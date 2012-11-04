Trending

Van der Poel remains unbeaten with Zonhoven victory

Hermans, Budding round out podium

Mathieu van der Poel en route to victory in the Junior men's race at Zonhoven

Mathieu van der Poel en route to victory in the Junior men's race at Zonhoven
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)0:36:47
2Quinten Hermans (Bel)0:01:15
3Martijn Budding (Ned)0:02:08
4Richard Jansen (Ned)0:02:49
5Ben Boets (Bel)0:03:00
6Kobe Goossens (Bel)
7Thomas Joseph (Bel)0:03:10
8Jonas Degroote (Bel)
9Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)0:03:23
10Stijn Caluwe (Bel)0:03:47
11Jelle Schuermans (Bel)0:03:50
12Ward Van Laer (Bel)0:03:56
13Michal Paluta (Pol)0:04:26
14Gianni Van Donink (Bel)0:04:30
15Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:04:33
16Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)0:04:44
17Seppe Gorrens (Bel)0:04:51
18Alexander Ameel (Bel)0:05:02
19Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)0:05:10
20Kevin Dupont (Bel)0:05:16
21Braam Lehvi (Ned)0:05:36
22Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)0:05:37
23Jochen De Vocht (Bel)
24Mats Lammertink (Ned)0:05:59
25Elias Van Hecke (Bel)
26Din Van den Driessche (Bel)0:06:03
27Joran Mertens (Bel)0:06:51
28Dario Kloeck (Bel)-1lap
29Thomas Van de Velde (Bel)
30Jorn Verbraken (Bel)
31Dieter Jans (Bel)-2laps
32Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
33Lawrence Tibackx (Bel)
34Lander Jespers (Bel)-3laps
35Dennis Celen (Bel)
36Mitchel Vrielink (Ned)
37Jordy Bouts (Bel)
38Laurens De Jonghe (Bel)
39Robbe Commissaris (Bel)
40Joaquim Boels (Ned)
41Gilles De Jaeger (Bel)
42Willem Peeters (Bel)-4laps

Superprestige standings after two rounds
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)30pts
2Quinten Hermans (Bel)28
3Martijn Budding (Ned)24
4Ben Boets (Bel)23
5Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)20
6Jonas Degroote (Bel)17
7Kobe Goossens (Bel)16
8Richard Jansen (Ned)16
9Ward Van Laer (Bel)11
10Elias Van Hecke (Bel)10
11Thomas Joseph (Bel)10
12Alexander Ameel (Bel)8
13Stijn Caluwe (Bel)6
14Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)5
15Jelle Schuermans (Bel)5
16Yannick Peeters (Bel)3
17Michal Paluta (Pol)3
18Stan Wijkel (Ned)2
19Gianni Van Donink (Bel)2
20Thijs Aerts (Bel)1

Latest on Cyclingnews