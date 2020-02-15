Thibau Nys wins junior men's Superprestige Middelkerke
World champions beats Del Grosso and Belmans to clinch overall ranking
Junior men: Middelkerke - Middelkerke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:44:50
|2
|Tibor Del Grosso (Ned)
|0:00:46
|3
|Lennert Belmans (Bel)
|0:01:02
|4
|Jente Michels (Bel)
|0:01:15
|5
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|0:01:37
|6
|Arne Baers (Bel)
|0:01:40
|7
|Yorben Lauryssen (Bel)
|0:01:48
|8
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel)
|0:01:55
|9
|Hugo Kars (Ned)
|0:01:56
|10
|Bailey Groenendaal (Ned)
|0:02:45
|11
|Matyáš Kopecký (Cze)
|0:02:57
|12
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita)
|0:03:02
|13
|Mathis Avondts (Bel)
|0:03:10
|14
|Elio Clarysse (Bel)
|0:03:31
|15
|Alessio De Maere (Bel)
|0:03:50
|16
|Ferre Geeraerts (Bel)
|0:04:01
|17
|Lukas Vanderlinden (Bel)
|0:04:16
|18
|Milan Kuypers (Bel)
|0:04:23
|19
|Brent Delaere (Bel)
|0:04:33
|20
|Seppe De Clercq (Bel)
|0:04:39
|21
|Lukas Van der Vleuten (Ned)
|0:05:03
|22
|Levi Van Hoften (Ned)
|0:05:30
|23
|Victor Van de Putte (Bel)
|0:05:42
|24
|Wannes Verstraelen (Bel)
|0:05:47
|25
|Aaron Heymans (Bel)
|0:06:12
|26
|Sander Eeckhout (Bel)
|0:06:32
|27
|Lennert Goovaerts (Bel)
|0:07:15
|28
|Miel Storms (Ned)
|0:07:33
|29
|Sander De Vos (Bel)
|0:07:46
|30
|Toon Sluydts (Bel)
|0:07:47
|31
|Noah Meert (Bel)
|1 lap
|32
|Quinten Buijs (Ned)
|2 laps
|33
|Louis Leroy (Fra)
|2 laps
|34
|Niels Dias (Bel)
|2 laps
|35
|Bram Gerritsen (Ned)
|2 laps
|36
|Jarno Rogge (Bel)
|2 laps
|37
|Kasper Theunynck (Bel)
|3 laps
|38
|Senne Bloem (Bel)
|3 laps
|39
|Lennert Huybs (Bel)
|3 laps
|40
|Kjell Cooman (Bel)
|3 laps
|41
|Borre Van den Eede (Bel)
|3 laps
|42
|Hugo Jansen (Ned)
|3 laps
|43
|Mats Vandervelde (Bel)
|3 laps
|44
|Wolf Caers (Bel)
|3 laps
|45
|Ruben Buysse (Bel)
|4 laps
|DNF
|Pieter Pauwels (Bel)
|DNF
|Jorit Deprez (Bel)
|DNF
|Sebastien Van Onacker (Bel)
