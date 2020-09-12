Live coverage
Tour de France stage 14 - Live coverage
All the action on a hilly stage to Lyon
Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action?
It was a double whammy, with an enthralling battle for the stage win from the breakaway, plus a proper GC shake-up. Report, results, photos... they're all here.
The pre-stage podium ceremony is well underway in Clermont-Ferrand, and the riders will be rolling out at 13:05 local time, so in just over 10 minutes. 15 minutes in the neutral zone will follow before the stage officially starts. Yesterday's was full gas for a long time, and we're likely to see another active start today.
This stage is categorised in the Tour de France road book as 'flat'. Not sure how they've come to that conclusion. They haven't given the total elevation gain but the Col du Béal takes us up to 1400 metres, not to mention the four other categorised climbs and that long uncategorised uphill slog. After yesterday's feast of 4,400m of elevation gain, it's another heavy day.
Bonjour @ClermontFd 👋🚩 Départ / Start: 13:05 CET ⏰#TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/WBOJk8lotZSeptember 12, 2020
Hello there and welcome along as the Tour de France enters its second weekend. The big summit finish on the Grand Colombier comes on Sunday but first we have this hilly stage that takes us out of the Massif Central and over to Lyon, moving closer to the high mountains. Breakaway hopefuls will have marked this one out a long time ago.
