at Pogačar and Vingegaard

SAINTLARYSOULAN PLA DADET FRANCE JULY 13 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Leader Jersey attacks in the breakaway during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 14 a 1519km stage from Pau to SaintLarySoulan Pla dAdet 1653m UCIWT on July 13 2024 in SaintLarySoulan Pla dAdet France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
Spectators getting too close to race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) on Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a behaviour that could only be called bizarre and inexplicable, a spectator threw chips on Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) on Tour de France stage 14 on Saturday.

Just as Pogačar was blasting his way solo up the final climb of Pla d’Adet, a spectator jumped in front of him to throw chips onto the face of the race leader. 

