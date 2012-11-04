Van der Poel remains unbeaten with Zonhoven victory
Hermans, Budding round out podium
Junior Men: -
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:36:47
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:01:15
|3
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|0:02:08
|4
|Richard Jansen (Ned)
|0:02:49
|5
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|0:03:00
|6
|Kobe Goossens (Bel)
|7
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|0:03:10
|8
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|9
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:03:23
|10
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel)
|0:03:47
|11
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|0:03:50
|12
|Ward Van Laer (Bel)
|0:03:56
|13
|Michal Paluta (Pol)
|0:04:26
|14
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel)
|0:04:30
|15
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|0:04:33
|16
|Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)
|0:04:44
|17
|Seppe Gorrens (Bel)
|0:04:51
|18
|Alexander Ameel (Bel)
|0:05:02
|19
|Jelle Vanden Dries (Bel)
|0:05:10
|20
|Kevin Dupont (Bel)
|0:05:16
|21
|Braam Lehvi (Ned)
|0:05:36
|22
|Lennert Van Hasselt (Bel)
|0:05:37
|23
|Jochen De Vocht (Bel)
|24
|Mats Lammertink (Ned)
|0:05:59
|25
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel)
|26
|Din Van den Driessche (Bel)
|0:06:03
|27
|Joran Mertens (Bel)
|0:06:51
|28
|Dario Kloeck (Bel)
|-1lap
|29
|Thomas Van de Velde (Bel)
|30
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel)
|31
|Dieter Jans (Bel)
|-2laps
|32
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
|33
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel)
|34
|Lander Jespers (Bel)
|-3laps
|35
|Dennis Celen (Bel)
|36
|Mitchel Vrielink (Ned)
|37
|Jordy Bouts (Bel)
|38
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel)
|39
|Robbe Commissaris (Bel)
|40
|Joaquim Boels (Ned)
|41
|Gilles De Jaeger (Bel)
|42
|Willem Peeters (Bel)
|-4laps
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|30
|pts
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|28
|3
|Martijn Budding (Ned)
|24
|4
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|23
|5
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|20
|6
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|17
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel)
|16
|8
|Richard Jansen (Ned)
|16
|9
|Ward Van Laer (Bel)
|11
|10
|Elias Van Hecke (Bel)
|10
|11
|Thomas Joseph (Bel)
|10
|12
|Alexander Ameel (Bel)
|8
|13
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel)
|6
|14
|Bjorn van der Heijden (Ned)
|5
|15
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel)
|5
|16
|Yannick Peeters (Bel)
|3
|17
|Michal Paluta (Pol)
|3
|18
|Stan Wijkel (Ned)
|2
|19
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel)
|2
|20
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|1
