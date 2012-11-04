Image 1 of 2 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) soloed to victory in Zonhoven (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 2 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) celebrates victory at Superprestige Zonhoven (Image credit: Photopress.be)

A rather low-quality field of women lined up for the start of the Superprestige race in Zonhoven, Belgium. Few of the riders who participated in the European Championships of Saturday in Ipswich were present at the sandy course.

The strongest riders quickly moved forward and they were Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) and Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo).

They led the race ahead of Sabine Stultiens. Kupfernagel didn’t start in Ipswich but despite being fresher she was unable to shake off Cant. The Belgian champion showed better skills in the sand and started putting pressure on the experienced German champion.

Eventually Kupfernagel was unable to keep closing the gaps and the Belgian worked her way towards a nice victory. Kupfernagel settled for second place, well-ahead of Stultiens.