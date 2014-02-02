Trending

Pinizzotto wins in Québec City

Skujins retains overall lead

Image 1 of 20

Jerseys line up before start.

Jerseys line up before start.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 20

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team leading the peloton.

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team leading the peloton.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 20

Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) driving the break.

Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) driving the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 20

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team work to limit the gap.

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team work to limit the gap.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 20

Podium: Brodie Talbot, Leonardo Pinizzotto, Jure Kocjan.

Podium: Brodie Talbot, Leonardo Pinizzotto, Jure Kocjan.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 20

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team leading the peloton on the climb.

Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team leading the peloton on the climb.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 20

Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor).

Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 20

Entering the final lap.

Entering the final lap.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 20

The sprint for 3rd, won by Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop).

The sprint for 3rd, won by Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 20

The break on the climb.

The break on the climb.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 20

Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leading the break.

Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leading the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 20

The Chateau Frontenac, a National Historic Site, as a background for today's Quebec City race.

The Chateau Frontenac, a National Historic Site, as a background for today's Quebec City race.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 20

The peloton on the climb.

The peloton on the climb.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 20

The peloton passes through the gates of the Old City of Quebec.

The peloton passes through the gates of the Old City of Quebec.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 20

The Tour de Beauce peloton climbs in the rain.

The Tour de Beauce peloton climbs in the rain.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 20

Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) stayed well protected in the peloton.

Race leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) stayed well protected in the peloton.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 20

Peloton strung out and on the limit.

Peloton strung out and on the limit.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 20

The break with Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) at the front.

The break with Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) at the front.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 20

The chase group got as close as 30 seconds to the leaders but couldn't close the gap.

The chase group got as close as 30 seconds to the leaders but couldn't close the gap.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 20

Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) wins stage 4.

Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore Vita-Selle SMP) wins stage 4.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Leonardo Pinizzotto spent a second day off the front at the Tour de Beauce during Saturday's stage 4 circuit race through old Québec City, but this time the Amore & Vita-Selle SMP rider rewarded himself with a stage win.

The 27-year-old Italian was the final survivor of the breakaway earlier this week during stage 1, but the field caught him in the final kilometer before his teammate Luca Benedetti won the bunch sprint. On Saturday, Pinizzotto finished off his day's work by jumping away from one other rider in the last kilometer and holding on to win by six seconds.

Budget-ForkLifts' Brodie Talbot lost contact with Pinizzotto in the finale but muscled his way up the lengthy final drag to finish second, just seven seconds ahead of field-sprint winner Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop). Hincapie Sportswear's Tom Skujins finished fifth on the stage and held onto the leader's jersey heading into Sunday's finale in St-Georges.

"I've been waiting for this victory for a long time," Pinizzotto said. "I came into this block of racing ready to race, and I was believing that I could win something. We came to Philadelphia [Cycling Classic] with a little too much travel in the legs, so I wasn't great there. Last week in [Grand Prix] Saguenay I was in the top 10 every day, then the first day here I got caught with 1km to go. We won the stage, luckily, but maybe a little more tactically than anything. But today was the day that was scripted for me in the breakaway."

The Québec City circuit, which traversed many of the same roads used for the WorldTour race in September, was a soggy affair like the past two days of racing in Beauce. Organizers neutralized the first of nine laps so riders could familiarize themselves with some of the trickier descents on the course, but once racing began in earnest riders immediately set the throttle on high. Attacks flew left and right, but none of the moves were able to gain more than a slight lead before the escapees fell back into the fold.

On the third lap of the day, Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita), Rob Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Bjorn Selander (Optum Pro Cycling) initiated a breakaway that soon drew Pinozzotto and Talbot out of the bunch as well. It took a while for the field to give the move some rope, but at the start of the sixth lap the five leaders had 2:35 on the bunch. A small chase group tried to bridge, but the effort failed to make it to the front and the field swallowed it up as the leaders' gap grew to three minutes – their largest margin of the day.

Hincapie Sportswear, which had stacked all its riders on the front for most of the race, started whittling away at the leaders' advantage, bringing it down steadily over the next two-and-a-half laps. With just two circuits remaining, the gap was down to 2:25, and halfway through the lap it had plunged to just 1:30.

Talbot sensed the chase picking up and pushed the pace on the steep grind up Cote de la Montagne about one kilometer from the start/finish, cutting the lead group down to just himself, Pinizzotto and Squire to start the final lap.

