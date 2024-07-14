Tour de France spectator arrested after throwing chips at Pogačar and Vingegaard, will be questioned by police today

By
published

Report in French newspaper Le Parisien states that man spent night in cell after 'a very drunken afternoon'

Tadej Pogačar rides through the crowds on stage 14 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France spectator who threw chips at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard on the climb to Pla d’Adet during stage 14 has reportedly been arrested for “aggravated violence” and is due to be questioned by police today.

As great crowds welcomed the top GC riders in Saturday’s final, the ‘fan’ soured the atmosphere as he threw the contents of his chip packet into the faces of the favourites. This led stage winner Pogačar to shake his head in the moments following and Vingegaard to question why someone would come to a bike race to do this speaking post-stage.

