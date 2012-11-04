Trending

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) soloed to victory in Zonhoven

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) celebrates victory at Superprestige Zonhoven

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

A rather low-quality field of women lined up for the start of the Superprestige race in Zonhoven, Belgium. Few of the riders who participated in the European Championships of Saturday in Ipswich were present at the sandy course.

The strongest riders quickly moved forward and they were Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) and Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo).

They led the race ahead of Sabine Stultiens. Kupfernagel didn’t start in Ipswich but despite being fresher she was unable to shake off Cant. The Belgian champion showed better skills in the sand and started putting pressure on the experienced German champion.

Eventually Kupfernagel was unable to keep closing the gaps and the Belgian worked her way towards a nice victory. Kupfernagel settled for second place, well-ahead of Stultiens.

Full Results
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP0:36:50
2Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo0:00:23
3Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team0:01:00
4Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:01:45
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:01:52
6Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:02:04
7Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion0:02:25
8Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:44
9Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:46
10Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team0:03:12
11Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:32
12Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:04:02
13Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:04:08
14Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:06:00
15Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:06:35
16Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT0:07:18
17Kim Banga (Ned)0:07:38
18Lene Vrijsen (Bel)-1lap
19Hannah Welter (Ned)
20Caren Commissaris (Bel)-2laps
21Axelle Prevot (Fra)-3laps
22Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
23Maggie Van Beeumen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje Cycling

