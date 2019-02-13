Trending

Tour Colombia: Hodeg wins stage 2 in La Ceja

Colombian wins in bunch sprint, takes race lead

Image 1 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 2

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the points classification jersey

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the points classification jersey
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 2

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 9 of 15

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Image 10 of 15

Chris Froome poses before the start

Chris Froome poses before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 15

Deceuninck-Quickstep

Deceuninck-Quickstep
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 15

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 15

Rigoberto Uran before the stage

Rigoberto Uran before the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 15

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez

Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 15

Israel Cycling Academy before stage 2

Israel Cycling Academy before stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) claimed an emphatic stage win on home soil with a powerful sprint on stage 2 of Tour Colombia 2.1.

Related Articles

Oscar Sevilla puts the pressure on in Tour Colombia

Hodeg soothes Argentina disappointment with Tour Colombia win

Martin Laas (Team Illuminate) and Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) proved unable to overtake the young Colombian, while Estonian champion Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) was fourth.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Hodeg moved into the race lead over Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First).

"The victory today more than myself, was because of my team," Hodeg said. "They did an impressive job, Jungels, Iljo, Alaphillippe, they all did everything they could for me, and so now I appreciate all the work they did for me. I believe this victory is more theirs than mine. We raced today for the stage. We weren’t thinking about the GC. Nothing changed for me. We knew what we came here to do. We did it without thinking about the other teams. I simply focused on what I needed to do, as always, for my sprint."

Noticably absent from the action at the head of the race in the final kilometre was Fernando Gaviria, who recently won two stages in Argentina at Vuelta a San Juan. He rode back to the team area and was quickly out of sight into the UAE Team Emirates van. Hodeg said he's not sure what happened to his rival.

"I did not know what happened with Gaviria," Hodeg said. "In the final kilometers there was a group to the left. We knew that we needed to start there because it was a little dangerous. Jungels went from there and then Alaphilippe at 1km to go before he peeled off for Richeze, who went at 400m and then it was up to me in the final 200m."

How it unfolded

The second stage in Colombia took the peloton around a relatively flat circuit in La Ceja for 150.5km. The route featured a category 4 KOM 10km into the stage and three intermediate sprints at kilometres 24.1, 51.4 and 78.7.

A breakaway of six riders escaped the bunch just before the first KOM, where José Tito Hernández (Orgullo Paisa) took the top honours at the day's only KOM, securing the mountains jersey head of stage 3.

The group of six then built a gap of 3:45 to the peloton and the chase was on. In the move were Orgullo Paisa's Hernández, Luis Felipe Laverde (GW Shimano), Stiven Cuesta (Deprisa Bolivia), Simon Pellaud (IAM Excelsior), Germán Chaves (Coldeportes Zenú) and Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín). Sevilla was the virtual leader on the road.

With 40km remaining, the gap to the leaders was 2:45. Sevilla and Pellaud then attacked the group and dropped their companions, and with 20km remaining, the lead duo had 25 seconds on Chaves and Laverde, with the peloton at 1:50.

EF Education First was amassed on the front powering the chase to protect Uran's lead, but the gap went up slightly to 1:55 as Pellaud and Sevilla continues to push their advantage. Adding to the gap was short-lived, however, as eventually, the chase had the gap down to 1:10 and then 55 seconds.

When the gap dropped below 30 seconds, Sevilla's chances of taking the race leader's jersey looked dim, and when UAE Team Emirates came forward to chase for Fernando Gaviria, the gap was down to 15 seconds with less than 10km remaining.

