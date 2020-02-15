Trending

Laurens Sweeck wins men's Superprestige Middelkerke

Belgian champion seals overall series victory

MALDEGEM BELGIUM FEBRUARY 05 Laurens Sweeck of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal during the 14th Maldegem Parkcross 2020 Men Elite EthiasCross Parkcross on February 05 2020 in Maldegem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Laurens Sweeck in action at Maldegem Parkcross (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took a solo victory at the final round of the Telenet Superprestige in Middelkerke, sealing the series overall victory in the process.

The Belgian champion beat Toon Aerts (Telenet Baloise Lions) into second place by 15 seconds, while Sweeck's teammate Eli Iserbyt took third, 22 second down. Sweeck's win came after nine laps of racing having jumped clear of a seven-man leading group. He quickly built up a sizeable gap as Telenet Baloise Lions mounted the chase. 

Despite their best efforts on behalf of Lars van der Haar, who lay third overall, it wasn't to be, and Sweeck rode untroubled into the distance to cap a flawless ride.

Sweeck formed part of the lead group on lap 1, along with teammate and brother Diether, Lars van der Haar (Telenet Baloise Lions), Quinten Hermans (Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans), plus Iserbyt and Aerts.

On the next lap it was down to five men as Diether Sweeck dropped back, but a surging Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) soon bridged across to the group. Pauwels Sauzen quickly gained another member at the front, though, as Michael Vanthourenhout made it across.

Hermans lead the way for much of laps 2 and 3, setting the pace as the sole representative of his Circus team. Lap 4 saw Pidcock push on, stretching out the group, though the elastic didn't snap behind.

Soon afterwards, heading through a small sand section, Sweeck seized the mantle, turning on the pace to blast clear of his companions. Initially gaining a small gap, the 26-year-old swiftly moved even further clear, pulling out a 13-second advantage by the end of the lap. 

Back in the chase group, Hermans lost ground as the Telenet duo of van der Haar and Iserbyt drove thet pace. Pidcock also dropped away, seemingly suffering a mechanical ailment.

Pauwels Sauzen, not wishing to try and chase down their teammate as he fought for overall victory, sat behind the Telenet duo in the four-man chase group, and as a result Sweeck's lead only increased over the following laps.

By lap 7, he was 17 seconds up the road, and at the start of the penultimate lap 8, he was 28 seconds clear. Iserbyt and Aerts pushed on from the chase group, but at that point, the race and overall was virtually in the bag for Sweeck.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 1:02:30
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:15
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:22
4Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:32
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:00:39
6Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:01:01
7Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans 0:01:08
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:01:45
9Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:01:57
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:02
11Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal - Destil 0:02:18
12Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:31
13Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:35
14Stan Godrie (Ned) Parkhotel - Valkenburg 0:02:40
15Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans 0:02:48
16Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve 0:02:59
17Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:03:26
18Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:37
19Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:47
20Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:04:02
21Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo - Cross Team Teika - Gsport - Bh 0:04:07
22David Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:04:18
23Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin - Fristads 0:04:23
24Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:04:38
25Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:04:40
26Braam Merlier (Bel) Creafin - Fristads 0:04:50
27Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:05:00
28Joran Wyseure (Bel) 0:05:05
29Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:05:11
30Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:05:23
31Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:05:30
32Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:05:32
33Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:05:37
34Curtis White (USA) 0:05:47
35Andreas Goeman (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:05:53
36Kerry Werner (USA) 0:06:01
37Jarno Bellens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:06:08
38Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin - Fristads 0:06:14
39Arne Vrachten (Bel) 0:06:18
40Jakob Dorigoni (Ita) Selle Italia - Guerciotti - Elite 0:06:25
41Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:06:26
42Seppe Rombouts (Bel)
43Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin - Fristads 1 lap
44Bart Artz (Ned) 2 laps
45Jelle Vermoote (Bel) 2 laps
46Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 2 laps
47Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) 2 laps
48Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 2 laps
49Maik Van der Heijden (Ned) 3 laps
50Kenny Roelandt (Bel) 3 laps
51Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 3 laps
52Robin Alderweireld (Bel) 3 laps
53Noah Vreeswijk (Ned) 3 laps
54Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 4 laps
55Thomas Verheyen (Bel) 4 laps
56Yente Peirens (Bel) 4 laps
57Edwin De Wit (Bel) 4 laps
58Yelle Leaerts (Bel) 4 laps
59Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) 4 laps
60Andres Verdonck (Bel) 4 laps
61Valentin Remondet (Fra) A.s Bike Crossteam 4 laps
62Wannes Vanden Bussche (Bel) 5 laps
63James Madgwick (GBr) 5 laps
64Ydris Salomez (Bel) 5 laps
65Niels Koyen (Bel) 5 laps
66Nicolas De Smet (Bel) 5 laps
67Jens Gys (Bel) 5 laps
68Finn Mansfield (GBr) 5 laps
69Nicola Parenti (Ita) 5 laps
70Marco Carozzo (Ita) 5 laps
71Wouter Goosen (Bel) 6 laps
72Pieter Meelberghs (Bel) 6 laps
73Francois Chastagner (Fra) 6 laps
74Mikolaj Markiewicz (Pol) 8 laps
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
DNFFelix Paul (Ger)
DNFThomas Mein (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFLuke Verburg (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal

Superprestige final ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResults
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal84
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal81
3Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions76
4Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions74
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans72
6Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing63
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Circus - Wanty Gobert - Tormans63
8Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal40
9Tim Merlier (Bel) Creafin - Fristads35
10Jens Adams (Bel) Hollebeekhoeve33

