Thibau Nys wins junior men's Superprestige Middelkerke

World champions beats Del Grosso and Belmans to clinch overall ranking

Junior men: Middelkerke - Middelkerke

DUBENDORF SWITZERLAND FEBRUARY 02 Thibau Nys of Belgium Mud during the 71st Cyclocross World Championships Dbendorf 2020 Men Junior UCICX Dubendorf2020 on February 02 2020 in Dubendorf Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Nys in action at the World Championships in Dübendorf (Image credit: Gettty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibau Nys (Bel) 0:44:50
2Tibor Del Grosso (Ned) 0:00:46
3Lennert Belmans (Bel) 0:01:02
4Jente Michels (Bel) 0:01:15
5Ward Huybs (Bel) 0:01:37
6Arne Baers (Bel) 0:01:40
7Yorben Lauryssen (Bel) 0:01:48
8Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) 0:01:55
9Hugo Kars (Ned) 0:01:56
10Bailey Groenendaal (Ned) 0:02:45
11Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) 0:02:57
12Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) 0:03:02
13Mathis Avondts (Bel) 0:03:10
14Elio Clarysse (Bel) 0:03:31
15Alessio De Maere (Bel) 0:03:50
16Ferre Geeraerts (Bel) 0:04:01
17Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel) 0:04:16
18Milan Kuypers (Bel) 0:04:23
19Brent Delaere (Bel) 0:04:33
20Seppe De Clercq (Bel) 0:04:39
21Lukas Van der Vleuten (Ned) 0:05:03
22Levi Van Hoften (Ned) 0:05:30
23Victor Van de Putte (Bel) 0:05:42
24Wannes Verstraelen (Bel) 0:05:47
25Aaron Heymans (Bel) 0:06:12
26Sander Eeckhout (Bel) 0:06:32
27Lennert Goovaerts (Bel) 0:07:15
28Miel Storms (Ned) 0:07:33
29Sander De Vos (Bel) 0:07:46
30Toon Sluydts (Bel) 0:07:47
31Noah Meert (Bel)1 lap
32Quinten Buijs (Ned) 2 laps
33Louis Leroy (Fra) 2 laps
34Niels Dias (Bel) 2 laps
35Bram Gerritsen (Ned) 2 laps
36Jarno Rogge (Bel) 2 laps
37Kasper Theunynck (Bel) 3 laps
38Senne Bloem (Bel) 3 laps
39Lennert Huybs (Bel) 3 laps
40Kjell Cooman (Bel) 3 laps
41Borre Van den Eede (Bel) 3 laps
42Hugo Jansen (Ned) 3 laps
43Mats Vandervelde (Bel) 3 laps
44Wolf Caers (Bel) 3 laps
45Ruben Buysse (Bel)4 laps
DNFPieter Pauwels (Bel)
DNFJorit Deprez (Bel)
DNFSebastien Van Onacker (Bel)

