Kristen Faulkner risks disqualification from Strade Bianche over glucose monitor

Detail of the suspected glucose monitor on Kristin Faulkner's arm during Strade Bianche

Kristen Faulkner risks losing her third place at the women's Strade Bianche after the UCI reportedly opened an investigation into the suspected use of a continuous blood glucose monitor in the Italian race.

A number of social media posts captured television footage from the race that showed a biscuit-shaped object below the Jayco-AlUla rider's jersey on her left upper arm. It appeared to be an Abbot sensor that can be used with the Supersapiens app to monitor blood glucose levels.

Cyclingnews asked the Australian team about the social posts on Saturday, but the team preferred not to respond, apparently unaware that Faulkner had a sensor on her arm.

The UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews they were looking into the case.

"The UCI has been made aware that Kristen Faulkner (Team Jayco AlUla) appears to have been wearing a continuous blood glucose monitor during the Italian UCI Women’s WorldTour event Strade Bianche on 4 March," the federation stated.

"The UCI is currently examining the case and considering applicable procedures and potential consequences."

Riders use continuous blood glucose monitors in training, but UCI rules state that 'devices which capture other physiological data, including any metabolic values such as but not limited to glucose or lactate, are not authorised in competition'.

Cyclingnews understands that Faulkner has already given evidence to the UCI in her defence in the hope of avoiding or limiting any punishment.

Faulkner apparently fitted a new continuous blood glucose monitor to her arm before a late call-up for Saturday's Strade Bianche. Each device can be used for up to two weeks.

She apparently thought the UCI rule referred to the active use of continuous blood glucose monitors with a mobile phone app, while her sensor was not connected to her phone during Strade Bianche.

Jayco-AlUla preferred not to comment when contacted by Cyclingnews on Thursday, preferring to await the outcome of the UCI investigation.