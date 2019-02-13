Tour Colombia: Hodeg wins stage 2 in La Ceja
Colombian wins in bunch sprint, takes race lead
Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) claimed an emphatic stage win on home soil with a powerful sprint on stage 2 of Tour Colombia 2.1.
Martin Laas (Team Illuminate) and Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) proved unable to overtake the young Colombian, while Estonian champion Mihkel Räim (Israel Cycling Academy) was fourth.
Thanks to the time bonuses, Hodeg moved into the race lead over Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First).
"The victory today more than myself, was because of my team," Hodeg said. "They did an impressive job, Jungels, Iljo, Alaphillippe, they all did everything they could for me, and so now I appreciate all the work they did for me. I believe this victory is more theirs than mine. We raced today for the stage. We weren’t thinking about the GC. Nothing changed for me. We knew what we came here to do. We did it without thinking about the other teams. I simply focused on what I needed to do, as always, for my sprint."
Noticably absent from the action at the head of the race in the final kilometre was Fernando Gaviria, who recently won two stages in Argentina at Vuelta a San Juan. He rode back to the team area and was quickly out of sight into the UAE Team Emirates van. Hodeg said he's not sure what happened to his rival.
"I did not know what happened with Gaviria," Hodeg said. "In the final kilometers there was a group to the left. We knew that we needed to start there because it was a little dangerous. Jungels went from there and then Alaphilippe at 1km to go before he peeled off for Richeze, who went at 400m and then it was up to me in the final 200m."
How it unfolded
The second stage in Colombia took the peloton around a relatively flat circuit in La Ceja for 150.5km. The route featured a category 4 KOM 10km into the stage and three intermediate sprints at kilometres 24.1, 51.4 and 78.7.
A breakaway of six riders escaped the bunch just before the first KOM, where José Tito Hernández (Orgullo Paisa) took the top honours at the day's only KOM, securing the mountains jersey head of stage 3.
The group of six then built a gap of 3:45 to the peloton and the chase was on. In the move were Orgullo Paisa's Hernández, Luis Felipe Laverde (GW Shimano), Stiven Cuesta (Deprisa Bolivia), Simon Pellaud (IAM Excelsior), Germán Chaves (Coldeportes Zenú) and Óscar Sevilla (Team Medellín). Sevilla was the virtual leader on the road.
With 40km remaining, the gap to the leaders was 2:45. Sevilla and Pellaud then attacked the group and dropped their companions, and with 20km remaining, the lead duo had 25 seconds on Chaves and Laverde, with the peloton at 1:50.
EF Education First was amassed on the front powering the chase to protect Uran's lead, but the gap went up slightly to 1:55 as Pellaud and Sevilla continues to push their advantage. Adding to the gap was short-lived, however, as eventually, the chase had the gap down to 1:10 and then 55 seconds.
When the gap dropped below 30 seconds, Sevilla's chances of taking the race leader's jersey looked dim, and when UAE Team Emirates came forward to chase for Fernando Gaviria, the gap was down to 15 seconds with less than 10km remaining.
The day off the front was soon over for Pellaud and Sevilla, as the chase caught its prey and sprinters' teams began to set up for the finale. Carlos Alzate (GW Shimano) and Edwin Avilla (Isreal Cycling Academy) jumped away in the final kilometre and stretched out the chase, but in the end Deceuninck-QuickStep set up Hodeg perfectly for the stage victory aead of Laas, Molano and Räim, who said Avilla's attack was a chance for the Colombian to show himself to the home crowd.
"I had [Clement] Carisey and [Daniel] Turek to help me," Räim said of the finale. "Edwin had more free rein, so it was nice to show his home people what he can do. I think with this team here we did really well, just it's hard to compete with the top sprinters at the moment. It was a good beginning, because it was a really hard stage for a flat stage. It was really crazy."
Räim's Estonian compatriot Laas was equakly enthused about his runner-up result against the Worldtour competition.
"I just know that it was a fast sprint," Laas told Cyclingnews. "I had a 54 in front. It wasn't so, so fast, but it was like in Europe you don't find a finish so fast. It was a great final. There wasn't as much stress as I expected. I expected much stress and much mess, but it wasn't bad.