"I knew the bunch were coming fast," Talbot said. "So I just wanted to really make it hard up the climb. I just picked up the pace on the steepest section to hopefully get rid of the weaker riders and also hold onto the gap we had."

Talbot continued on the front of the three-rider group as Pinizzotto and Squire started planning their tactics for the finale, and the 25-year-old Australian held the leaders' advantage at around a minute with just over half a lap remaining.

"It was little bit frustrating," Talbot said of having to take over the workload. "But I figured at the time that I was better off going full gas, and if we hold on then I would still get a result out of it. It would have been good to get the win, but [Pinizzotto] is a very good bike rider, and he out-rode me today."

Squire, the 24-year-old from the US, rode a solid race and looked good and was well-suited to contest the finale, but an ill-timed encounter with a rain-slicked manhole cover in the final 3km sent him to the ground and out of the lead group. From there it was all Pinizzotto and Talbot for the finish.

The Italian rider jumped with about 500 meters to go, and Talbot was unable to counter, allowing Pinizzotto to solo across the line and win by six seconds. Pinizzotto said he did not know his fellow breakaway riders well, so he took stock in their abilities throughout the race and decided to put in one big effort at the end. It obviously worked.

"Coming into the last lap I saw where the pack was, and I decided just to give it one good shot," he said. "Then I held off the rest."

Most of the top general classification riders finished on the same time as Kocjan, with Asbjorn Kragh Anderson (Christina Watches) grabbing fourth, followed by Skujins and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly-Maxxis).

Skujins continues to lead Tevtocv by 1:17, Kragh by 1:30 and Rob Britton (SmartStop) by 1:43. Stage 3 winner Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches) is fifth overall, 1:47 down.

The 29th edition of the Tour de Beauce concludes Sunday with another difficult circuit race. Riders will traverse 12 laps of a 10.4km course in the heart of St-Georges. Francisco Mancebo, riding for 5-hour Energy, lost his overall lead last year to Bontrager's Nathan Brown on a circuit in St-Georges.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)3:06:50
2Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:00:06
3Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop)0:00:13
4Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma)
5Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
6Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
7Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
8Stefan Schumecher (Christina Watches-Kuma)
9Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
10David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk)
11Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
12Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk)
13Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
14Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)
15Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental)
16Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
17Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts)
18Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
19Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
21Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
22Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia)
23Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:00:20
24Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
25Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)
26Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
27Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia)
28Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor)
29Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
30Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect)
31Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental)0:00:25
32Yors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia)0:00:26
33Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk)
34Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)
35Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
36Maksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental)
37Chad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
38Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
39Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental)
40Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
41Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental)
42Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental)
43Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)
44Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
45Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
46Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:00:34
47Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
48Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)
49Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)
50Félix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect)0:00:46
51Camilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia)0:00:49
52Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:00:53
53Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)
54Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:56
55Flavio Deluna (Team SmartStop)0:00:59
56David Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
57Conor O'brien (Team Veloselect)0:01:02
58Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling)
59Aurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling)
60Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia)
61Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:01:19
62Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:01:33
63Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
64Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:52
65James Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
66Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts)
67Daniel Durango (4-72 Colombia)0:02:29
68Jimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:02:39
69Sebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma)
70Enrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma)
71James Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:02:51
72Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:02:56
73Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:24
74Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:05:19
75Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
76Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
77Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
78Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
79Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:05:59
80Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:06:01
81Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)
82Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor)
83Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor)
84Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling)
85Marijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)0:06:54
86Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
87Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
88Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop)
89Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)
90Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts)
91Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
92Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:07:35
93Joël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:08:46
94Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
95Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk)0:09:54
96Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
97Alex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts)
98Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:16:27
99Bradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:17:23
100Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:18:14
101Samuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:24:38
DNFJake Tanner (Christina Watches-Kuma)
DNFAntonio Dibattista (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)
DNFMatthias Schnapka (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)
DNFTyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman)

