Trending

O'Shea, Edmondson win wheel races

Serov strikes in handicap final

Latrobe Carnival: Latrobe -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE

JU13 Scratch Race
1Ronin Munro0:02:14.17
2Sean Hughes Roberts
3Anya Louw
4Coby Walmsley

JU15 Scratch Race
1Riley Hart0:04:16.28
2Sam Maney
3Hayden DiCoco
4Dermot Ryan

JU17 Scratch Race
1Callum Scotson0:04:40.57
2Jack Hogan
3Mathew Holmes

Women's Lightning Handicap Final
1Janelle Smith0:01:10.90
2Annette Edmondson
3Jessica Mundy
4Eugeniya Romanyeta

A.J. Clarke & Sons Handicap - Heat 1
1Alexander Serov0:02:12.62
2Nishitani Taiji
3Ben Kersten
4Takashi Takuya
5Ben Abels

A.J. Clarke & Sons Handicap - Heat 2
1Michael Astell0:02:14.47
2Glen O'Shea
3Robert-Jon McCarthy
4Franco Marvulli
5Mori Kazuhiro

A.J. Clarke & Sons Handicap - Heat 3
1Nathan Hinkley0:02:16.77
2James McAvoy
3Callum Munro
4Alexey Markov
5George Tansley

A.J. Clarke & Sons Handicap - Heat 4
1Valery Kaykovr
2Peter Loft
3Aaron Jones
4Daud Fakaruddin
5Grant Young

A.J. Clarke & Sons Handicap Final
1Alexander Serov0:02:10.33
2Michael Astell
3Glen O'Shea
4Nishitani Taiji

JU17 Wheel Race Heat 1
1William McDonagh
2Braydon Bennett
3Alex Allison
4Muhd Afiq Huznie Othman
5Macey Stewart
6Callum Scotson
7Mohd Firdaus Mohd Zonis
8Mathew Holmes

JU17 Wheel Race Heat 2
1James Robinson
2Lauren Perry
3Jack Hogan
4Christo Hastwell
5Ben Stylianou
6Andrew Hinkley
7Gerald Evans
8Cuan Van Staden

Junior U17 Wheel Race Final
1Callum Scotson0:02:23.15
2Gerald Evans
3Muhd Afiq Huznie Othman
4Lauren Perry

Junior U13 Wheel Race Final
1Eleanor Riley0:01:25.32
2Coby Walmsley
3Vincent McDonagh
4Jordan Webster

Junior U15 Wheel Race Final
1Dermot Ryan0:02:39.80
2Zack Gilmore
3Harry Baker
4Hayden DiCoco

Women's A Grade Scratch Race
1Victoria Kondel
2Holly Takos
3Annette Edmondson
4Eugeniya Romanyeta

Women's B Grade Scratch Race
1Stacey Riedel
2Kate De Paoli
3Carla Franson

Keirin Heat 1 (1st into final)
1Simon Van Velthoven0:00:11.82

Keirin Heat 2 (1st into final)
1Mori Kazuhiro0:00:11.36

Keirin Heat 3 (1st into final)
1Tom Clarke0:00:12.07

Keirin Heat 4 (1st into final)
1Luke Ockerby0:00:11.92

Keirin Heat 5 (1st into final)
1Aaron Jones0:00:12.80

Keirin Heat 6 (1st into final)
1Alexander Serov0:00:11.91

Keirin final
1Simon Van Velthoven0:00:11.10
2Mori Kazuhiro
3Luke Ockerby

Men's A Grade Scratch Race
1Franco Marvulli0:09:54.36
2Alexander Serov
3Kuboki Kazushige
4Marcel Barth

B Grade Scratch Race
1Thomas Kaesler0:05:55.97
2Robert-Jon McCarthy
3Alex Radzikiewicz
4Hamdan Hamidun

C Grade Scratch Race
1Ben Abels0:05:50.88
2Nathan Hinkley
3Stephen Pearce
4Dean Benedetti

D Grade Scratch Race
1James McAvoy0:06:47.55
2Glenn Myler
3Timothy Taylor
4Jonothan Taylor

Men's Wheel Race - Heat 1
1Eya Hashimoto0:04:03.53
2Miles Scotson
3Robert-Jon McCarthy
4Sean Finning
5Takashi Takuya

Men's Wheel Race - Heat 2
1Alexey Markov0:03:32.65
2Rick Sanders
3Franco Marvulli
4Ben Kersten
5Mori Kazuhiro

Men's Wheel Race - Heat 3
1Kuboki Kazushige0:03:31.18
2Glen O'Shea
3Nishitani Taiji
4Luke Ockerby
5Valery Kaykovr

Men's Wheel Race - Heat 4
1Stephen Pearce0:03:26.23
2Michael Astell
3Tim Walker
4Adam Hartley
5Jack Cummings

Men's Wheel Race Final
1Glen O'Shea0:03:17.82
2Eya Hashimoto
3Nishitani Taiji
4Rick Sanders
5Jack Cummings

Women's Wheel Race Final
1Annette Edmondson0:02:26.27
2Eugeniya Romanyeta
3Jessica Mundy
4Victoria Kondel

Latest on Cyclingnews