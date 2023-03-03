Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 route
Seven stages from Lido di Camaiore to San Benedetto del Tronto
Tirreno-Adriatico comes with a familiar route in 2023, beginning and ending in the usual host towns of Lido di Camaiore and San Benedetto del Tronto. As was the case last year, a short time trial opens the race while there's a sprint stage to finish.
Along the way, the route will pass through the regions of Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Marche and Abruzzo, taking in sprints, sharp hills, and a summit finish.
Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore ITT
A simple out-and-back time trial opens the race, with riders heading up and down the same stretch of coastal road at Lido di Camaiore that usually plays host to the stage when it's the town's turn for a time trial.
The 11.5km run will be a quick blast to start the race with few difficulties aside from a 90-degree corner at the start and a hairpin midway through.
Stage 2: Camaiore - Follonica
The second day of the race looks like one for the sprinters as the peloton takes on a 210km course heading south down the Tuscan coast to Follonica.
The first categorised climb of the race comes partway through the stage, giving the breakaway something to aim for, but, barring attacks on the late unclassified hill at L'Impostino at 10km out, it should be a sprint finish.
Stage 3: Follonica - Foligno
Stage 3 is another long one at 216km as the route turns east towards it's finishing destination. Foligno in Umbria plays host to the stage finish.
Once again, the stage isn't the most challenging in terms of climbing. Two classified climbs come before the halfway mark, though both average under 5%, while the parcours flattens out in the final third.
Stage 4: Greccio - Tortoreto
The first hilly challenge of the race comes on stage 4, which runs 218km from the region of Lazio to the coastal Abruzzese town of Tortoreto.
2,100 metres of climbing are on the menu for the stage, which concludes with a hilltop finish in Tortoreto – 4.4km at 4.5% to the line. A closing circuit in the town means that riders will see the finishing hill three times before heading up to the finish.
Stage 5: Morro d'Oro - Sarnano-Sassotetto
The riders may have already reached the Adriatic coast on stage 4, but the race isn't over yet, with the queen stage summit finish lying on the fifth stage.
3,800 metres of climbing lie in wait for the riders during the stage, 965 of which come with the closing mountain at Valico di Santa Maria Maddalena, a 13.1km climb which averages 7.4% and tops out at 14% midway through.
The climb has hosted Tirreno stage finished before – Mikel Landa and Simon Yates won in 2018 and 2020, while it was also on the Giro d'Italia route in 1987 and 1990.
Stage 6: Osimo Stazione - Osimo
Stage 6, meanwhile, sticks to lower altitudes and the hills around Osimo in the central Marche region of Italy. 3,000 metres of climbing are on the menu of the 193km day with five classified climbs on the route. Three laps of a hilly closing circuit in the town conclude the stage.
Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto
It's back to the flat for the final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto, a final chance for the sprinters on the 154km coastal stage. The race heads inland early on before returning to the town for five laps of a 14.5km circuit by the sea, where the final stage winner and the overall champion of Tirreno-Adriatico will be crowned.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
