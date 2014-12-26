Image 1 of 7 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Vos takes control in Zolder. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Vos on her own in Zolder. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Katie Compton on the run-up. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Katie compton failed to finish in Zolder. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Sabrina Stultiens tackles Zolder. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 7 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Enertherm) kept her World Cup lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) sprinted to victory in the Heusden-Zolder women’s World Cup race. The reigning world champion held off a chase by Katerina Nash (Luna Women’s Pro Cycling) and teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to win.

Vos and Prévot escaped early on with the Dutchwoman dropping her French teammate soon after. Nash missed the initial move and was the only member of a chasing group to catch the dropped Prévot. In a dramatic twist, Vos suffered a flat tyre on the penultimate lap, allowing the two to catch her, but she had enough in her reserves to attack one last time on an uphill section and powered to victory.

“I didn’t hope that it was so exciting but in the end it was a very exciting race for the spectators. I had a flat tyre but luckily I was able to change bikes,” Vos said after the race.

“I tried to attack earlier on and then Katerina Nash passed me on the uphill but on the final uphill I wanted to be in front. We came next to each other so we were very close. I was already happy with the second place in Namur but of course it is great to have a win in the World Cup.”

Sanne Cant has extended her lead in the World Cup standings after a bad day for Katie Compton, who failed to finish the race. The European champion is now back into a comfortable 29 points lead over Compton in the World Cup classification.

Vos took charge early in the race, dropping teammate Ferrand-Prévot at the end of the opening lap and started into what looked to be a long solo ride. A chase group with Cant, Eva Lechner (Rusvelo), Sabine Stultiens, Nash and Compton was already trailing by more than half a minute. While Ferrand-Prévot kept losing ground on Vos the rest was staying at more or less the same distance in the second lap.

At the end of the second lap Nash attacked the chase group and powered towards Ferrand-Prévot. Stultiens kept the duo in sight while Cant's chances were lost when she broke a spoke.

The first chasing duo seemed to be battling for second place but suddenly they had Vos back in sight, after the world champion suffered her flat tyre, when hitting the final lap. The three leaders hit the final lap with Stultiens at short distance though the young Dutch rider was never able to close the gap.

Nash wanted to get into the lead position but at a 180 degrees corner Ferrand-Prévot body-checked her onto the ground. "It was my own fault, you should always protect the inside corner. This is the danger when you take the outside of the curve," Nash said. Nevertheless Nash managed to sneak to the front position and put both Vos and Ferrand-Prévot on the defensive.

Just before the final climb Nash slid out when running a section. Vos profited and hit the final climb in front. Nash and Ferrand-Prévot were never able to get back on Vos’ wheel, and she was able to delight in the victory. Nash held off Ferrand-Prévot for second place at a handful of seconds from Vos.

Stultiens was a good fourth at 22 seconds. Lechner rolled in for fifth place at 48 seconds. Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) continues her good run at the World Cup with a sixth place, moving into third place in the general classification. British riders Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) failed to crack the top 10. The final round of the World Cup is held next month in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:43:24 2 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo 0:00:48 6 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) 0:01:31 7 Sanne Cant (Bel) 0:01:50 8 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:57 9 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 10 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) 0:02:01 11 Nikki Harris (GBr) 0:02:20 12 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 0:02:27 13 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team 14 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team 0:02:45 15 Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:03:00 16 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:05 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:06 18 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) 0:03:47 19 Arley Kemmerer (USA) 0:04:12 20 Crystal Anthony (USA) 0:04:24 21 Aida Nuno (Spa) Lointek 0:04:25 22 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) 0:04:37 23 Laura Verdonschot (Bel) 24 Marlene Petit (Fra) 0:04:48 25 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team 0:04:52 26 Lizzy Witlox (Ned) 0:05:26 27 Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) 0:05:27 28 Milena Landtwing (Swi) 0:05:32 29 Reza Hormes (Ned) 0:05:39 30 Lisa Heckmann (Ger) 0:05:42 31 Elizabeth White (USA) 32 Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott 0:05:44 33 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 0:05:47 34 Nikola Noskova (Cze) 0:06:17 35 Nadja Heigl (Aut) 0:06:30 36 Katrien Thijs (Bel) 37 Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:06:43 38 Laura Perry (Fra) 0:06:46 39 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) 0:06:48 40 Hannah Payton (GBr) 0:06:55 41 Denisa Lukesova (Cze) 0:07:11 42 Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa) 0:07:19 43 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) 0:07:59 44 Julie Boucher (Fra) 45 Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) 46 Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa) 47 Christine Vardaros (USA) 48 Suzie Godart (Lux) 49 Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa) 50 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) 51 Denisa Minarikova-Svecova (Cze)