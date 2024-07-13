'I'm much better than last year' - Tadej Pogačar regains Tour de France momentum with stunning solo win

By
published

Race leader pushes Vingegaard to nearly two minutes overall in first Pyrenean summit finish

Tadej Pogacar attacks in the breakaway on stage 14 at the Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar attacks in the breakaway on stage 14 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We are not obligated to attack,” was how Tadej Pogačar described his team’s strategy going into stage 14 and the first summit finish of the 2024 Tour de France - but attack the Slovenian duly did, cementing his overall advantage with a spectacular solo victory at Pla d’Adet.

Just three days after arch-rival Jonas Vingegaard managed to outsprint the UAE Team Emirates rider at Le Lioran, seemingly turning the tables on Pogačar, the Tour leader then dramatically reversed the race momentum in the Pyrenees once again.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.