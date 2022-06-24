Tour de France 2022 - Stage 19 preview
By Lukas Knöfler published
July 22, 2022: Castelnau-Magnoac – Cahors, 188.3km
Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors
Date: July 22, 2022
Distance: 188.3km
Stage timing: 13:05 - 17:16 CEST
Stage type: Flat
The Tour de France visits Castelnau-Magnoac for the first time, starting the penultimate flat stage in the small village and finishing in Cahors after 188.3 kilometres.
The stage profile is mostly flat, with some rolling hills between kilometres 67 and 100 and two fourth-category climbs in the last 60km. The climb through the medieval town of Lauzerte is technical on narrow streets, but neither this nor the Côte de Saint-Daunès should trouble the sprinters.
Instead, it will be the previous stages' exertions that play a role in whether the break of the day makes it to the line or not: If the sprinters and their teams suffered in the Pyrénées, they may not have the strength or willpower to control the break. In a Tour where the sprint opportunities are few and far between, however, it is likely that the sprinters' teams will do everything they can to bring about a mass sprint.
