Skala wins Toi Toi Cup
Top four men within three seconds of each other
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|0:58:22
|2
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:00:01
|3
|Mariusz Gil (Pol)
|0:00:02
|4
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|0:00:03
|5
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze)
|0:00:30
|6
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|0:00:38
|7
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|0:00:48
|8
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|0:00:49
|9
|Radek Polnicky (Cze)
|0:00:51
|10
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|0:00:54
|11
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|0:00:55
|12
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|0:02:12
|13
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)
|0:02:41
|14
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|0:02:54
|15
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|0:03:03
|16
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|0:03:14
|17
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|0:04:25
|18
|Karel Nepras (Cze)
|0:04:34
|19
|Emil Hekele (Cze)
|0:04:37
|20
|Jakub Rydval (Cze)
|0:04:41
|21
|Karel Svrcina (Cze)
|0:04:49
|22
|Michael Kukrle (Cze)
|0:06:06
|23
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|24
|Jan Svoboda (Cze)
|25
|Michal Benda (Cze)
|26
|Michal Benda (Cze)
|27
|Bronislav Mayer (Cze)
|28
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze)
|29
|Karel Pokorny (Cze)
|30
|Filip Kubin (Cze)
|31
|Jan Smesny (Cze)
|32
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut)
|33
|Michael Kubín (Cze)
|34
|Radek Bechynský (Cze)
|35
|Petr Boril (Cze)
|36
|Pavel Kopecky (Cze)
|37
|Tomáš Havelka (Cze)
|38
|Jirí Hradil (Cze)
|39
|Zbynek Holubovský (Cze)
|40
|Jirí Keisler (Cze)
