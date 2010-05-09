Germany's Andre Schulze (PSK Whirlpool) won the fourth and final stage at the Szlakiem Grodow Piastowskich on Sunday afternoon. He out-paced compatriots Steffen Radochla (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) to claim victory while Sebastian Forka (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) took third.

Marek Rutkiewicz (Mroz Active Jet) maintained his lead in the overall classification to claim victory ahead of Bartosz Huzarski (Polish National Track Team) and Tomasz Marczyński (CCC Polsat Polkowice).

“My team did a great job throughout the whole race,” said Rutkiewicz. “Even today, on the flat stage they led me out for the final sprint and I was able to finish seventh.”

“The key to success was our team.” he added. “We were very strong and I think that if it wasn’t me who won the race it would have been one of my teammates, Jacek Morajko or Mariusz Witecki.”

Bartosz Huzarski was also satisfied with his performance, even though he didn’t have his ISD-Neri teammates on hand to help him out. “I finished second in the GC and I did it almost alone, with no teammates. It was very important to ride wisely and cleverly,” said Huzarski. “Now I will take a break from racing, spend some time with my family and get ready for the second part of the season.”

Paweł Bernas (Polish National Team) initiated the day’s main breakaway at the 5 kilometre mark. He was followed by Davide Torosantucci (CDC Cavaliere) and Massino Demerin (BK Loborika). The 3-man group worked well together, maintaining a one minute lead over the peloton for the following 65 kilometres. They were caught as they entered Legnica City, 12 kilometres from the finish line.

PSK Whirlpool-Author came to the front of the peloton, setting the pace for their sprinter, Andre Schulze. They were eventually joined at the front by Steffen Radochla' Nutrixxon Sparkasse squad. In the all-German battle Schulze out-sprinted his compatriots and took the win. Radochla finished second, while his teammate Sebastian Forka was third.

Brief Results 1 Andre Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool 2 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 Sebastian Forka (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 4 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita Conad 5 Wojciech Kacmzarski (Pol) Legia Felt 6 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Brandenburg 7 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Mróz Active Jet