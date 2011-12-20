Trending

Brett proves most consistent in opening round of Tassie Carnivals

Astell takes out scratch race

Rosebery Carnival: Rosebery -

1000 metre wheel race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Roy Martin
2Sam Brett
3John Kingston
4Michael Astell

2000 metre wheel race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Brett
2Brendan Geale
3Adam Hartley
4Ryan Innes

Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Astell
2Brendan Geale
3Adam Hartley

