Tirreno-Adriatico: Mitchelton-Scott take team time trial victory

Jumbo-Visma denied at the last

Image 1 of 43

Mitchelton-Scott en route to victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

Mitchelton-Scott en route to victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 43

Tom Dumoulin gets aero at Tirreno-Adriatico

Tom Dumoulin gets aero at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 43

Alexander Edmondson on the front for Mitchelton-Scott

Alexander Edmondson on the front for Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 43

Jose Goncalves and Katusha-Alpecin

Jose Goncalves and Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 43

Primoz Roglic and finished second to Mitchelton-Scott in the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial

Primoz Roglic and finished second to Mitchelton-Scott in the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 43

Israel Cycling Academy riders finished ninth in the Tirreno TTT

Israel Cycling Academy riders finished ninth in the Tirreno TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 43

Gazprom-Rusvelo were 18th on the day at the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT

Gazprom-Rusvelo were 18th on the day at the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 43

Tom Dumoulin on the front for Team Sunweb at Tirreno-Adriatico

Tom Dumoulin on the front for Team Sunweb at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 43

Salvatore Puccio drives the Team Sky line at Tirreno-Adriatico

Salvatore Puccio drives the Team Sky line at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 43

Adam Yates and Mitchelton-Scott got off to the best possible start at Tirreno-Adriatico

Adam Yates and Mitchelton-Scott got off to the best possible start at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 43

Tom Dumoulin supplies the power for Team Sunweb

Tom Dumoulin supplies the power for Team Sunweb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 43

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF)

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 43

Mitchelton-Scott riders celebrate the team time trial win on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Mitchelton-Scott riders celebrate the team time trial win on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 43

Mitchelton-Scott riders celebrate the team time trial win on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Mitchelton-Scott riders celebrate the team time trial win on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 43

Michael Hepburn earned the race leader's jersey with his team's ride in the Tirreno TTT

Michael Hepburn earned the race leader's jersey with his team's ride in the Tirreno TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 43

Jumbo-Visma's Laurens De Plus in Tirreno-Adriatico's white jersey after the opening TTT

Jumbo-Visma's Laurens De Plus in Tirreno-Adriatico's white jersey after the opening TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 43

Michael Hepburn celebrates taking the first leader's jersey of the 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico

Michael Hepburn celebrates taking the first leader's jersey of the 2019 Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 43

Laurens De Plus in the Tirreno-Adriatico white jersey after stage 1

Laurens De Plus in the Tirreno-Adriatico white jersey after stage 1
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 43

Matej Mohoric and Rohan Dennis press the pace for Bahrain-Merida

Matej Mohoric and Rohan Dennis press the pace for Bahrain-Merida
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 43

Julien Simon on the front for Cofidis at Tirreno-Adriatico

Julien Simon on the front for Cofidis at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 43

Trek-Segafredo finished 12th in the Tirreno TTT

Trek-Segafredo finished 12th in the Tirreno TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 43

Tony Martin and Laurens De Plus on the front for Jumbo-Visma

Tony Martin and Laurens De Plus on the front for Jumbo-Visma
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 43

Giovanni Visconti powers the line for Neri Sottolii-Selle Italia KTM

Giovanni Visconti powers the line for Neri Sottolii-Selle Italia KTM
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 43

Michael Hepburn (Mitchelton-Scott) in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 1

Michael Hepburn (Mitchelton-Scott) in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico after stage 1
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 43

The CCC Team crests a brief rise during the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

The CCC Team crests a brief rise during the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 43

Maciej Bodnar and Bora-Hansgrohe suffered a collision with an errant spectator and finished 20th in the Tirreno TTT

Maciej Bodnar and Bora-Hansgrohe suffered a collision with an errant spectator and finished 20th in the Tirreno TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 43

Stefan Kung helped Groupama-FDJ to 8th in the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT

Stefan Kung helped Groupama-FDJ to 8th in the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 43

Silvan Dillier and AG2R La Mondiale finished 21st in the Tirreno TTT

Silvan Dillier and AG2R La Mondiale finished 21st in the Tirreno TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 43

