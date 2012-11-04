Cant wins in Zonhoven sand
Kupfernagel second and Stultiens third
Elite Women: -
A rather low-quality field of women lined up for the start of the Superprestige race in Zonhoven, Belgium. Few of the riders who participated in the European Championships of Saturday in Ipswich were present at the sandy course.
The strongest riders quickly moved forward and they were Sanne Cant (Veldritacademie Enertherm-BKCP) and Hanka Kupfernagel (RusVelo).
They led the race ahead of Sabine Stultiens. Kupfernagel didn’t start in Ipswich but despite being fresher she was unable to shake off Cant. The Belgian champion showed better skills in the sand and started putting pressure on the experienced German champion.
Eventually Kupfernagel was unable to keep closing the gaps and the Belgian worked her way towards a nice victory. Kupfernagel settled for second place, well-ahead of Stultiens.
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Veldritacademie Enertherm - BKCP
|0:36:50
|2
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) RusVelo
|0:00:23
|3
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Women Team
|0:01:00
|4
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:01:45
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:01:52
|6
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:02:04
|7
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|0:02:25
|8
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|9
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|10
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Women Team
|0:03:12
|11
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|12
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:04:02
|13
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:04:08
|14
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:06:00
|15
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:06:35
|16
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT
|0:07:18
|17
|Kim Banga (Ned)
|0:07:38
|18
|Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
|-1lap
|19
|Hannah Welter (Ned)
|20
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|-2laps
|21
|Axelle Prevot (Fra)
|-3laps
|22
|Aurelie Vermeir (Bel)
|23
|Maggie Van Beeumen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje Cycling
