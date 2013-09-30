Trending

Skala wins Toi Toi Cup

Top four men within three seconds of each other

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Skala (Cze)0:58:22
2Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:00:01
3Mariusz Gil (Pol)0:00:02
4Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)0:00:03
5Vojtech Nipl (Cze)0:00:30
6Tomas Paprstka (Cze)0:00:38
7Ondrej Bambula (Cze)0:00:48
8Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)0:00:49
9Radek Polnicky (Cze)0:00:51
10Matej Lasak (Cze)0:00:54
11Martin Haring (Svk)0:00:55
12Michael Boros (Cze)0:02:12
13Christoph Pfingsten (Ger)0:02:41
14Filip Adel (Cze)0:02:54
15Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)0:03:03
16Michal Malík (Cze)0:03:14
17Lukáš Batora (Svk)0:04:25
18Karel Nepras (Cze)0:04:34
19Emil Hekele (Cze)0:04:37
20Jakub Rydval (Cze)0:04:41
21Karel Svrcina (Cze)0:04:49
22Michael Kukrle (Cze)0:06:06
23Petr Hampl (Cze)
24Jan Svoboda (Cze)
25Michal Benda (Cze)
27Bronislav Mayer (Cze)
28Stanislav Bambula (Cze)
29Karel Pokorny (Cze)
30Filip Kubin (Cze)
31Jan Smesny (Cze)
32Lukas Stoiber (Aut)
33Michael Kubín (Cze)
34Radek Bechynský (Cze)
35Petr Boril (Cze)
36Pavel Kopecky (Cze)
37Tomáš Havelka (Cze)
38Jirí Hradil (Cze)
39Zbynek Holubovský (Cze)
40Jirí Keisler (Cze)

