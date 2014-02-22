Image 1 of 6 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) took the lead in the Tour du Haut Var (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 6 Sammy Sanchez and Cadel Evans rode their first race as teammates at Haut Var (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) out-sprints John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) for the stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) happy with his win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) with the trophy for the Haut Var stage 1 victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) surprised John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to claim victory on stage 1 of the Tour du Haut-Var in a group finish at La Croix Valmer. The Colombian anticipated Degenkolb in the finishing straight and held on to take his first win since joining Ag2r at the beginning of last season.

The day’s early break featured Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme-Marseille), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché), Joe Perrett (Team Raleigh), Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), who jumped clear in the opening kilometre and built up a maximum lead of 4:30 before they were reeled in with 30 kilometres to race.

Remy Di Gregorio (La Pomme-Marseille) launched an unsuccessful escape attempt before his teammate Thomas Vaubourzeix jumped clear and gained 30 seconds over the pack. When he was gradually reeled back in, Di Gregorio tried his luck again, this time with Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché).

The pair held a lead of ten seconds as they entered the final ten kilometres, but with Degenkolb’s Giant-Shimano team and the Ag2r squad of Betancur and Samuel Dumoulin in hot pursuit, they too would be reeled in before the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:42:00 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:03 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 15 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 20 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 23 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 24 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 29 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 32 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:12 33 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 34 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 36 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 43 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 44 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 49 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 50 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 52 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 53 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 56 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 57 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:22 58 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 59 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:00:24 60 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 61 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 63 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 64 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:27 65 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 66 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 68 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:32 69 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 70 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:35 71 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:36 72 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:49 73 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:54 75 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems 76 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 77 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 80 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 81 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 82 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 83 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 84 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 86 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:10 87 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:15 88 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:17 89 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:26 90 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 91 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 92 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 95 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 96 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 97 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 98 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 101 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 103 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 104 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:15 106 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:02:20 107 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:43 108 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:59 112 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:03:39 113 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 114 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:06:18 115 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:06:45 116 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:19 117 Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems 118 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 119 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 120 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 121 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:09:03 122 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 123 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 126 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 127 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 128 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 130 Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:11:24 131 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:12:59 132 Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 133 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 134 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Team Differdange - Losch 135 Liam Stones (GBr) Team Raleigh 136 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:42 137 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:36 138 Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch DNF Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 DNF George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh DNF Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh DNS Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 10 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 5 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 13 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 3 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2 15 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 pts 2 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 4 3 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 6 pts 2 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 3 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 6 pts 2 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 4 3 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 10 pts 2 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 8 3 Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh 6 4 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 5 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 2

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 8 3 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 4 5 Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 11:06:03 2 Movistar Team 0:00:12 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:15 4 Team Europcar 0:00:18 5 Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:21 6 Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 Fdj.Fr 0:00:24 8 Team Sky 0:00:27 9 La Pomme Marseille 13 0:00:30 10 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 Team Raleigh 0:00:39 12 Colombia 0:00:42 13 Bmc Racing Team 0:00:44 14 Bigmat - Auber 93 0:01:24 15 Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:35 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:52 17 Verandas Willems 0:02:12 18 Team Differdange - Losh 0:10:46

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3:42:00 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:03 5 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 11 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 15 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 17 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 20 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 22 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 23 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh 24 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 27 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 29 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 31 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 32 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:12 33 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 34 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 36 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 37 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 39 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 43 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 44 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 45 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 49 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 50 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 52 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 53 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 54 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 56 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 57 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:22 58 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 59 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:00:24 60 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 61 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 63 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 64 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:27 65 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 66 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 68 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:00:32 69 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 70 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:35 71 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:36 72 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:49 73 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:54 75 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems 76 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 77 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 78 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 80 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 81 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 82 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 83 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 84 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 86 Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch 0:01:10 87 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:15 88 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:17 89 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:26 90 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 91 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh 92 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 94 Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 95 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 96 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 97 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 98 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 100 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 101 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 102 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 103 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 104 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:15 106 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:02:20 107 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:43 108 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 109 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:59 112 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:03:39 113 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 114 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:06:18 115 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:06:45 116 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:19 117 Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems 118 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 119 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky 120 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 121 César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 0:09:03 122 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 123 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 126 Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia 127 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 128 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 129 Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 130 Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:11:24 131 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:12:59 132 Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 133 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch 134 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Team Differdange - Losch 135 Liam Stones (GBr) Team Raleigh 136 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:42 137 Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:36 138 Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 25 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 14 5 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 12 6 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 7 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 10 8 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 9 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 11 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 12 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 6 13 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 5 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 15 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 16 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 3 17 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2 18 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 2 19 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 24 pts 2 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 22 3 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 4 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 8 5 Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh 8

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:42:06 2 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:03 3 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 4 Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh 5 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:06 7 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 11 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:18 13 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 15 Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:00:21 16 Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 0:00:30 17 Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:48 18 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 19 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 20 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:48 21 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 22 Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 23 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:01:11 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:20 25 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 26 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 27 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia 0:03:33 29 Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia 0:06:12 30 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:07:13 31 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 32 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 33 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:08:57 34 Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch 35 Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:11:18 36 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:12:53 37 Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch 38 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:36