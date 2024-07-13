‘Tomorrow suits me better’ – Jonas Vingegaard adamant he can still win Tour de France despite setback in Pyrenees

Dane now almost two minutes down on Tadej Pogačar after conceding 39 seconds at Pla d’Adet

SAINTLARYSOULAN PLA DADET FRANCE JULY 13 Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma Lease a Bike crosses the finish line as second place winner during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 14 a 1519km stage from Pau to SaintLarySoulan Pla dAdet 1653m UCIWT on July 13 2024 in SaintLarySoulan Pla dAdet France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Second on stage 14, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) conceded time on Pla d’Adet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard knew Tadej Pogačar was going to rip the Tour de France apart on the upper reaches of Pla d’Adet on stage 14, but this time he couldn’t stitch it all seamlessly back together. The general classification is now tailored altogether more comfortably for Pogačar, even if Vingegaard remained bullish about his prospects of snatching the yellow jersey off his back by Nice.

“I did a good performance, so I don’t think I can be disappointed in that, but of course it’s disappointing to lose 40 seconds,” Vingegaard said when he emerged from the Visma-Lease a Bike bus long after the finish. “I mean, we just have to take the good things from here, that I did another good performance. And tomorrow is another day, maybe a day that suits me even better.”

