Image 1 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the points classification jersey (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 3 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 4 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 5 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 6 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 7 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 8 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 9 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images) Image 10 of 15 Chris Froome poses before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 Deceuninck-Quickstep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 Rigoberto Uran before the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 Israel Cycling Academy before stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) claimed an emphatic stage win on home soil with a powerful sprint on stage 2 of Tour Colombia 2.1.

Martin Laas (Team Illuminate) and Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) proved unable to overtake the young Colombian, while Estonian champion Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) was fourth.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Hodeg moved into the race lead over Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First).

"The victory today more than myself, was because of my team," Hodeg said. "They did an impressive job, Jungels, Iljo, Alaphillippe, they all did everything they could for me, and so now I appreciate all the work they did for me. I believe this victory is more theirs than mine. We raced today for the stage. We weren’t thinking about the GC. Nothing changed for me. We knew what we came here to do. We did it without thinking about the other teams. I simply focused on what I needed to do, as always, for my sprint."

Noticably absent from the action at the head of the race in the final kilometre was Fernando Gaviria, who recently won two stages in Argentina at Vuelta a San Juan. He rode back to the team area and was quickly out of sight into the UAE Team Emirates van. Hodeg said he's not sure what happened to his rival.

"I did not know what happened with Gaviria," Hodeg said. "In the final kilometers there was a group to the left. We knew that we needed to start there because it was a little dangerous. Jungels went from there and then Alaphilippe at 1km to go before he peeled off for Richeze, who went at 400m and then it was up to me in the final 200m."

How it unfolded

The second stage in Colombia took the peloton around a relatively flat circuit in La Ceja for 150.5km. The route featured a category 4 KOM 10km into the stage and three intermediate sprints at kilometres 24.1, 51.4 and 78.7.

A breakaway of six riders escaped the bunch just before the first KOM, where José Tito Hernández (Orgullo Paisa) took the top honours at the day's only KOM, securing the mountains jersey head of stage 3.

The group of six then built a gap of 3:45 to the peloton and the chase was on. In the move were Orgullo Paisa's Hernández, Luis Felipe Laverde (GW Shimano), Stiven Cuesta (Deprisa Bolivia), Simon Pellaud (IAM Excelsior), Germán Chaves (Coldeportes Zenú) and Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín). Sevilla was the virtual leader on the road.

With 40km remaining, the gap to the leaders was 2:45. Sevilla and Pellaud then attacked the group and dropped their companions, and with 20km remaining, the lead duo had 25 seconds on Chaves and Laverde, with the peloton at 1:50.

EF Education First was amassed on the front powering the chase to protect Uran's lead, but the gap went up slightly to 1:55 as Pellaud and Sevilla continues to push their advantage. Adding to the gap was short-lived, however, as eventually, the chase had the gap down to 1:10 and then 55 seconds.

When the gap dropped below 30 seconds, Sevilla's chances of taking the race leader's jersey looked dim, and when UAE Team Emirates came forward to chase for Fernando Gaviria, the gap was down to 15 seconds with less than 10km remaining.

The day off the front was soon over for Pellaud and Sevilla, as the chase caught its prey and sprinters' teams began to set up for the finale. Carlos Alzate (GW Shimano) and Edwin Avilla (Isreal Cycling Academy) jumped away in the final kilometre and stretched out the chase, but in the end Deceuninck-QuickStep set up Hodeg perfectly for the stage victory aead of Laas, Molano and Räim, who said Avilla's attack was a chance for the Colombian to show himself to the home crowd.

"I had [Clement] Carisey and [Daniel] Turek to help me," Räim said of the finale. "Edwin had more free rein, so it was nice to show his home people what he can do. I think with this team here we did really well, just it's hard to compete with the top sprinters at the moment. It was a good beginning, because it was a really hard stage for a flat stage. It was really crazy."

Räim's Estonian compatriot Laas was equakly enthused about his runner-up result against the Worldtour competition.

"I just know that it was a fast sprint," Laas told Cyclingnews. "I had a 54 in front. It wasn't so, so fast, but it was like in Europe you don't find a finish so fast. It was a great final. There wasn't as much stress as I expected. I expected much stress and much mess, but it wasn't bad.

