Tour de France 2020 stage 14 - finish line quotes

Søren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) – stage 14 winner

"I have no words, I feel emotional. I dreamed about this but it’s hard to say that you’re good enough before you’ve done it, but I’m just amazed and full of emotions.

"I had really good legs the whole day but you never know how good the other guys are. My legs felt good the whole day and when the moment came… it took a long time in the Tour for me to have confidence in myself, but I knew that if I was suffering then they were also suffering. I just went for it then.

"Of course, it gives the whole team motivation [from Marc Hirschi's win] and we believe in ourselves. When you see this young guy doing these amazing things, I’m also inspired and I believe a bit more in myself.

"It’s amazing and we also didn’t expect to go so well. We are here with the youngest team in the Tour, so it’s also with the purpose of future that we are here, but we are already performing and we are super happy." (ASO)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) – overall race leader, 29th on stage 14

"I thought it would be easy today but it was full gas racing. At least it didn’t last so long and our team didn’t have to work all day. It’s the Tour de France and another day behind us.

"We didn’t have to ride the whole day but our guys did the perfect job and put me in the right position going through this city [Lyon]. There were a lot of obstacles and points where something could happen and luckily we had everything under control.

"Tomorrow will be a nice challenge again and for sure it will be nice to watch. I will try to do my best and we will try to do our best as a whole team." (ITV)

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) – points classification leader and 106th on stage 14

“It was ok. At the intermediate sprint I thought they wanted to hurt the legs, but I let them go and saved the legs a bit for the climb. I thought I could maybe have taken the sprint but would suffer on the climb. In the end, I was still dropped on the climb. I wanted to give more but unfortunately I had no more.

"The team did a great job for me but there was nothing we could do. Yesterday I went way too deep at the beginning and used up my legs with well over 100 kilometres to go. I had a good night’s sleep and was a new man today.” (France Télévisions)

Matt Winston (Team Sunweb) – directeur sportiff

"We took a few tough decisions during the stage today and it all paid off in the end. We were expecting a bigger break at the start, we were looking for a group of about 10-12 riders, but the group was super controlled. We had to decide if we would leave our rider out there or not and, in the end, we decided to drop them back to the peloton.

"For us, it’s about winning the stage and that’s what we want to achieve. When there’s four riders up the road it’s probably not going to go the distance, so we brought them back, refocussed and got them into position for the final attacks.

"Stages 12 and 14 were [where] we looked at and thought we could win from this. So, we really targeted these two days. We had a bit of an open plan because it opens the race more. We can ride off the back of people and we can use our tactics in the best way possible. We wanted to play multiple cards.

"It’s a really good Classics squad and we really tried to race a little bit like the Classics where it is open and you have this aggressive racing." (ITV)

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) - 10th on stage 14

"We had a lot of guys in the final, so that was our advantage. A lot of teams looked to the GC so they didn’t focus on the win. Soren [Kragh Andersen] attacked at the perfect moment so we could slow it down behind. It was the perfect team effort.

"We have a really good spirit within the team because everybody is going full gas for each other. Everybody has the level to ride in front, so I think we played really good together.

"We wanted to ride aggressive in this final. With the corners, if you are at the back and there’s a little bit of a gap then you’re gone. We had several guys that could do it so we wanted to ride aggressive. Everyone gets their chance in the team and Soren did the perfect attack. It was a perfect day for us." (Eurosport)

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) - 64th on stage 14

"I was envisaging a scenario with a much bigger breakaway today. Then the guys said ‘no, Bora are controlling’. But it’s only one team who wanted to control. There are still 21 other teams, and if they all tried something, Bora [Hansgrohe] wouldn’t be able to control it. But there were very few who wanted to try anything today.

"Frankly I don’t really understand why Bora were riding because they’ve already tried that twice for Sagan and he finished 13th both times. I don’t know where he finished today… 4th? OK, but for the effort they made… That’s their tactics and everyone is free to do their own tactics. But for me the ideal scenario would have been a much bigger break." (France Télévisions)