Tour de France 2024 - Stage 11 preview
July 10, 2024: Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran, 211km
The sole stage across the rugged Massif Central, the 211km stage 11 from Évaux-les-Bains will challenge with 4,350 metres of vertical gain and should bring the climbers to the forefront. The degree of difficulty will rise to another level in the final 50 kilometres with a series of very challenging obstacles, the climb to Col de Néronne (3.8km at 9.1%), then to the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol (5.4km at 8%) with its fearsome final two kilometres with steep pitches at 14%, continuing to the Col de Pertus (4.4km at 7.9%), the Col de Font de Cère (3.3km at 5.8%) and the final ascent to Le Lioran.
The climbs will provide all manner of opportunities for eager climbers to attack but they will have to contend with the general classification contenders with time bonus seconds awarded at the top of Pertus.
Stage 11 Sprints
- Intermediate sprint, km 65
- Time bonus sprint, km 196.4
Stage 11 Mountains
- Côte de Mouilloux (1.9km at 6.3%), cat. 4, km 79.8
- Côte de Larodde (3.8km at 6%), cat. 3, km 89.7
- Col de Néronne (3.8km at 9.1%), cat. 2, km 168.
- Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol (5.4km at 8%), cat. 1, km 180
- Col de Pertus (4.4km at 7.9%), cat. 2, km 196.4
- Col de Font de Cère (3.3km at 5.8%), cat. 3, km 208.2
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné Live - Evenepoel and Roglic return to racing on opening hilly stageTour de France favourites return after injury, Mads Pedersen favourite to take first yellow jersey
-
'The final dress rehearsal' - Primož Roglič and Jai Hindley combine for just second time ahead of Tour de France'He’s a good guy and I think he’s good to work with' says Australian GC star ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1
-
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 21 previewJuly 21, 2024: Monaco - Nice, 33.7km
-
Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20 previewJuly 20, 2024: Nice - Col de la Couillole,132.8km