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Skujins (Hincapie Sportswear Development)13:08:47
2Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:01:17
3Asbjorn Kragh (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:01:30
4Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)0:01:43
5Stefan Schumecher (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:01:47
6Dion Smit (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:01:52
7Timothy Roe (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:01:53
8Kirk Carlson (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:02:02
9Carter Jones (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:14
10Michael Woods (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:02:18
11Luca Benedetti (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:02:20
12Fernando Orjuela (4-72 Colombia)0:02:32
13Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:35
14Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
15Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:02:44
16Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:03:23
17Timothy Rugg (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:03:26
18Maxim Jenkins (Team Veloselect)0:03:34
19Jonathan Hornbeck (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:03:47
20Robbie Squire (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:03:52
21Joshua Prete (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:03:56
22David Lozano (Team Novo Nordisk)0:03:58
23Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop)
24Chad Beyer (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:11
25Anatoliy Pakhtusov (ISD Continental)0:04:17
26Gavin Mannion (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:04:31
27Nigel Ellsay (Team H&R Block)0:04:32
28Carson Miller (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:04:53
29Edson Arturo Calderon (4-72 Colombia)0:05:03
30Joonas Henttala (Team Novo Nordisk)0:05:14
31Daniel Bichlmann (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:05:41
32Michael Hümbert (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)0:06:18
33Joe Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:06:22
34Volodymyr Dzhus (ISD Continental)0:06:25
35Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk)0:06:33
36Viesturs Luksevics (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:06:39
37Vitaliy Popkov (ISD Continental)0:06:51
38Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop)0:07:14
39Yors Santofimio (4-72 Colombia)0:07:27
40Marius Bernatonis (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:07:39
41Denys Karnulin (ISD Continental)0:08:10
42Aurélien Passeron (Silber Pro Cycling)0:08:29
43Flavio Deluna (Team SmartStop)0:08:38
44Julien Gagné (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:08:47
45Oleksandr Sheydyk (ISD Continental)0:09:08
46Pierrick Naud (Garneau-Quebecor)0:09:14
47Jimmy Schurman (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:09:25
48Joe Schmalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:10:04
49Brodie Talbot (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:10:07
50Christopher Prendergast (Team H&R Block)0:10:43
51Camilo Andres Suarez (4-72 Colombia)0:10:46
52Kyle Buckosky (Team H&R Block)0:11:05
53Maris Bogdanovics (Alpha Baltic-UnityMarathons.com)0:11:33
54Matthew Lloyd (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:11:55
55James Stemper (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:12:05
56Javier Megias (Team Novo Nordisk)0:12:23
57Conor O'brien (Team Veloselect)0:13:02
58Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:13:05
59Eloy Teruel (Jamis-Hagens Berman)
60Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)0:13:18
61Leonardo Pinizzotto (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:13:20
62Jimmi Sorensen (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:13:39
63Maksym Vasilyev (ISD Continental)0:14:17
64Bjorn Selander (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:14:21
65Stephen Leece (Jamis-Hagens Berman)0:16:03
66Enrico Rossi (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:18:06
67Marijn Verschoor (Team Novo Nordisk)0:18:20
68Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)0:19:11
69Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:19:21
70Jean-Michel Lachance (Silber Pro Cycling)0:21:29
71Cameron Cogburn (Team SmartStop)0:21:44
72Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)0:22:25
73Yean Rodriguez (4-72 Colombia)0:22:27
74David Williams (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:23:56
75Michael Torkler (Team SmartStop)0:24:23
76Félix Côté-Bouvette (Team Veloselect)0:24:25
77Daniel Durango (4-72 Colombia)0:25:45
78Bruno Langlois (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:27:12
79Taylor Shelden (5 Hour Energy p/b Kenda)0:27:35
80Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development)0:31:11
81Michael Vink (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:31:34
82Federico Marchiori (Team H&R Block)0:31:50
83Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:32:12
84Benjamin Chaddock (Garneau-Quebecor)0:32:20
85Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:33:25
86Samuel Witmitz (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:34:31
87Ryan Macdonald (Team H&R Block)0:35:02
88James Piccoli (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP)0:38:21
89Tommy Nankervis (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:39:37
90Sebastian Forke (Christina Watches-Kuma)0:41:21
91Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)0:42:32
92Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendell p/b Biemme)0:44:50
93Benjamin Chartrand (Silber Pro Cycling)0:47:39
94Alex Wohler (Team Budget-Forklifts)0:47:54
95Jacob Kauffman (Garneau-Quebecor)0:52:06
96Joël Desgreniers (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)0:52:38
97Bradley Huff (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:56:58
98Ryan Wills (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)1:02:43
99Yannick Mayer (Bike Aid-Ride For Help)1:03:29
100Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)1:04:42
101Samuel Blanchette (Norco Bicycles-Premier Tech)1:22:04

Latest on Cyclingnews