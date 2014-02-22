Trending

Betancur wins opening stage at Tour du Haut-Var

Colombian beats Degenkolb into second place

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) took the lead in the Tour du Haut Var

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) took the lead in the Tour du Haut Var
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Sammy Sanchez and Cadel Evans rode their first race as teammates at Haut Var

Sammy Sanchez and Cadel Evans rode their first race as teammates at Haut Var
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) out-sprints John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) for the stage win

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) out-sprints John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) for the stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) happy with his win

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) happy with his win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) with the trophy for the Haut Var stage 1 victory

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) with the trophy for the Haut Var stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) surprised John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to claim victory on stage 1 of the Tour du Haut-Var in a group finish at La Croix Valmer. The Colombian anticipated Degenkolb in the finishing straight and held on to take his first win since joining Ag2r at the beginning of last season.

The day’s early break featured Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme-Marseille), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché), Joe Perrett (Team Raleigh), Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), who jumped clear in the opening kilometre and built up a maximum lead of 4:30 before they were reeled in with 30 kilometres to race.

Remy Di Gregorio (La Pomme-Marseille) launched an unsuccessful escape attempt before his teammate Thomas Vaubourzeix jumped clear and gained 30 seconds over the pack. When he was gradually reeled back in, Di Gregorio tried his luck again, this time with Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché).

The pair held a lead of ten seconds as they entered the final ten kilometres, but with Degenkolb’s Giant-Shimano team and the Ag2r squad of Betancur and Samuel Dumoulin in hot pursuit, they too would be reeled in before the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:42:00
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:03
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:06
11Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
13John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
15Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
20Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
23Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
24Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
27Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
29Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
32Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:12
33Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
34Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
36Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
43Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
46Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
49Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
50Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
52Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
53Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
56Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
57James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:22
58Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:00:24
60Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
61Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
63Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
64Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:27
65Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
66Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
67Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
68Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:32
69Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
70Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:00:35
71Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:36
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:49
73Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
75Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
76Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
77Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
78Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
80Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
81Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
82Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
83Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
84Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
86Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:10
87Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:15
88Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:17
89Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:26
90Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
91Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
92Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
93Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
95Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
96Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
98Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
101Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
103Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
104Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
105Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:15
106Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:02:20
107Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:43
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
110Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:59
112Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:03:39
113Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
114Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:06:18
115Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:45
116Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:07:19
117Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
118Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
119Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
120Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
121César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:09:03
122Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
123Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
125Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
126Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
127Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
128Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
130Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh0:11:24
131Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:12:59
132Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
133Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
134Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Team Differdange - Losch
135Liam Stones (GBr) Team Raleigh
136Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:42
137Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:36
138Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFDimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFGeorge Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
DNFYanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
DNSGaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement14
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
10Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling6
11Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky5
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling4
13John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team3
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2
15Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6pts
2Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia4
3Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille6pts
2Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
3Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement6pts
2Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia4
3Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement10pts
2Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia8
3Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh6
4Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
5Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille2

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia10pts
2Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement8
3Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4
5Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale11:06:03
2Movistar Team0:00:12
3IAM Cycling0:00:15
4Team Europcar0:00:18
5Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:21
6Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Fdj.Fr0:00:24
8Team Sky0:00:27
9La Pomme Marseille 130:00:30
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Team Raleigh0:00:39
12Colombia0:00:42
13Bmc Racing Team0:00:44
14Bigmat - Auber 930:01:24
15Team Giant-Shimano0:01:35
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:52
17Verandas Willems0:02:12
18Team Differdange - Losh0:10:46

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3:42:00
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:03
5Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:06
11Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
13John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
15Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
17Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
20Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
22Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
23Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
24Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
27Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
29Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
31Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
32Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:12
33Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
34Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
36Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
37Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
39Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
43Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
46Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
49Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
50Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
52Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
53Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
54Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
56Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
57James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:22
58Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
59Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh0:00:24
60Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
61Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
63Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
64Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:27
65Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
66Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
67Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
68Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:00:32
69Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
70Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:00:35
71Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:36
72Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:49
73Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
75Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
76Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
77Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
78Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
80Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
81Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
82Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
83Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
84Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
86Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch0:01:10
87Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:15
88Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:17
89Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:26
90Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
91Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
92Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
93Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
94Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
95Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
96Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
97Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
98Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
100Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
101Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
102Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
103Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
104Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
105Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:15
106Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:02:20
107Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:43
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
110Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:59
112Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:03:39
113Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
114Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:06:18
115Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:06:45
116Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:07:19
117Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
118Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
119Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
120Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
121César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch0:09:03
122Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
123Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
125Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
126Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
127Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
128Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
129Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
130Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh0:11:24
131Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:12:59
132Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
133Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
134Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Team Differdange - Losch
135Liam Stones (GBr) Team Raleigh
136Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:42
137Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:36
138Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale25pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement14
5Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille12
6Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
7Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar10
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team9
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team8
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
11Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling6
12Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia6
13Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky5
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling4
15Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
16John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team3
17Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2
18Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement2
19Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement24pts
2Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia22
3Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
4Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille8
5Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh8

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr3:42:06
2Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:03
3Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
4Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
5Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:06
7Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
11Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:18
13Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
15Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:21
16Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch0:00:30
17Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:48
18Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
19Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
20Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:48
21Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
22Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
23Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:01:11
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:20
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
26Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
28Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia0:03:33
29Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia0:06:12
30Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:07:13
31Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
32Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
33Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:08:57
34Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
35Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh0:11:18
36Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:12:53
37Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
38Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale11:06:03
2Movistar Team0:00:12
3IAM Cycling0:00:15
4Team Europcar0:00:18
5Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:21
6Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Fdj.Fr0:00:24
8Team Sky0:00:27
9La Pomme Marseille 130:00:30
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert
11Team Raleigh0:00:39
12Colombia0:00:42
13Bmc Racing Team0:00:44
14Bigmat - Auber 930:01:24
15Team Giant-Shimano0:01:35
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:52
17Verandas Willems0:02:12
18Team Differdange - Losh0:10:46

