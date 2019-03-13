Image 1 of 43 Mitchelton-Scott en route to victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 43 Tom Dumoulin gets aero at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Alexander Edmondson on the front for Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 Jose Goncalves and Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 Primoz Roglic and finished second to Mitchelton-Scott in the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Israel Cycling Academy riders finished ninth in the Tirreno TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Gazprom-Rusvelo were 18th on the day at the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 43 Tom Dumoulin on the front for Team Sunweb at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 43 Salvatore Puccio drives the Team Sky line at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 43 Adam Yates and Mitchelton-Scott got off to the best possible start at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 43 Tom Dumoulin supplies the power for Team Sunweb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 43 Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 Mitchelton-Scott riders celebrate the team time trial win on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 Mitchelton-Scott riders celebrate the team time trial win on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 43 Michael Hepburn earned the race leader's jersey with his team's ride in the Tirreno TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Jumbo-Visma's Laurens De Plus in Tirreno-Adriatico's white jersey after the opening TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Michael Hepburn celebrates taking the first leader's jersey of the 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Laurens De Plus in the Tirreno-Adriatico white jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 Matej Mohoric and Rohan Dennis press the pace for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Julien Simon on the front for Cofidis at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Trek-Segafredo finished 12th in the Tirreno TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 Tony Martin and Laurens De Plus on the front for Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Giovanni Visconti powers the line for Neri Sottolii-Selle Italia KTM (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Michael Hepburn (Mitchelton-Scott) in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 The CCC Team crests a brief rise during the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Maciej Bodnar and Bora-Hansgrohe suffered a collision with an errant spectator and finished 20th in the Tirreno TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 Stefan Kung helped Groupama-FDJ to 8th in the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 43 Silvan Dillier and AG2R La Mondiale finished 21st in the Tirreno TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 Lukasz Wisniowski leads the line for CCC Team at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dimension Data started in the rain at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 EF Education First finished 7th in the opening TTT at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Movistar ride to 15th at the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 EF Education First finished 7th in the opening TTT at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Jumbo-Visma's Laurens De Plus and Tony Martin on the front during the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 43 Team Sky lost 47 seconds to stage winners Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 43 Tom-Jelte Slagter leads Dimension Data in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 43 Gijs Van Hoecke at the head of the CCC TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 43 Astana in the opening TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 43 Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar leads Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 43 Groupama-FDJ put in a strong team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 43 Sacha Modolo pulls through at the head of EF Education First's train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 42 of 43 AG2R La Mondiale in the team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 43 of 43 Lukasz Wisniowski leads the CCC Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Mitchelton-Scott put in a pitch-perfect ride to claim victory in the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico. Despite having to avert their course due to a spectator running into the road, the Australian team stopped the clock at 22:25 to beat Jumbo-Visma by seven seconds.

Michael Hepburn was the first of the five Mitchelton-Scott riders over the line and will wear the leader's jersey, while Adam Yates finished safely in the group to give him a solid advantage over his general classification rivals.

"I didn't expect to be in this position when I woke up this morning. We obviously had a great squad here for the opening stage," said Hepburn. "We were not targeting just the stage but also supporting Adam Yates on GC. Today we also got luck on our side. We're pleased with this result. Tirreno-Adriatico is one of my favourite races of the year. But I don't deserve the jersey any more than anyone else in the squad. I'm just really happy for the whole team."

Jumbo-Visma came into the day with confidence after their victory in the team time trial at the UAE Tour last month. With Primoz Roglic, Jos van Emden and Tony Martin in their seven-man line-up, the boys in yellow smashed the previous best time of Deceuninck-QuickStep by a massive 30 seconds. They had a tense wait as teams crossed the line, but with one team remaining Team Sunweb was their closest threat at 15 seconds.

Mitchelton-Scott were the last team to leave the start ramp and it was clear that they were on song as they went six seconds clear at the intermediate check. Damien Howson and Chris Juul-Jensen dropped off after doing big turns, but the team still had one more than the minimum of four as they entered the final kilometre.

