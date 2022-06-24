Tour de France 2022 - Stage 19 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 19 profile (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2 Stage 19 map (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors

Date: July 22, 2022

Distance: 188.3km

Stage timing: 13:05 - 17:16 CEST

Stage type: Flat

The Tour de France visits Castelnau-Magnoac for the first time, starting the penultimate flat stage in the small village and finishing in Cahors after 188.3 kilometres.

The stage profile is mostly flat, with some rolling hills between kilometres 67 and 100 and two fourth-category climbs in the last 60km. The climb through the medieval town of Lauzerte is technical on narrow streets, but neither this nor the Côte de Saint-Daunès should trouble the sprinters.

Instead, it will be the previous stages' exertions that play a role in whether the break of the day makes it to the line or not: If the sprinters and their teams suffered in the Pyrénées, they may not have the strength or willpower to control the break. In a Tour where the sprint opportunities are few and far between, however, it is likely that the sprinters' teams will do everything they can to bring about a mass sprint.