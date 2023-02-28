Tirreno-Adriatico winners 1966-2022

By Cyclingnews
published

Palmares for the Italian stage race

Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar and Mikel Landa on the podium of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico stage race
Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar and Mikel Landa on the podium of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico stage race (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Tirreno-Adriatico past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2021Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2020Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
2019Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
2018Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2017Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2016Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
2015Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2014Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
2013Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
2012Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
2011Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
2010Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
2009Michele Scarponi (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
2008Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank
2007Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2006Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2005Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2004Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
2003Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2002Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2001Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas
2000Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1999Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei
1998Rolf Jaermann (Swi) Casino
1997Roberto Petito (Ita)
1996Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1995Stefano Colage (Ita)
1994Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
1993Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1992Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1991Herminio Diaz-Zabala (Spa)
1990Tony Rominger (Swi)
1989Tony Rominger (Swi)
1988Erich Maechler (Swi)
1987Rolf Sörensen (Den)
1986Luciano Rabottoni (Ita)
1985Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
1984Tommy Prim (Swe)
1983Roberto Visentini (Ita)
1982Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1981Francesco Moser (Ita)
1980Francesco Moser (Ita)
1979Knut Knudsen (Nor)
1978Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1977Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1976Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1975Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1974Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1973Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1972Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1971Italo Zilioli (Ita)
1970Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
1969Carlo Chiappano (Ita)
1968Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)
1967Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1966Dino Zandegu (Ita)

 

