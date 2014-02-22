Betancur wins opening stage at Tour du Haut-Var
Colombian beats Degenkolb into second place
Stage 1: Les Cannets des Maures - La Croix Valmer
Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) surprised John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) to claim victory on stage 1 of the Tour du Haut-Var in a group finish at La Croix Valmer. The Colombian anticipated Degenkolb in the finishing straight and held on to take his first win since joining Ag2r at the beginning of last season.
The day’s early break featured Thomas Rostollan (La Pomme-Marseille), Florian Guillou (Bretagne-Séché), Joe Perrett (Team Raleigh), Rodolfo Torres (Colombia) and Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), who jumped clear in the opening kilometre and built up a maximum lead of 4:30 before they were reeled in with 30 kilometres to race.
Remy Di Gregorio (La Pomme-Marseille) launched an unsuccessful escape attempt before his teammate Thomas Vaubourzeix jumped clear and gained 30 seconds over the pack. When he was gradually reeled back in, Di Gregorio tried his luck again, this time with Brice Feillu (Bretagne-Séché).
The pair held a lead of ten seconds as they entered the final ten kilometres, but with Degenkolb’s Giant-Shimano team and the Ag2r squad of Betancur and Samuel Dumoulin in hot pursuit, they too would be reeled in before the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:42:00
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:03
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|15
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|17
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|20
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|23
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh
|24
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|29
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|32
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:12
|33
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|34
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|36
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|37
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|39
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|43
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|50
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|52
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|53
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|54
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|56
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|57
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:22
|58
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|59
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:00:24
|60
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|61
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|63
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:27
|65
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|66
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|68
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:00:32
|69
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:35
|71
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:36
|72
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:49
|73
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:54
|75
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|76
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|77
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|78
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|80
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|81
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|82
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|83
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|84
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|86
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:01:10
|87
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:15
|88
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:17
|89
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:26
|90
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|91
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh
|92
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|94
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|95
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|96
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|97
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|98
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|103
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|104
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:15
|106
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:20
|107
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:43
|108
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:59
|112
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:39
|113
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|114
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:06:18
|115
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:06:45
|116
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:19
|117
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|118
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|119
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
|120
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|121
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:09:03
|122
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|123
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|126
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|127
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|128
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|129
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|130
|Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:11:24
|131
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:12:59
|132
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|133
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|134
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Team Differdange - Losch
|135
|Liam Stones (GBr) Team Raleigh
|136
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:42
|137
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:36
|138
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|George Atkins (GBr) Team Raleigh
|DNF
|Yanto Barker (GBr) Team Raleigh
|DNS
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|5
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|10
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|11
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|5
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|2
|15
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|4
|3
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|pts
|2
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|3
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|6
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|4
|3
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|10
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|8
|3
|Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh
|6
|4
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|5
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|8
|3
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|5
|Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:06:03
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Europcar
|0:00:18
|5
|Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:21
|6
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Fdj.Fr
|0:00:24
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:27
|9
|La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:00:30
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|Team Raleigh
|0:00:39
|12
|Colombia
|0:00:42
|13
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:00:44
|14
|Bigmat - Auber 93
|0:01:24
|15
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:35
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:52
|17
|Verandas Willems
|0:02:12
|18
|Team Differdange - Losh
|0:10:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|24
|pts
|2
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|22
|3
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|4
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|8
|5
|Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emilien Viennet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:42:06
|2
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:03
|3
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|4
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team Raleigh
|5
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:06
|7
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:18
|13
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:21
|16
|Corrado Lampa (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|0:00:30
|17
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:48
|18
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|19
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|20
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:48
|21
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|22
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|23
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:01:11
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:20
|25
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|26
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|0:03:33
|29
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|0:06:12
|30
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:07:13
|31
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|32
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|33
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:08:57
|34
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|35
|Joseph Perret (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:11:18
|36
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:12:53
|37
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|38
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:36