"I was in seventh or eighth position I think," Laas says. "For sure it's better if I can stay next to the QuickStep train, then maybe there is a chance to beat QuickStep. But if you're coming from seventh or sixth position, it's quite hard already. But we are a Continental team competing with WorldTour teams, so I am really happy about the result and the team effort today. I was coming here for a top three, and I was second, so it's better for us."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:21:40
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|7
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|11
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|12
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|13
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|14
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|15
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|16
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|18
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|19
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|22
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|24
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|25
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|26
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|30
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|31
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|32
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|33
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|35
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|36
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|37
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|38
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|39
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|41
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|46
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|47
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|48
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|49
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|50
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|51
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|52
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|53
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|54
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|55
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|56
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|57
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|58
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|59
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|61
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|62
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|63
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|64
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|66
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|67
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|68
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|69
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|70
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|71
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|72
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|73
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|74
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|75
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|76
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|77
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|78
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|80
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|81
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|82
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|83
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|84
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|85
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|86
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|87
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|88
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|89
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|90
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|91
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|93
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|94
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|95
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|96
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|97
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|98
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|99
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|100
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|101
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|102
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|103
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|104
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|105
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|106
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|107
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|108
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|109
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|110
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|111
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|112
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|113
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|114
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|115
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|116
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|117
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|118
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|119
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|120
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|121
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|122
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|123
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|124
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|125
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|126
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|127
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|128
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|129
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|130
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|131
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:33
|132
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:51
|133
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|134
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:16
|135
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|137
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:56
|138
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|139
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:38
|140
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|141
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|142
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:06:40
|143
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:07:33
|144
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|145
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|146
|Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|147
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|148
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|149
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|150
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|151
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|152
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|153
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|154
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|155
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|156
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|157
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|158
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|159
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|160
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|161
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|162
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:28
|163
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|164
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:03
|165
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|166
|Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|2
|3
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|2
|3
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:21:40
|2
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|5
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|6
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|11
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|12
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|13
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|15
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|16
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|17
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|18
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|19
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|20
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|21
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|22
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|23
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|24
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|25
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|26
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|27
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|29
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|30
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|31
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|32
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|33
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|34
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|35
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|36
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|37
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|38
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|39
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|40
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|42
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|43
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|44
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|10:05:00
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|EPM
|4
|Ecuador
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
|8
|GW Shimano
|9
|Betplay Cycling Team
|10
|EF Education First
|11
|Medellin
|12
|I Am Excelsior
|13
|Team Illuminate
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|17
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|18
|Colombia
|19
|Manzana Postobon
|20
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|21
|Aevolo
|22
|Coldeportes Zenu
|23
|Orgullo Paisa
|24
|Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|26
|SELECCION DE ITALIA
|27
|Deprisa Team
|28
|Efapel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:36:43
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|4
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:10
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|9
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|11
|Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|13
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Hernando Bohorquez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:33
|18
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|19
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|20
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Edward Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Medellin
|0:00:42
|22
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|23
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Medellin
|24
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|25
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|26
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Jairo Alonso Cano Salas (Col) EPM
|0:00:54
|29
|Jaime Alberto Castañeda Ortega (Col) EPM
|30
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) EPM
|31
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) EPM
|32
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM
|33
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM
|34
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:00:55
|35
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|36
