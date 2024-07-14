Tour de France reintroduces mask mandate amid COVID-19 concerns

The Tour de France has reintroduced protective measures against COVID-19, with race organisation, media and guests now required to wear masks wherever they come into contact with riders and team staff on the race.

Race organiser ASO announced the protocol on Sunday morning following a number of COVID-19 cases in the peloton in recent days. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Michael Mørkøv (Astana-Qazaqstan) are among the riders to have abandoned the race after contracting the virus, while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) remains in the Tour despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) has been wearing a mask in the mixed zone before and after stages in recent days, and the Belgian has already called on the organisation to implement more stringent measures against COVID-19.

“There are so many people at the start and finish. COVID doesn't just enter the peloton, it comes from outside,” Evenepoel said on Friday.

“We want to keep it out of the race and be as safe as possible. We really don't want to take any risks. I think we should go back to the rules from 2021, 2022. That is a small invitation to the organisation.”

Evenepoel, currently third overall, was forced to abandon last year’s Giro d’Italia while wearing the maglia rosa due to COVID-19. Tour leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) revealed before the race that he had contracted a mild COVID-19 infection in June, though he downplayed its impact on his preparation.

Following Pidcock’s and Thomas’ positive test, Carlos Rodríguez described COVID-19 as “an invisible rival,” while on Saturday evening Le Monde described the Pyrenees and COVID-19 as “the next obstacles” in the duel between Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Sunday, ASO announced that masks would now be mandatory in the mixed zone, at the finish line and in the team bus paddock on each stage.

“In order to limit health risks, it is now compulsory to wear a mask in the various areas where you will be in contact with the riders and members of the cycling teams,” read the communiqué.

Get unlimited access to all of our coverage of the Tour de France - including breaking news and analysis reported by our journalists on the ground from every stage of the race as it happens and more. Find out more