Trending

Alvarado wins women's Superprestige Middelkerke

Dutchwoman clinches overall title after thrilling three-way battle

Elite women: Middelkerke - Middelkerke

NEXT STAGE
HOOGERHEIDE NETHERLANDS JANUARY 26 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 during the 31st WC GP Adrie Van der Poel Hoogerheide 2020 Women Elite UCICX TelenetUCICXWC on January 26 2020 in Hoogerheide Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Alvarado in action at the GP Adrie van der Poel in January (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

World champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) won the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke to take overall victory in the series, beating Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Annemarie Worst (777) in the dash to the line.

The sprint was the culmination of a three-way battle that played out over the final two laps of the race, with Alvarado recovering from a shoe change to surge back to the lead and sprint from the front to grab her 14th victory of the 2019-20 season.

Alvarado and Worst battled one another for the whole race, resuming their season-long rivalry across the UCI World Cup, DVV Trofee and finally the Worlds in Dübendorf.

The pair surged into the lead early on, with U23 world champion Shirin Van Anrooij joining them out front. A first lap push from Alvarado saw the 18-year-old fall away, while Betsema had scythed through the field to fourth after starting from the back.

At the end of lap 2, Betsema and Van Anrooij lay 12 seconds down on the lead duo, while Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads) was best of the rest, 41 seconds back. An unscheduled shoe change on lap 3 saw Alvarado lose time, dropping back to the lone Betsema, and the chase for Worst was on.

The pair made it back to the Austrian on the penultimate lap, with Betsema following Alvarado across. From then on, the trio could barely be separated, though Betsema did have some trouble with an off-camber section.

Racing three abreast at times, the leaders didn't give anything up to each other, and it wasn't until the final bend that the decisive move was made.

There, with the trio having dismounted to climb the rise to the tarmac final straight. Alvarado led the way and remounted seamlessly, sprinting to the win as Betsema overhauled Worst a second behind.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:41:34
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:01
3Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
4Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:00:35
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads 0:00:46
6Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 0:01:10
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:17
8Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) CCC - Liv 0:01:21
9Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro CX 0:01:29
10Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:01:43
11Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:01:48
12Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro CX 0:01:54
13Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:02:08
14Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX 0:02:19
15Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:02:32
16Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) 0:02:34
17Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro CX 0:02:47
18Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
19Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:03:12
20Mascha Mulder (Ned) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:03:42
21Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:03:59
22Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:32
23Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:04:39
24Veerle Goossens (Ned) 0:04:58
25Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:05:10
26Jinse Peeters (Bel)
27Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:06:18
28Julie De Wilde (Bel) 0:06:31
29Ishbel Strathdee (GBr) 0:07:06
30Emily Werner (USA) 1 lap
31Kim Van de Putte (Bel) 1 lap
32Stefanie Paul (Ger) 1 lap
33Lise Van Wunsel (Bel) 1 lap
34Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) 1 lap
35Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 1 lap
36Julie Brouwers (Bel) 1 lap
37Lotte Baele (Bel) 1 lap
38Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) 1 lap
39Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 2 laps
40Kiona Dhont (Bel) 2 laps
41Irene Gerritsen (Ned) 2 laps
42Meg De Bruyne (Bel) 2 laps
43Tine Rombouts (Bel) 2 laps
44Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 2 laps
45Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) 3 laps
46Valerie Boonen (Bel) 3 laps
47Jo Blanchaert (Bel) 3 laps

Superprestige final ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix96
2Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 77786
3Annemarie Worst (Ned) 77778
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 77767
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan67
6Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads61
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions52
8Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) CCC - Liv50
9Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 36
10Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal31

Latest on Cyclingnews