Lukasz Wisniowski leads the line for CCC Team at Tirreno-Adriatico

Lukasz Wisniowski leads the line for CCC Team at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 43

Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dimension Data started in the rain at Tirreno-Adriatico

Tom-Jelte Slagter and Dimension Data started in the rain at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 43

EF Education First finished 7th in the opening TTT at Tirreno-Adriatico

EF Education First finished 7th in the opening TTT at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 43

Movistar ride to 15th at the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT

Movistar ride to 15th at the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 43

EF Education First finished 7th in the opening TTT at Tirreno-Adriatico

EF Education First finished 7th in the opening TTT at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 43

Jumbo-Visma's Laurens De Plus and Tony Martin on the front during the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

Jumbo-Visma's Laurens De Plus and Tony Martin on the front during the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 43

Team Sky lost 47 seconds to stage winners Mitchelton-Scott

Team Sky lost 47 seconds to stage winners Mitchelton-Scott
(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 43

Tom-Jelte Slagter leads Dimension Data in the TTT

Tom-Jelte Slagter leads Dimension Data in the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 37 of 43

Gijs Van Hoecke at the head of the CCC TTT

Gijs Van Hoecke at the head of the CCC TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 38 of 43

Astana in the opening TTT

Astana in the opening TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 39 of 43

Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar leads Peter Sagan

Bora-Hansgrohe's Maciej Bodnar leads Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 40 of 43

Groupama-FDJ put in a strong team time trial

Groupama-FDJ put in a strong team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 41 of 43

Sacha Modolo pulls through at the head of EF Education First's train

Sacha Modolo pulls through at the head of EF Education First's train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 42 of 43

AG2R La Mondiale in the team time trial

AG2R La Mondiale in the team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 43 of 43

Lukasz Wisniowski leads the CCC Team

Lukasz Wisniowski leads the CCC Team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Mitchelton-Scott put in a pitch-perfect ride to claim victory in the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico. Despite having to avert their course due to a spectator running into the road, the Australian team stopped the clock at 22:25 to beat Jumbo-Visma by seven seconds.

Michael Hepburn was the first of the five Mitchelton-Scott riders over the line and will wear the leader's jersey, while Adam Yates finished safely in the group to give him a solid advantage over his general classification rivals.

"I didn't expect to be in this position when I woke up this morning. We obviously had a great squad here for the opening stage," said Hepburn. "We were not targeting just the stage but also supporting Adam Yates on GC. Today we also got luck on our side. We're pleased with this result. Tirreno-Adriatico is one of my favourite races of the year. But I don't deserve the jersey any more than anyone else in the squad. I'm just really happy for the whole team."

Jumbo-Visma came into the day with confidence after their victory in the team time trial at the UAE Tour last month. With Primoz Roglic, Jos van Emden and Tony Martin in their seven-man line-up, the boys in yellow smashed the previous best time of Deceuninck-QuickStep by a massive 30 seconds. They had a tense wait as teams crossed the line, but with one team remaining Team Sunweb was their closest threat at 15 seconds.

Mitchelton-Scott were the last team to leave the start ramp and it was clear that they were on song as they went six seconds clear at the intermediate check. Damien Howson and Chris Juul-Jensen dropped off after doing big turns, but the team still had one more than the minimum of four as they entered the final kilometre.

The team looked certain of usurping Jumbo-Visma, but it almost came tumbling down as they rounded a corner to find a spectator running across the road with her dog. Thankfully, all of the riders were able to avoid the spectator and hardly missed a beat as they pushed on towards the line. Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) shook his head as Mitchelton-Scott came around the final corner, knowing that he and his teammates would not be paying a visit to the podium – at least for today.

How it happened

Tirreno-Adriatico started in the same manner it has done in recent years with a team time trial around Lido di Camaiore. The out and back route would ordinarily not pose too many issues for the riders but the rain that coated the roads would.

