O'Shea, Edmondson win wheel races
Serov strikes in handicap final
Latrobe Carnival: Latrobe -
|1
|Ronin Munro
|0:02:14.17
|2
|Sean Hughes Roberts
|3
|Anya Louw
|4
|Coby Walmsley
|1
|Riley Hart
|0:04:16.28
|2
|Sam Maney
|3
|Hayden DiCoco
|4
|Dermot Ryan
|1
|Callum Scotson
|0:04:40.57
|2
|Jack Hogan
|3
|Mathew Holmes
|1
|Janelle Smith
|0:01:10.90
|2
|Annette Edmondson
|3
|Jessica Mundy
|4
|Eugeniya Romanyeta
|1
|Alexander Serov
|0:02:12.62
|2
|Nishitani Taiji
|3
|Ben Kersten
|4
|Takashi Takuya
|5
|Ben Abels
|1
|Michael Astell
|0:02:14.47
|2
|Glen O'Shea
|3
|Robert-Jon McCarthy
|4
|Franco Marvulli
|5
|Mori Kazuhiro
|1
|Nathan Hinkley
|0:02:16.77
|2
|James McAvoy
|3
|Callum Munro
|4
|Alexey Markov
|5
|George Tansley
|1
|Valery Kaykovr
|2
|Peter Loft
|3
|Aaron Jones
|4
|Daud Fakaruddin
|5
|Grant Young
|1
|Alexander Serov
|0:02:10.33
|2
|Michael Astell
|3
|Glen O'Shea
|4
|Nishitani Taiji
|1
|William McDonagh
|2
|Braydon Bennett
|3
|Alex Allison
|4
|Muhd Afiq Huznie Othman
|5
|Macey Stewart
|6
|Callum Scotson
|7
|Mohd Firdaus Mohd Zonis
|8
|Mathew Holmes
|1
|James Robinson
|2
|Lauren Perry
|3
|Jack Hogan
|4
|Christo Hastwell
|5
|Ben Stylianou
|6
|Andrew Hinkley
|7
|Gerald Evans
|8
|Cuan Van Staden
|1
|Callum Scotson
|0:02:23.15
|2
|Gerald Evans
|3
|Muhd Afiq Huznie Othman
|4
|Lauren Perry
|1
|Eleanor Riley
|0:01:25.32
|2
|Coby Walmsley
|3
|Vincent McDonagh
|4
|Jordan Webster
|1
|Dermot Ryan
|0:02:39.80
|2
|Zack Gilmore
|3
|Harry Baker
|4
|Hayden DiCoco
|1
|Victoria Kondel
|2
|Holly Takos
|3
|Annette Edmondson
|4
|Eugeniya Romanyeta
|1
|Stacey Riedel
|2
|Kate De Paoli
|3
|Carla Franson
|1
|Simon Van Velthoven
|0:00:11.82
|1
|Mori Kazuhiro
|0:00:11.36
|1
|Tom Clarke
|0:00:12.07
|1
|Luke Ockerby
|0:00:11.92
|1
|Aaron Jones
|0:00:12.80
|1
|Alexander Serov
|0:00:11.91
|1
|Simon Van Velthoven
|0:00:11.10
|2
|Mori Kazuhiro
|3
|Luke Ockerby
|1
|Franco Marvulli
|0:09:54.36
|2
|Alexander Serov
|3
|Kuboki Kazushige
|4
|Marcel Barth
|1
|Thomas Kaesler
|0:05:55.97
|2
|Robert-Jon McCarthy
|3
|Alex Radzikiewicz
|4
|Hamdan Hamidun
|1
|Ben Abels
|0:05:50.88
|2
|Nathan Hinkley
|3
|Stephen Pearce
|4
|Dean Benedetti
|1
|James McAvoy
|0:06:47.55
|2
|Glenn Myler
|3
|Timothy Taylor
|4
|Jonothan Taylor
|1
|Eya Hashimoto
|0:04:03.53
|2
|Miles Scotson
|3
|Robert-Jon McCarthy
|4
|Sean Finning
|5
|Takashi Takuya
|1
|Alexey Markov
|0:03:32.65
|2
|Rick Sanders
|3
|Franco Marvulli
|4
|Ben Kersten
|5
|Mori Kazuhiro
|1
|Kuboki Kazushige
|0:03:31.18
|2
|Glen O'Shea
|3
|Nishitani Taiji
|4
|Luke Ockerby
|5
|Valery Kaykovr
|1
|Stephen Pearce
|0:03:26.23
|2
|Michael Astell
|3
|Tim Walker
|4
|Adam Hartley
|5
|Jack Cummings
|1
|Glen O'Shea
|0:03:17.82
|2
|Eya Hashimoto
|3
|Nishitani Taiji
|4
|Rick Sanders
|5
|Jack Cummings
|1
|Annette Edmondson
|0:02:26.27
|2
|Eugeniya Romanyeta
|3
|Jessica Mundy
|4
|Victoria Kondel
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy