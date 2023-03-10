Kristen Faulkner risks disqualification from Strade Bianche over glucose monitor
Jayco-AlUla rider claims the sensor on her arm did not collect in-race data
Kristen Faulkner risks losing her third place at the women's Strade Bianche after the UCI reportedly opened an investigation into the suspected use of a continuous blood glucose monitor in the Italian race.
A number of social media posts captured television footage from the race that showed a biscuit-shaped object below the Jayco-AlUla rider's jersey on her left upper arm. It appeared to be an Abbot sensor that can be used with the Supersapiens app to monitor blood glucose levels.
Cyclingnews asked the Australian team about the social posts on Saturday, but the team preferred not to respond, apparently unaware that Faulkner had a sensor on her arm.
The UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews they were looking into the case.
"The UCI has been made aware that Kristen Faulkner (Team Jayco AlUla) appears to have been wearing a continuous blood glucose monitor during the Italian UCI Women’s WorldTour event Strade Bianche on 4 March," the federation stated.
"The UCI is currently examining the case and considering applicable procedures and potential consequences."
Riders use continuous blood glucose monitors in training, but UCI rules state that 'devices which capture other physiological data, including any metabolic values such as but not limited to glucose or lactate, are not authorised in competition'.
Cyclingnews understands that Faulkner has already given evidence to the UCI in her defence in the hope of avoiding or limiting any punishment.
Faulkner apparently fitted a new continuous blood glucose monitor to her arm before a late call-up for Saturday's Strade Bianche. Each device can be used for up to two weeks.
She apparently thought the UCI rule referred to the active use of continuous blood glucose monitors with a mobile phone app, while her sensor was not connected to her phone during Strade Bianche.
Jayco-AlUla preferred not to comment when contacted by Cyclingnews on Thursday, preferring to await the outcome of the UCI investigation.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.