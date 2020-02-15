Alvarado wins women's Superprestige Middelkerke
Dutchwoman clinches overall title after thrilling three-way battle
Elite women: Middelkerke - Middelkerke
World champion Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) won the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke to take overall victory in the series, beating Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) and Annemarie Worst (777) in the dash to the line.
The sprint was the culmination of a three-way battle that played out over the final two laps of the race, with Alvarado recovering from a shoe change to surge back to the lead and sprint from the front to grab her 14th victory of the 2019-20 season.
Alvarado and Worst battled one another for the whole race, resuming their season-long rivalry across the UCI World Cup, DVV Trofee and finally the Worlds in Dübendorf.
The pair surged into the lead early on, with U23 world champion Shirin Van Anrooij joining them out front. A first lap push from Alvarado saw the 18-year-old fall away, while Betsema had scythed through the field to fourth after starting from the back.
At the end of lap 2, Betsema and Van Anrooij lay 12 seconds down on the lead duo, while Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads) was best of the rest, 41 seconds back. An unscheduled shoe change on lap 3 saw Alvarado lose time, dropping back to the lone Betsema, and the chase for Worst was on.
The pair made it back to the Austrian on the penultimate lap, with Betsema following Alvarado across. From then on, the trio could barely be separated, though Betsema did have some trouble with an off-camber section.
Racing three abreast at times, the leaders didn't give anything up to each other, and it wasn't until the final bend that the decisive move was made.
There, with the trio having dismounted to climb the rise to the tarmac final straight. Alvarado led the way and remounted seamlessly, sprinting to the win as Betsema overhauled Worst a second behind.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:41:34
|2
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:00:01
|3
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|4
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:00:35
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads
|0:00:46
|6
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
|0:01:10
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:17
|8
|Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) CCC - Liv
|0:01:21
|9
|Anna Kay (GBr) Experza Pro CX
|0:01:29
|10
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:01:43
|11
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|0:01:48
|12
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza Pro CX
|0:01:54
|13
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:02:08
|14
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Pro CX
|0:02:19
|15
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:02:32
|16
|Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita)
|0:02:34
|17
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza Pro CX
|0:02:47
|18
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|19
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:03:12
|20
|Mascha Mulder (Ned) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:03:42
|21
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:03:59
|22
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:04:32
|23
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:04:39
|24
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:04:58
|25
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:05:10
|26
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|27
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:06:18
|28
|Julie De Wilde (Bel)
|0:06:31
|29
|Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
|0:07:06
|30
|Emily Werner (USA)
|1 lap
|31
|Kim Van de Putte (Bel)
|1 lap
|32
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|1 lap
|33
|Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)
|1 lap
|34
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|1 lap
|35
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|1 lap
|36
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|1 lap
|37
|Lotte Baele (Bel)
|1 lap
|38
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
|1 lap
|39
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|2 laps
|40
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|2 laps
|41
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|2 laps
|42
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|2 laps
|43
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|2 laps
|44
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|2 laps
|45
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|3 laps
|46
|Valerie Boonen (Bel)
|3 laps
|47
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|3 laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|96
|2
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
|86
|3
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|78
|4
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|67
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|67
|6
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads
|61
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|52
|8
|Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) CCC - Liv
|50
|9
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|36
|10
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|31
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Meet Matteo Jorgenson, Movistar's 20-year-old AmericanSpanish team's neo-pro took an atypical path from junior racing to the WorldTour
-
Alvarado wins women's Superprestige MiddelkerkeDutchwoman clinches overall title after thrilling three-way battle
-
Mannion making waves at Tour Colombia in GC top 10Rally Pro Cycling’s 27-year-old is eighth overall, the highest-placed rider not from Colombia or Ecuador
-
How to watch the Tour Colombia 2.1 – live stream, TV, resultsNot in a broadcast zone? Never fear, we have your solution here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy