Tour de France 2024 - Stage 11 preview

July 10, 2024: Évaux-les-Bains - Le Lioran, 211km

The sole stage across the rugged Massif Central, the 211km stage 11 from Évaux-les-Bains will challenge with 4,350 metres of vertical gain and should bring the climbers to the forefront. The degree of difficulty will rise to another level in the final 50 kilometres with a series of very challenging obstacles, the climb to  Col de Néronne (3.8km at 9.1%), then to the Puy Mary Pas de Peyrol (5.4km at 8%) with its fearsome final two kilometres with steep pitches at 14%, continuing to the Col de Pertus (4.4km at 7.9%), the Col de Font de Cère  (3.3km at 5.8%) and the final ascent to Le Lioran.

