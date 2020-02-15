Alvarado wins women's Superprestige Middelkerke

World champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) won the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke to take overall victory in the series, beating Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Annemarie Worst (777) in the dash to the line.

The sprint was the culmination of a three-way battle that played out over the final two laps of the race, with Alvarado recovering from a shoe change to surge back to the lead and sprint from the front to grab her 14th victory of the 2019-20 season.

Alvarado and Worst battled one another for the whole race, resuming their season-long rivalry across the UCI World Cup, DVV Trofee and finally the Worlds in Dübendorf.

The pair surged into the lead early on, with U23 world champion Shirin Van Anrooij joining them out front. A first lap push from Alvarado saw the 18-year-old fall away, while Betsema had scythed through the field to fourth after starting from the back.

At the end of lap 2, Betsema and Van Anrooij lay 12 seconds down on the lead duo, while Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads) was best of the rest, 41 seconds back. An unscheduled shoe change on lap 3 saw Alvarado lose time, dropping back to the lone Betsema, and the chase for Worst was on.

The pair made it back to the Austrian on the penultimate lap, with Betsema following Alvarado across. From then on, the trio could barely be separated, though Betsema did have some trouble with an off-camber section.

Racing three abreast at times, the leaders didn't give anything up to each other, and it wasn't until the final bend that the decisive move was made.

There, with the trio having dismounted to climb the rise to the tarmac final straight. Alvarado led the way and remounted seamlessly, sprinting to the win as Betsema overhauled Worst a second behind.

Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:41:34 2 Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:01 3 Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 4 Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:00:35 5 Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads 0:00:46 6 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 0:01:10 7 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:17 8 Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) CCC - Liv 0:01:21 9 Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro CX 0:01:29 10 Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:01:43 11 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:01:48 12 Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro CX 0:01:54 13 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:02:08 14 Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX 0:02:19 15 Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:02:32 16 Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) 0:02:34 17 Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro CX 0:02:47 18 Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 19 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:03:12 20 Mascha Mulder (Ned) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:03:42 21 Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:03:59 22 Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:32 23 Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:04:39 24 Veerle Goossens (Ned) 0:04:58 25 Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:05:10 26 Jinse Peeters (Bel) 27 Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:06:18 28 Julie De Wilde (Bel) 0:06:31 29 Ishbel Strathdee (GBr) 0:07:06 30 Emily Werner (USA) 1 lap 31 Kim Van de Putte (Bel) 1 lap 32 Stefanie Paul (Ger) 1 lap 33 Lise Van Wunsel (Bel) 1 lap 34 Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) 1 lap 35 Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 1 lap 36 Julie Brouwers (Bel) 1 lap 37 Lotte Baele (Bel) 1 lap 38 Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) 1 lap 39 Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 2 laps 40 Kiona Dhont (Bel) 2 laps 41 Irene Gerritsen (Ned) 2 laps 42 Meg De Bruyne (Bel) 2 laps 43 Tine Rombouts (Bel) 2 laps 44 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 2 laps 45 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) 3 laps 46 Valerie Boonen (Bel) 3 laps 47 Jo Blanchaert (Bel) 3 laps