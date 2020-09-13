Tour de France stage 15 - Live coverage

Refresh

The intermediate sprint today at Le Bouchage, which comes well before the climbs, will be interesting. Sagan needs to claw back more points on Sam Bennett but there's only so many times he can draw on his team, and the terrain out of Lyon may not inspire another ambush. However, a break could still go all the way today.

The Jura mountains though are spectacular and we should see some incredible scenery today from the CN blimp, as we start to power it up. The roll out is in about 20 minutes with the official start coming at around 12:50 CET. That means you've got enough time to make a brew and enjoy Alasdair Fotheringham's Tour de France stage 15 preview. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But back to today's stage and we have those three climbs. We kick off with the Montée de la Selle de Fromentel, a first cat climb 11.1km in length. It's tough and we'll see some splits there but it comes about 100km into the stage. Then we have a rapid descent, before going straight up the first cat, Col de la Biche. That's just under 7km in length but there are some sections that are incredibly steep. Then it's another fast descent before the final 17.4km Grand Colombier, a HC climb.



There are actually a few more famous Ians that you think. Ian Thorpe, Ian Wright, Ian Brown, Ian Rush, Ian St. John, Ian McKellen, Ian Hislop. Ian Boswell!

Saving the best Ian for last. Maybe there should be a Tour de Ian.

So Roglic has a decent but not extravagant lead over his main rivals but that could all change today on the final climb. Even though the riders climb the 'easiest' of the four sides to the summit, it's still a long brutish climb and the gaps could be huge. Of course we had this climb in the Tour de l’Ain, or Tour de Ian as I for some reason constantly type out, and the gaps was small but today's summit finish comes after two weeks of racing.

The official start is about an hour away, or just under, but there's a long old neutralized zone today. There's plenty of news to catch up on before the start though and a few quotes from riders as they sign on. First, lets take look at the GC standings coming into today's sure to be epic stage. 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma61:03:00 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:44 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:59 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:10 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 00:01:12 6 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:01:31 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:42 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:55 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:06 10 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:54

It's stage 15 of the Tour de France and we have a real mountain feast on the menu with arguably the toughest mountain finish of the race coming up. It should be the biggest face-off that we've seen from the GC contenders in the race so far with three massive climbs and the summit finish on the Grand Colombier. We'll have live text coverage throughout the day, so sit back, relax and enjoy the stage.