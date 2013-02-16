Tour Cycliste International du Haut Var past winners
Champions from 1969 to 2012
|2012
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|2011
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2010
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2009
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|2008
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2007
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
|2006
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Cofidis
|2005
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2004
|Marc Lotz (Ned) Rabobank
|2003
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Brioches la Boulangere
|2002
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) CSC-Tiscali
|2001
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei
|2000
|Daniele Nardello (Ita) Mapei
|1999
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Polti
|1998
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra)
|1997
|Rodolfo Massi (Ita)
|1996
|Bruno Boscardin (Swi)
|1995
|Marco Lietti (Ita)
|1994
|Laurent Brochard (Fra)
|1993
|Thierry Claveyrolat (Fra)
|1992
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1991
|Eric Caritoux (Fra)
|1990
|Luc Leblanc (Fra)
|1989
|Gerard Rué (Fra)
|1988
|Luc Roosen (Bel)
|1987
|Rolf Goelz (Ger)
|1986
|Pascal Simon (Fra)
|1985
|Charly Mottet (Fra)
|1984
|Eric Caritoux (Fra)
|1983
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1982
|Sean Kelly (Ire)
|1981
|Jacques Bossis (Fra)
|1980
|Pascal Simon (Fra)
|1979
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1978
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1977
|Bernard Thevenet (Fra)
|1976
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1975
|Raymond Delisle (Fra)
|1974
|Gerben Karstens (Ned)
|1973
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1972
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1971
|Désiré Letort (Fra)
|1970
|René Grelin (Fra)
|1969
|Raymond Poulidor (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy