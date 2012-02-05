Trending

Van den Brand wins in Hoogstraten

Harris, Havlikova on podium in Vos's absence

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl0:37:05
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:14
3Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:40
4Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie0:00:44
5Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:02:03
6Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team0:02:38
7Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark0:02:42
8Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:03:02
9Iris Ockeloen (Ned)0:03:41
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:04:19
11Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:04:40
12Suzie Godart (Lux)0:05:00
13Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
14 (-2 laps)Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
15Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)

