InCycle Video: Remembering Fabio Casartelli

Image 1 of 3 The Fabio Casartelli monument on the Col de Portet d'Aspet (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Fabio Casartelli with Motorola team doctors at the 1995 Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 The parents of Fabio Casartelli. (Image credit: Gregor Brown)

The tragic 1995 death of Fabio Casartelli still haunts the professional peloton, in particular when the Tour de France passes the site of his fatal crash on the Col de Portet d'Aspet, near where his memorial now stands.

The affable Italian crashed on the descent during stage 15 of the 1995 Tour de France, during which he rode for the Motorola team. He suffered a critical head injury.

But perhaps no one feels the pain of his death more acutely than his mother, Rosa, who InCycle interviewed during the Tour de France.

Casartelli, the 1992 Olympic gold medalist, is fondly remembered in the interview. Be sure to have a tissue handy for this heartfelt remembrance.

