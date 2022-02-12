Trending

Brand wins overall Superprestige title in Gavere

Worst bests Betsema in seventh round of series while Backstedt takes fourth

2021 UEC Cyclo-cross European Championships - Col du Vam - Drenthe - Women Elite - 06/11/2021 - Kata Blanca Vas (HUN) - Lucinda Brand (NED) - Sara Kastelijn (NED) - photo Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
European Cyclo-cross champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) won her sixth Superprestige Series race Saturday in Gavere (Image credit: Tommaso Pelagalli/BettiniPhoto)

Lucinda Brand (Trek Baloise Lions) officially secured the overall title of the Telenet Superprestige series on Saturday with a dominant victory on a muddy course in Gavere, Belgium on Saturday. It was her sixth victory our of seven starts in the series, and her 19th overall victory of the 2021-2022 season.

Annemarie Worst (777) took second while Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal) secured third place, trailed 40 seconds later by 18-year-old Zoe Backstedt in fourth. 

The early leaders from the hole shot were Worst and Backstedt, the reigning junior world champion, but five minutes into the opening circuit Brand took over at the front, then was clear of Betsema, Worst and Backstedt by eight seconds. The trio would stay together for two more laps until Backstedt began to fade.

On the bell lap, Brand had no one in sight as she cruised under bright, blue skies. Worst would make the pass of Betsema with half a lap remaining and create a gap of  16 seconds to take second place on the day. Worst gained the necessary series points to tie Betsema for second overall.

Brand will make her final cyclo-cross start of the season on Sunday at X2O Trofee Brussels - Brussels Universities Cyclocross, where she holds a 2:55 cumulative time advantage for that series title over Betsema, and another four-plus minutes over Worst in third.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:46:33
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:00:35
3Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:51
4Zoe Backstedt (GBr) 0:01:31
5Aniek van Alphen (Ned) 777 0:02:25
6Manon Bakker (Ned) IKO - Crelan 0:03:27
7Hélène Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Racing 0:03:57
8Marie Schreiber (Lux) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:04:06
9Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) 0:04:11
10Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:05:10
11Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:05:21
12Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Racing 0:05:49
13Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:06:15
14Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:06:37
15Marthe Truyen (Bel) IKO - Crelan 0:07:34
16Lotte Baele (Bel) 0:08:03
17Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:08:41
18Cato Cassiers (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:08:58
19Rosanne Breugelmans (Bel) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
20Camille Devigne (Fra)
21Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) Pissei - Groep T.O.M
22Kim van de Steene (Bel)
23Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) Velorevolution WPcycles
24Maïté Barthels (Lux)
25Nele de Vos (Bel)
26Meg de Bruyne (Bel)
27Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Velorevolution WPcycles
28Allison Arensman (USA) Velorevolution WPcycles
29Christine Verdonck (Bel)
30Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
31Kiona Dhont (Bel)
32Chloë van den Eede (Bel)
33Jana van der Veken (Bel)
34Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Velorevolution WPcycles
35Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
DNFAlicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
DNFXaydee van Sinaey (Bel)
DNFFamke van Waterschoot (Ned)
DNFAnna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