|Aristobulo Cala Cala (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|37
|William David Muñoz Perez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|38
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|39
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:56
|40
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|41
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|42
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) Manzana Postobon
|43
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|45
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|46
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|47
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|48
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|49
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|50
|Miguel Angel Chavez Rubiano (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:05
|51
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) GW Shimano
|52
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|53
|Julio Alexis Camacho Bernal (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|54
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|55
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) GW Shimano
|56
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|57
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamante (Col) GW Shimano
|58
|Alex Norberto Cano Ardila (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|59
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:07
|60
|Rafael Anibal Montiel Cuello (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|61
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|62
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|63
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|64
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|65
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|66
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|67
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:12
|68
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|69
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|70
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|73
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Jose Nicolas Castro Laverde (Col) GW Shimano
|0:01:13
|75
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:14
|76
|Walter Alejandro Vargas Alzate (Col) Medellin
|77
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:01:15
|78
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|79
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia
|80
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|81
|Juan Arango (Col) Colombia
|82
|Dylan Page (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:01:17
|83
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|84
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|85
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|86
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|87
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|88
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|89
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:01:18
|90
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|91
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|92
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:20
|93
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|94
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|95
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|96
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:23
|97
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|98
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|99
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|100
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:01:26
|101
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Team Illuminate
|102
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate Continental
|103
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Team Illuminate
|104
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:27
|105
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:28
|106
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|107
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|108
|Rafael Jorge Magalhães Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:01:33
|109
|Bruno Silva (Por) Efapel
|110
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|111
|Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:37
|112
|Albeiro Rabon Vela (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:01:38
|113
|Sebastian Orlando Caro Monroy (Col) Deprisa Team
|114
|Wilmar Jahir Perez Muñoz (Col) Deprisa Team
|115
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:47
|116
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:55
|117
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|118
|Cristian Torres (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|119
|Diego Ruiz (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|120
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|121
|Didier Sastoque (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|122
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:02:01
|123
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|124
|Etienne van Empel (Ned) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:08
|125
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:09
|126
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin
|0:02:11
|127
|Anthony Rappo (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:21
|128
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:23
|129
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:02:39
|130
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:50
|131
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) GW Shimano
|0:02:58
|132
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:26
|133
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:28
|134
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:39
|135
|Steven Kalf (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|0:03:46
|136
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:03:47
|137
|Marvin Angarita (Col) Colombia
|0:05:11
|138
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:19
|139
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) GW Shimano
|0:06:43
|140
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:45
|141
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|0:07:35
|142
|Brayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:07:45
|143
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:10
|144
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:08:21
|145
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:08:28
|146
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:08:36
|147
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:08:50
|148
|Davide Plebani (Ita) Italy
|0:08:51
|149
|Francesco Lamon (Ita) Italy
|150
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Italy
|151
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:08:53
|152
|Carlos Quishpe (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:08:56
|153
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:09:05
|154
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Efapel
|0:09:06
|155
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Efapel
|156
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:09:20
|157
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:21
|158
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:26
|159
|Nicolas Garcia (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:09:33
|160
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:57
|161
|Julian Cardona Tabares (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:13:14
|162
|Riley Sheehan (USA) Aevolo
|0:17:48
|163
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:18:54
|164
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:26:31
|165
|Heimarhanz Ariza Jaramillo (Col) Deprisa Team
|0:26:41
|166
|Basilio Ramos (Bol) Deprisa Team
|0:26:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|pts
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Illuminate Continental
|12
|3
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|4
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|5
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|6
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|6
|7
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|6
|8
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|5
|9
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|10
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|11
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|3
|13
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|14
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First
|1
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Manuel Cuesta Zamora (Col) Deprisa Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Medellin
|5
|3
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|4
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:36:43
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:02
|3
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|4
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|5
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|7
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:37
|9
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Medellin
|0:00:42
|10
|Johnatan Cañaveral Vargas (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|0:00:55
|11
|Brayan Hernandez Gomez (Col) Coldeportes Bicicletas Strongman
|12
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:00:56
|13
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Manzana Postobon
|14
|Wilmar Andres Paredes Zapata (Col) Manzana Postobon
|15
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:03
|16
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|17
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:05
|18
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) Coldeportes Zenu
|19
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:01:07
|20
|Einer Rubio (Col) Colombia
|0:01:15
|21
|Javier Ignacio Montoya Montoya (Col) Colombia
|22
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|23
|Sean Quinn (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:17
|24
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|25
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) IAM Excelsior
|26
|Joab Schneiter (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|27
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Hagens Berman Axeon
|28
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|29
|Attilio Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:01:18
|30
|Dario Puccioni (Ita) Italy
|31
|Davide Baldaccini (Ita) Italy
|32
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:20
|33
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|34
|Fernando Islas (Mex) Aevolo
|35
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|36
|Cristian Pita (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:23
|37
|Esteban Villarreal (Ecu) Ecuador
|38
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Ecuador
|39
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:27
|40
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:28
|41
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|Kevin Rivera Serrano (CRc) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|43
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Manzana Postobon
|0:01:55
|44
|Elkin Palmar (Col) Betplay Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|45
|Antoine Debons (Swi) IAM Excelsior
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Education First
|10:20:05
|2
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:10
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:22
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|6
|Medellin
|0:00:40
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:00:44
|8
|EPM
|0:00:52
|9
|Coldeportes Bici Strongma
|0:00:53
|10
|Manzana Postobon
|0:00:54
|11
|Coldeportes Zenu
|0:01:03
|12
|GW Shimano
|13
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:05
|14
|Orgullo Paisa
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:10
|16
|Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia
|17
|Colombia
|0:01:13
|18
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:15
|19
|I Am Excelsior
|20
|Italy
|0:01:16
|21
|Aevolo
|0:01:18
|22
|Ecuador
|0:01:21
|23
|Team Illuminate
|0:01:24
|24
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:26
|25
|Efapel
|0:01:31
|26
|Deprisa Team
|0:01:36
|27
|Betplay Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|28
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:01