The day off the front was soon over for Pellaud and Sevilla, as the chase caught its prey and sprinters' teams began to set up for the finale. Carlos Alzate (GW Shimano) and Edwin Avilla (Isreal Cycling Academy) jumped away in the final kilometre and stretched out the chase, but in the end Deceuninck-QuickStep set up Hodeg perfectly for the stage victory aead of Laas, Molano and Räim, who said Avilla's attack was a chance for the Colombian to show himself to the home crowd.

"I had [Clement] Carisey and [Daniel] Turek to help me," Räim said of the finale. "Edwin had more free rein, so it was nice to show his home people what he can do. I think with this team here we did really well, just it's hard to compete with the top sprinters at the moment. It was a good beginning, because it was a really hard stage for a flat stage. It was really crazy."

Räim's Estonian compatriot Laas was equakly enthused about his runner-up result against the Worldtour competition. 

"I just know that it was a fast sprint," Laas told Cyclingnews. "I had a 54 in front. It wasn't so, so fast, but it was like in Europe you don't find a finish so fast. It was a great final. There wasn't as much stress as I expected. I expected much stress and much mess, but it wasn't bad.

"I was in seventh or eighth position I think," Laas says. "For sure it's better if I can stay next to the QuickStep train, then maybe there is a chance to beat QuickStep. But if you're coming from seventh or sixth position, it's quite hard already. But we are a Continental team competing with WorldTour teams, so I am really happy about the result and the team effort today. I was coming here for a top three, and I was second, so it's better for us."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:21:40
2Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
3Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
4Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
7Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
8Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
10Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
11Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
12Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
13Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
14Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
15Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
16Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
17Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
18Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
19Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
20Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
21Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
22Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
23Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
24Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
25Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
26Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
27Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
28Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
30Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
31Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
32Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
33Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
34Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
35Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
36Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
37Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
38Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
39Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
40Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
41Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
42Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
43Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
44Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
46Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
47Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
48Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
49Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
50Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
51Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
52Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
53Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
54Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
55Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
56Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
57Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
58Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
59Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
60Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
61Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
62Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
63Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
64Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
65Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
66Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
67Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
68Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
69Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
70Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
71Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
72Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
73Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
74Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
75Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
76Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
77Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
78Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
80Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
81Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
82Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
83Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
84Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
85Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
87Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
88Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
89Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
90Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
91Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
93Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
94Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
95Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
96Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
97William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
98Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
99Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
100Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
101Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
102Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
103Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
104German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
105Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
106Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
107Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
109Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
110Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
111Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
112Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
113Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
114Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
115Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
116Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
117Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
118Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
119Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
120Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
121Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
122Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
123Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
124Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
125Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
126Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
127João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
128Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
129Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
130Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
131Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:33
132Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:51
133Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
134Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:16
135Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
136Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
137Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:03:56
138Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
139Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:38
140Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
141Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
142Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:06:40
143Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:07:33
144Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
145Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
146Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
147Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
148Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
149Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
150Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
151Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
152Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
153Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
154Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
155Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
156Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
157Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
158Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
159Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
160Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
161Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
162Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:16:28
163Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
164Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:25:03
165Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
166Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team3pts
2Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa2
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3pts
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin2
3Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team3pts
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin2
3Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Mountain 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa1

Mountain 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:21:40
2Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
4Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
5Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
6Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
8Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
10Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
11Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
12Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
13Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
14Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
15Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
16Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
17Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
18Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
19Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
20Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
21Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
22Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
23Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
24Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
25Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
26Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
27Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
28Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
29Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
30Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
31Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
32Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
33Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
34Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
35Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
36Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
37Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
38Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
39German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
40Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
41Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
42Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
43Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
44Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky10:05:00
2Astana Pro Team
3EPM
4Ecuador
5Deceuninck-QuickStep
6Movistar Team
7Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
8GW Shimano
9Betplay Cycling Team
10EF Education First
11Medellin
12I Am Excelsior
13Team Illuminate
14Bardiani CSF
15UAE Team Emirates
16Hagens Berman Axeon
17Coldeportes Bici Strongma
18Colombia
19Manzana Postobon
20Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
21Aevolo
22Coldeportes Zenu
23Orgullo Paisa
24Israel Cycling Academy
25Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
26SELECCION DE ITALIA
27Deprisa Team
28Efapel