AG2R La Mondiale were the first of the 23 teams to start their effort on the 21.5km course, but with no big contender, their aim was just to get around with no major difficulties. EF Education First, the fifth team to go, set the early benchmark with a time of 23:21 and finishing with a full complement of seven riders.

Aside from the rain, the early part of the team time trial was marked by another incident with a pedestrian. Bora-Hansgrohe were well into their ride when a spectator crossed the road, walking into the path of their train. Most of the team were able to avoid the man, but Rafal Majka and Oscar Gatto collided with him. Both Majka and Gatto were able to complete the course but were battered and bruised as they crossed the line. The spectator was taken to hospital where it is reported that their condition is 'not worrying'.

EF Education First would enjoy around 20 minutes in the hot seat before they were bettered by Deceuninck-QuickStep. However, the Belgian team fractured slightly as they drove for the line with their fourth rider losing touch and crossing a few seconds after his teammates.

The rain cleared up as the stage continued, giving the later teams a full dry run through Lido di Camaiore. QuickStep could do nothing as they watched Jumbo-Visma make the most of the changing conditions to smash their time by some 30 seconds. Team Sky came home immediately after Jumbo-Visma but could only manage a time 40 seconds shy, giving Geraint Thomas plenty of work to do over the coming days.

Team Sunweb were the penultimate team to depart and with Tom Dumoulin in their ranks, they were one of the favourites for victory. However, they could only manage third at the intermediate time check and that is where they would finish, with just four riders, after everyone had completed their runs. Mitchelton-Scott enjoyed a set off five minutes behind them and would enjoy a near-faultless run until the incident with a spectator inside the final kilometre. Thankfully, it did not impact on the result as they crossed the line to take the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott0:22:25
2Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
3Team Sunweb0:00:22
4Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:37
5Team Sky0:00:47
6Lotto Soudal0:00:54
7EF Education First0:00:56
8Groupama-FDJ0:00:58
9Israel Cycling Academy0:01:05
10Bahrain-Merida0:01:10
11CCC Team0:01:12
12Trek-Segafredo
13Astana Pro Team0:01:13
14UAE Team Emirates0:01:19
15Movistar Team0:01:32
16Dimension Data0:01:34
17Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:40
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:54
20Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:57
21AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
22Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM NSK0:02:10
23Bardiani CSF0:02:41

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:25
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
5Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:03
6Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:07
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
8Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
9Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
10Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
11Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:22
12Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
14Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:37
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
20Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb0:00:41
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:47
23Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
24Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
26Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
27Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:54
28Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
29Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First0:00:56
32Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
33Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
35Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
36Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
37Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
38Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:58
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
40Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
42Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:01:02
43Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:05
44Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
45Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
46Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
47Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
48Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
49Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:07
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:10
51Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
52Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
54Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:01:12
55Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
56Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
58Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:13
59Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
60Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
62Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
63Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
66Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team0:01:14
68Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:19
69Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
70Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
71Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
72Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
73Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
74Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:24
75José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
77Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
78Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
79Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
80Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
81Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:34
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
83Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
84Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
85José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:38
86Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
87Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
88Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
89Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
90Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
91Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
92Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:40
93Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
94Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
95Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
96Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:52
97Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:53
98Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
99Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:57
105Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Ben King (USA) Dimension Data0:02:01
110Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
111Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
115Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:02:02
116Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:04
117Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
118Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:10
119Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
120Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
121Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
122Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
123Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
124Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
125Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:11
126Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data0:02:16
127Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
129Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:22
130Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
131Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:41
132Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
133Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
134Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:49
137Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:51
138Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:53
139Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
140Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
141Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
142Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:10
143Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:15
144Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
145Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:29
146Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:32
147Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:34
148Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma0:03:41
149Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:50
150Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ0:03:59
151Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:04:17
152Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
153Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:04:29
154Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:04:34
155Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
156Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:23
157Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:35
158Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
159Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:37
160Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
161Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:44

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma0:22:32
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:15
3Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:30
5Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky0:00:40
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:47
8Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:51
9Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ0:00:55
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:58
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:01:03
12Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team0:01:05
13Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
14Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:12
16Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
17Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:31
18Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
19Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
20Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:33
21Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:54
22Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:01:55
24Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM0:02:03
25Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
26Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:15
27Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:34
28Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
29Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:42
30Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
31Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo0:03:22
32Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida0:04:10
33Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates0:04:22
34Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:30

 

