Brand wins overall Superprestige title in Gavere
By Jackie Tyson published
Worst bests Betsema in seventh round of series while Backstedt takes fourth
Lucinda Brand (Trek Baloise Lions) officially secured the overall title of the Telenet Superprestige series on Saturday with a dominant victory on a muddy course in Gavere, Belgium on Saturday. It was her sixth victory our of seven starts in the series, and her 19th overall victory of the 2021-2022 season.
Annemarie Worst (777) took second while Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) secured third place, trailed 40 seconds later by 18-year-old Zoe Backstedt in fourth.
The early leaders from the hole shot were Worst and Backstedt, the reigning junior world champion, but five minutes into the opening circuit Brand took over at the front, then was clear of Betsema, Worst and Backstedt by eight seconds. The trio would stay together for two more laps until Backstedt began to fade.
On the bell lap, Brand had no one in sight as she cruised under bright, blue skies. Worst would make the pass of Betsema with half a lap remaining and create a gap of 16 seconds to take second place on the day. Worst gained the necessary series points to tie Betsema for second overall.
Brand will make her final cyclo-cross start of the season on Sunday at X2O Trofee Brussels - Brussels Universities Cyclocross, where she holds a 2:55 cumulative time advantage for that series title over Betsema, and another four-plus minutes over Worst in third.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:46:33
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:00:35
|3
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:51
|4
|Zoe Backstedt (GBr)
|0:01:31
|5
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) 777
|0:02:25
|6
|Manon Bakker (Ned) IKO - Crelan
|0:03:27
|7
|Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Racing
|0:03:57
|8
|Marie Schreiber (Lux) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:04:06
|9
|Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita)
|0:04:11
|10
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|0:05:10
|11
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:05:21
|12
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Racing
|0:05:49
|13
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:06:15
|14
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|0:06:37
|15
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) IKO - Crelan
|0:07:34
|16
|Lotte Baele (Bel)
|0:08:03
|17
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:08:41
|18
|Cato Cassiers (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|0:08:58
|19
|Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
|20
|Camille Devigne (Fra)
|21
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
|22
|Kim van de Steene (Bel)
|23
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) Velorevolution WPcycles
|24
|Maïté Barthels (Lux)
|25
|Nele de Vos (Bel)
|26
|Meg de Bruyne (Bel)
|27
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Velorevolution WPcycles
|28
|Allison Arensman (USA) Velorevolution WPcycles
|29
|Christine Verdonck (Bel)
|30
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|31
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
|32
|Chloë van den Eede (Bel)
|33
|Jana van der Veken (Bel)
|34
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Velorevolution WPcycles
|35
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|DNF
|Xaydee van Sinaey (Bel)
|DNF
|Famke van Waterschoot (Ned)
|DNF
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
