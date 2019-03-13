Tirreno-Adriatico: Mitchelton-Scott take team time trial victory
Jumbo-Visma denied at the last
Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore
Mitchelton-Scott put in a pitch-perfect ride to claim victory in the opening team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico. Despite having to avert their course due to a spectator running into the road, the Australian team stopped the clock at 22:25 to beat Jumbo-Visma by seven seconds.
Michael Hepburn was the first of the five Mitchelton-Scott riders over the line and will wear the leader's jersey, while Adam Yates finished safely in the group to give him a solid advantage over his general classification rivals.
"I didn't expect to be in this position when I woke up this morning. We obviously had a great squad here for the opening stage," said Hepburn. "We were not targeting just the stage but also supporting Adam Yates on GC. Today we also got luck on our side. We're pleased with this result. Tirreno-Adriatico is one of my favourite races of the year. But I don't deserve the jersey any more than anyone else in the squad. I'm just really happy for the whole team."
Jumbo-Visma came into the day with confidence after their victory in the team time trial at the UAE Tour last month. With Primoz Roglic, Jos van Emden and Tony Martin in their seven-man line-up, the boys in yellow smashed the previous best time of Deceuninck-QuickStep by a massive 30 seconds. They had a tense wait as teams crossed the line, but with one team remaining Team Sunweb was their closest threat at 15 seconds.
Mitchelton-Scott were the last team to leave the start ramp and it was clear that they were on song as they went six seconds clear at the intermediate check. Damien Howson and Chris Juul-Jensen dropped off after doing big turns, but the team still had one more than the minimum of four as they entered the final kilometre.
The team looked certain of usurping Jumbo-Visma, but it almost came tumbling down as they rounded a corner to find a spectator running across the road with her dog. Thankfully, all of the riders were able to avoid the spectator and hardly missed a beat as they pushed on towards the line. Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) shook his head as Mitchelton-Scott came around the final corner, knowing that he and his teammates would not be paying a visit to the podium – at least for today.
How it happened
Tirreno-Adriatico started in the same manner it has done in recent years with a team time trial around Lido di Camaiore. The out and back route would ordinarily not pose too many issues for the riders but the rain that coated the roads would.
AG2R La Mondiale were the first of the 23 teams to start their effort on the 21.5km course, but with no big contender, their aim was just to get around with no major difficulties. EF Education First, the fifth team to go, set the early benchmark with a time of 23:21 and finishing with a full complement of seven riders.
Aside from the rain, the early part of the team time trial was marked by another incident with a pedestrian. Bora-Hansgrohe were well into their ride when a spectator crossed the road, walking into the path of their train. Most of the team were able to avoid the man, but Rafal Majka and Oscar Gatto collided with him. Both Majka and Gatto were able to complete the course but were battered and bruised as they crossed the line. The spectator was taken to hospital where it is reported that their condition is 'not worrying'.
EF Education First would enjoy around 20 minutes in the hot seat before they were bettered by Deceuninck-QuickStep. However, the Belgian team fractured slightly as they drove for the line with their fourth rider losing touch and crossing a few seconds after his teammates.
The rain cleared up as the stage continued, giving the later teams a full dry run through Lido di Camaiore. QuickStep could do nothing as they watched Jumbo-Visma make the most of the changing conditions to smash their time by some 30 seconds. Team Sky came home immediately after Jumbo-Visma but could only manage a time 40 seconds shy, giving Geraint Thomas plenty of work to do over the coming days.
Team Sunweb were the penultimate team to depart and with Tom Dumoulin in their ranks, they were one of the favourites for victory. However, they could only manage third at the intermediate time check and that is where they would finish, with just four riders, after everyone had completed their runs. Mitchelton-Scott enjoyed a set off five minutes behind them and would enjoy a near-faultless run until the incident with a spectator inside the final kilometre. Thankfully, it did not impact on the result as they crossed the line to take the victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:25
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|4
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:47
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|7
|EF Education First
|0:00:56
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|9
|Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:05
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:10
|11
|CCC Team
|0:01:12
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|14
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:19
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:40
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:54
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|22
|Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM NSK
|0:02:10
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:25
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:03
|6
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:07
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|12
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:37
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|17
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sunweb
|0:00:41
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|23
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|25
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|26
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|27
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:54
|28
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|0:00:56
|32
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|35
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|38
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:58
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|42
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:02
|43
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:05
|44
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|47
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|49
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:07
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:10
|51
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|54
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:12
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|56
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|58
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|59
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|0:01:14
|68
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:19
|69
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|71
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|73
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|74
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:24
|75
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|77
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|78
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|81
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|83
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
|84
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Dimension Data
|85
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|86
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|87
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|90
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|92
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:40
|93
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|94
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|95
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|96
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:52
|97
|Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:53
|98
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|99
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:57
|105
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Ben King (USA) Dimension Data
|0:02:01
|110
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:02:02
|116
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:04
|117
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|118
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:10
|119
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|120
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|121
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|122
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|123
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|124
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|125
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:11
|126
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:02:16
|127
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Dimension Data
|129
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:22
|130
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|131
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:41
|132
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|133
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:49
|137
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:51
|138
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:53
|139
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|140
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|142
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:10
|143
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:15
|144
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|145
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:03:29
|146
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:32
|147
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:34
|148
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:41
|149
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:50
|150
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:59
|151
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:17
|152
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|153
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:29
|154
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:34
|155
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Movistar Team
|156
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:23
|157
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:35
|158
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|159
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:37
|160
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:32
|2
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:15
|3
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:30
|5
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:47
|8
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:51
|9
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:55
|10
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:58
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:03
|12
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:05
|13
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|14
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|16
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:31
|18
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:33
|21
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:54
|22
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Nikolai Cherkasov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:01:55
|24
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|0:02:03
|25
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli–Selle Italia–KTM
|26
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:15
|27
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:34
|28
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:42
|30
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|31
|Stepan Kuriyanov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
|0:03:22
|32
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
|0:04:10
|33
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:22
|34
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:30
