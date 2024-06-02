Tour de France 2024 - Stage 11 preview

Image 1 of 3 Tour de France 2024 Stage 11 profile (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 11 profile details (Image credit: ASO) Tour de France 2024 Stage 11 route (Image credit: ASO)

The sole stage across the rugged Massif Central, the 211km stage 11 from Évaux-les-Bains will challenge with 4,350 metres of vertical gain and should bring the climbers to the forefront. The degree of difficulty will rise to another level in the final 50 kilometres with a series of very challenging obstacles, the climb to Col de Néronne (3.8km at 9.1%), then to the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol (5.4km at 8%) with its fearsome final two kilometres with steep pitches at 14%, continuing to the Col de Pertus (4.4km at 7.9%), the Col de Font de Cère (3.3km at 5.8%) and the final ascent to Le Lioran.

The climbs will provide all manner of opportunities for eager climbers to attack but they will have to contend with the general classification contenders with time bonus seconds awarded at the top of Pertus.

