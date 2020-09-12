Tour de France stage 14 - Live coverage

Refresh

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action? It was a double whammy, with an enthralling battle for the stage win from the breakaway, plus a proper GC shake-up. Report, results, photos... they're all here.

The pre-stage podium ceremony is well underway in Clermont-Ferrand, and the riders will be rolling out at 13:05 local time, so in just over 10 minutes. 15 minutes in the neutral zone will follow before the stage officially starts. Yesterday's was full gas for a long time, and we're likely to see another active start today.

This stage is categorised in the Tour de France road book as 'flat'. Not sure how they've come to that conclusion. They haven't given the total elevation gain but the Col du Béal takes us up to 1400 metres, not to mention the four other categorised climbs and that long uncategorised uphill slog. After yesterday's feast of 4,400m of elevation gain, it's another heavy day.