"I was in seventh or eighth position I think," Laas says. "For sure it's better if I can stay next to the QuickStep train, then maybe there is a chance to beat QuickStep. But if you're coming from seventh or sixth position, it's quite hard already. But we are a Continental team competing with WorldTour teams, so I am really happy about the result and the team effort today. I was coming here for a top three, and I was second, so it's better for us."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:21:40 2 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 3 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 7 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 10 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 11 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 12 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 13 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 14 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 15 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 16 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 18 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 19 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 20 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 21 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 22 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 24 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 25 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 26 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 27 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 28 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 30 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 31 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 32 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 33 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 34 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 35 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 36 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 37 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 38 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 39 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 40 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 41 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 42 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 46 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 47 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 48 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 49 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 50 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 51 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 52 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 53 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 54 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 55 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 56 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 57 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 58 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 59 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 61 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 62 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 63 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 64 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 66 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 67 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 68 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 69 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 70 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 71 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 72 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 73 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 74 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 75 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 76 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 77 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 78 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 80 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 81 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 82 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 83 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 84 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 85 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 87 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 88 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 89 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 90 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 91 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 93 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 94 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 95 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 96 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 97 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 98 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 99 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 100 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 101 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 102 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 103 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 104 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 105 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 106 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 107 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 109 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 110 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 111 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 112 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 113 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 114 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 115 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 116 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 117 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 118 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 119 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 120 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 121 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 122 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 123 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 124 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 125 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 126 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 127 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 128 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 129 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 130 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 131 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:33 132 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:51 133 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 134 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:16 135 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 136 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 137 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:56 138 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 139 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:38 140 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 141 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 142 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:06:40 143 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:07:33 144 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 145 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 146 Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 147 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 148 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 149 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 150 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 151 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 152 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 153 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 154 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 155 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 156 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 157 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 158 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 159 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 160 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 161 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 162 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 0:16:28 163 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 164 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:03 165 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 166 Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 3 pts 2 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 3 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 pts 2 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 2 3 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 3 pts 2 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 2 3 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:21:40 2 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 5 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 6 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 10 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 11 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 13 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 14 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 15 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 16 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 17 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 18 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 19 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 20 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 21 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 22 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 23 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 24 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 25 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 26 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 27 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 29 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 30 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 31 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 32 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 33 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 34 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 35 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 36 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 37 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 38 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 39 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 40 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 41 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 42 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 43 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 44 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 10:05:00 2 Astana Pro Team 3 EPM 4 Ecuador 5 Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 Movistar Team 7 Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia 8 GW Shimano 9 Betplay Cycling Team 10 EF Education First 11 Medellin 12 I Am Excelsior 13 Team Illuminate 14 Bardiani CSF 15 UAE Team Emirates 16 Hagens Berman Axeon 17 Coldeportes Bici Strongma 18 Colombia 19 Manzana Postobon 20 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 21 Aevolo 22 Coldeportes Zenu 23 Orgullo Paisa 24 Israel Cycling Academy 25 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26 SELECCION DE ITALIA 27 Deprisa Team 28 Efapel

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:36:43 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 0:00:02 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 4 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:10 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:00:12 9 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 13 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 14 Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:33 18 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 19 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 20 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 21 Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin 0:00:42 22 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 23 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin 24 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:46 25 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 26 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 27 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM 0:00:54 29 Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM 30 Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM 31 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM 32 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM 33 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM 34 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:00:55 35 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 36 Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 37 William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 38 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 39 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:56 40 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 41 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 42 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon 43 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 44 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:03 45 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 47 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 48 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 49 Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 50 Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:05 51 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano 52 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 53 Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 54 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 55 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano 56 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 57 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano 58 Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 59 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:07 60 Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa 61 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 62 Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy 63 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 64 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa 65 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 66 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 67 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:12 68 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 69 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 70 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 73 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 74 Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano 0:01:13 75 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:01:14 76 Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin 77 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:01:15 78 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 79 Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia 80 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 81 Juan Arango (Col) Colombia 82 Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:01:17 83 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 84 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 85 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 86 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 87 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 88 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 89 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:01:18 90 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 91 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 92 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:20 93 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 94 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 95 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 96 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 0:01:23 97 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 98 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 99 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 100 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:01:26 101 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate 102 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental 103 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate 104 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:27 105 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:28 106 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 108 Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel 0:01:33 109 Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel 110 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 111 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:37 112 Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team 0:01:38 113 Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team 114 Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team 115 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:01:47 116 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:55 117 Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:02:00 118 Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 119 Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 120 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 121 Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 122 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:02:01 123 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:03 124 Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:08 125 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:09 126 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin 0:02:11 127 Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:21 128 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:23 129 Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:02:39 130 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:50 131 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano 0:02:58 132 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:26 133 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:28 134 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:39 135 Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 0:03:46 136 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:03:47 137 Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia 0:05:11 138 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:05:19 139 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano 0:06:43 140 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:45 141 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 0:07:35 142 Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:07:45 143 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:10 144 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:08:21 145 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:08:28 146 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:08:36 147 Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:50 148 Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy 0:08:51 149 Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy 150 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy 151 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:08:53 152 Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:56 153 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 0:09:05 154 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel 0:09:06 155 Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel 156 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:09:20 157 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:21 158 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:26 159 Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:09:33 160 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:57 161 Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:13:14 162 Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo 0:17:48 163 Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:18:54 164 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:31 165 Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team 0:26:41 166 Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team 0:26:46

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 pts 2 Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental 12 3 Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates 10 4 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 8 5 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 6 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 6 7 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 6 8 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 5 9 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 10 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 11 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 3 13 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3 14 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First 1 3 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team 6 pts 2 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin 5 3 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa 4 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior 3

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:36:43 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:00:02 3 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky 0:00:12 4 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 5 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 6 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 7 Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team 8 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:37 9 Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin 0:00:42 10 Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 0:00:55 11 Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman 12 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:00:56 13 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon 14 Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon 15 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:03 16 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 17 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 0:01:05 18 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu 19 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:01:07 20 Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia 0:01:15 21 Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia 22 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia 23 Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:17 24 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 25 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior 26 Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior 27 Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon 28 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 29 Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:01:18 30 Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy 31 Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy 32 Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:20 33 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 34 Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo 35 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 36 Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador 0:01:23 37 Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador 38 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador 39 Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:27 40 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:28 41 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 43 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon 0:01:55 44 Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team 0:02:00 45 Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior 0:02:09