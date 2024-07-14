Tour de France reintroduces mask mandate amid COVID-19 concerns

By
published

New measure follows spate of abandons due to coronavirus

Remco Evenpoel (Soudal-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France has reintroduced protective measures against COVID-19, with race organisation, media and guests now required to wear masks wherever they come into contact with riders and team staff on the race.

Race organiser ASO announced the protocol on Sunday morning following a number of COVID-19 cases in the peloton in recent days. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Mørkøv (Astana-Qazaqstan) are among the riders to have abandoned the race after contracting the virus, while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) remains in the Tour despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