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:36:43
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First0:00:02
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
4Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:10
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:00:12
9Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
11Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
12Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
13Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
14Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
15Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
16Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:33
18Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
19Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
20Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
21Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin0:00:42
22Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
23Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
24Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:00:46
25Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
26Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
27Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
28Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM0:00:54
29Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
30Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
31Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
32Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
33Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
34Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:00:55
35Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
36Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
37William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
38Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
39Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:56
40Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
41Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
42Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
43Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:58
44Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky0:01:03
45Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
47Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
48Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
49Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
50Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:01:05
51Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
52Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
53Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
54German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
55Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
56Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
57Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
58Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
59Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:07
60Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
61Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
62Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
63Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
64Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
65Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
66Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
67Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:12
68Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
69Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
70Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
72Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
73Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano0:01:13
75Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:01:14
76Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
77Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:01:15
78Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
79Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
80Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
81Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
82Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:01:17
83Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
84Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
85Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
86Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
87Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
88João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
89Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:01:18
90Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
91Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
92Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:01:20
93Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
94Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
95Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
96Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:23
97Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
98Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
99Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
100Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate0:01:26
101Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
102Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
103Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
104Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:27
105Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:28
106Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
108Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel0:01:33
109Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
110Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
111Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:37
112Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team0:01:38
113Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
114Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
115Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:01:47
116Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:55
117Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:02:00
118Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
119Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
120Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
121Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
122Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:02:01
123Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:03
124Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:08
125Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:09
126Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin0:02:11
127Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:21
128Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:23
129Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon0:02:39
130Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:50
131Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano0:02:58
132Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:03:26
133Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:03:28
134Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:39
135Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental0:03:46
136Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:03:47
137Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia0:05:11
138Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador0:05:19
139Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano0:06:43
140Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:45
141Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First0:07:35
142Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:07:45
143Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:08:10
144Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:08:21
145Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:08:28
146Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:08:36
147Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:50
148Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy0:08:51
149Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
150Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
151Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:08:53
152Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador0:08:56
153Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team0:09:05
154Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel0:09:06
155Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
156Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:09:20
157Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:21
158Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:09:26
159Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:09:33
160Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:57
161Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:13:14
162Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo0:17:48
163Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel0:18:54
164Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:26:31
165Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team0:26:41
166Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team0:26:46

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep15pts
2Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental12
3Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates10
4Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy8
5Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep7
6Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM6
7Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team6
8Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin5
9Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
10Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
11Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
12Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky3
13Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3
14Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First1
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team6pts
2Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin5
3Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa4
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep3:36:43
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:00:02
3Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky0:00:12
4Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
5Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
6Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
7Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
8Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:00:37
9Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin0:00:42
10Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman0:00:55
11Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
12Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon0:00:56
13Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
14Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
15Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:03
16Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
17Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu0:01:05
18German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
19Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa0:01:07
20Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia0:01:15
21Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
22Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
23Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:17
24Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
25Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
26Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
27Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
28João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
29Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy0:01:18
30Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
31Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
32Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo0:01:20
33Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
34Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
35Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
36Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:23
37Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
38Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
39Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:27
40Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:28
41Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
43Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon0:01:55
44Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team0:02:00
45Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior0:02:09

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Education First10:20:05
2Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:08
3Team Sky0:00:10
4Astana Pro Team0:00:22
5UAE Team Emirates0:00:35
6Medellin0:00:40
7Movistar Team0:00:44
8EPM0:00:52
9Coldeportes Bici Strongma0:00:53
10Manzana Postobon0:00:54
11Coldeportes Zenu0:01:03
12GW Shimano
13Israel Cycling Academy0:01:05
14Orgullo Paisa
15Bardiani CSF0:01:10
16Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
17Colombia0:01:13
18Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:15
19I Am Excelsior
20Italy0:01:16
21Aevolo0:01:18
22Ecuador0:01:21
23Team Illuminate0:01:24
24Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:26
25Efapel0:01:31
26Deprisa Team0:01:36
27Betplay Cycling Team0:01:58
28Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:01

Latest on Cyclingnews