The team looked certain of usurping Jumbo-Visma, but it almost came tumbling down as they rounded a corner to find a spectator running across the road with her dog. Thankfully, all of the riders were able to avoid the spectator and hardly missed a beat as they pushed on towards the line. Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) shook his head as Mitchelton-Scott came around the final corner, knowing that he and his teammates would not be paying a visit to the podium – at least for today.

How it happened

Tirreno-Adriatico started in the same manner it has done in recent years with a team time trial around Lido di Camaiore. The out and back route would ordinarily not pose too many issues for the riders but the rain that coated the roads would.

AG2R La Mondiale were the first of the 23 teams to start their effort on the 21.5km course, but with no big contender, their aim was just to get around with no major difficulties. EF Education First, the fifth team to go, set the early benchmark with a time of 23:21 and finishing with a full complement of seven riders.

Aside from the rain, the early part of the team time trial was marked by another incident with a pedestrian. Bora-Hansgrohe were well into their ride when a spectator crossed the road, walking into the path of their train. Most of the team were able to avoid the man, but Rafal Majka and Oscar Gatto collided with him. Both Majka and Gatto were able to complete the course but were battered and bruised as they crossed the line. The spectator was taken to hospital where it is reported that their condition is 'not worrying'.

EF Education First would enjoy around 20 minutes in the hot seat before they were bettered by Deceuninck-QuickStep. However, the Belgian team fractured slightly as they drove for the line with their fourth rider losing touch and crossing a few seconds after his teammates.

The rain cleared up as the stage continued, giving the later teams a full dry run through Lido di Camaiore. QuickStep could do nothing as they watched Jumbo-Visma make the most of the changing conditions to smash their time by some 30 seconds. Team Sky came home immediately after Jumbo-Visma but could only manage a time 40 seconds shy, giving Geraint Thomas plenty of work to do over the coming days.

Team Sunweb were the penultimate team to depart and with Tom Dumoulin in their ranks, they were one of the favourites for victory. However, they could only manage third at the intermediate time check and that is where they would finish, with just four riders, after everyone had completed their runs. Mitchelton-Scott enjoyed a set off five minutes behind them and would enjoy a near-faultless run until the incident with a spectator inside the final kilometre. Thankfully, it did not impact on the result as they crossed the line to take the victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:25 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 3 Team Sunweb 0:00:22 4 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:37 5 Team Sky 0:00:47 6 Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 7 EF Education First 0:00:56 8 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58 9 Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:05 10 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:10 11 CCC Team 0:01:12 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 14 UAE Team Emirates 0:01:19 15 Movistar Team 0:01:32 16 Dimension Data 0:01:34 17 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:40 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:54 20 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 21 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 22 Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM NSK 0:02:10 23 Bardiani CSF 0:02:41

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:25 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 5 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:03 6 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:07 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 9 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 11 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:22 12 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14 Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:37 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 17 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb 0:00:41 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:47 23 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 24 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky 26 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 27 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:54 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 29 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First 0:00:56 32 Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 35 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 38 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:58 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 40 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 42 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:02 43 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:05 44 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 47 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:07 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:10 51 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 52 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 54 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:12 55 Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 56 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 58 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13 59 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 60 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 61 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 62 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 0:01:14 68 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:19 69 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 71 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 72 Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates 73 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 74 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:24 75 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 77 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 78 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 81 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:34 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 83 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data 84 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data 85 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:38 86 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 87 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 88 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 90 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 92 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:40 93 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 94 Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 95 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 96 Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:01:52 97 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:53 98 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 99 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 102 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 104 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:57 105 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 109 Ben King (USA) Dimension Data 0:02:01 110 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:02:02 116 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:04 117 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 118 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:10 119 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 120 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 121 Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 122 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 123 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 124 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 125 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM 0:02:11 126 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data 0:02:16 127 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data 129 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:22 130 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 131 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:41 132 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 133 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 134 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:49 137 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:51 138 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:53 139 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 140 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal 141 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 142 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:10 143 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:15 144 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 145 Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo 0:03:29 146 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:32 147 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:34 148 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:03:41 149 Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:50 150 Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:59 151 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 0:04:17 152 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida 153 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:29 154 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:34 155 Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team 156 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:23 157 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:35 158 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 159 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:37 160 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 161 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:44