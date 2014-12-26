Trending



Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv)


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Vos takes control in Zolder.


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Vos on her own in Zolder.


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Katie Compton on the run-up.


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Katie compton failed to finish in Zolder.


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)


Sabrina Stultiens tackles Zolder.


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)


Sanne Cant (BKCP-Enertherm) kept her World Cup lead


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) sprinted to victory in the Heusden-Zolder women’s World Cup race. The reigning world champion held off a chase by Katerina Nash (Luna Women’s Pro Cycling) and teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot to win.

Vos and Prévot escaped early on with the Dutchwoman dropping her French teammate soon after. Nash missed the initial move and was the only member of a chasing group to catch the dropped Prévot. In a dramatic twist, Vos suffered a flat tyre on the penultimate lap, allowing the two to catch her, but she had enough in her reserves to attack one last time on an uphill section and powered to victory.

“I didn’t hope that it was so exciting but in the end it was a very exciting race for the spectators. I had a flat tyre but luckily I was able to change bikes,” Vos said after the race.

“I tried to attack earlier on and then Katerina Nash passed me on the uphill but on the final uphill I wanted to be in front. We came next to each other so we were very close. I was already happy with the second place in Namur but of course it is great to have a win in the World Cup.”

Sanne Cant has extended her lead in the World Cup standings after a bad day for Katie Compton, who failed to finish the race. The European champion is now back into a comfortable 29 points lead over Compton in the World Cup classification.

Vos took charge early in the race, dropping teammate Ferrand-Prévot at the end of the opening lap and started into what looked to be a long solo ride. A chase group with Cant, Eva Lechner (Rusvelo), Sabine Stultiens, Nash and Compton was already trailing by more than half a minute. While Ferrand-Prévot kept losing ground on Vos the rest was staying at more or less the same distance in the second lap.

At the end of the second lap Nash attacked the chase group and powered towards Ferrand-Prévot. Stultiens kept the duo in sight while Cant's chances were lost when she broke a spoke.

The first chasing duo seemed to be battling for second place but suddenly they had Vos back in sight, after the world champion suffered her flat tyre, when hitting the final lap. The three leaders hit the final lap with Stultiens at short distance though the young Dutch rider was never able to close the gap.

Nash wanted to get into the lead position but at a 180 degrees corner Ferrand-Prévot body-checked her onto the ground. "It was my own fault, you should always protect the inside corner. This is the danger when you take the outside of the curve," Nash said. Nevertheless Nash managed to sneak to the front position and put both Vos and Ferrand-Prévot on the defensive.

Just before the final climb Nash slid out when running a section. Vos profited and hit the final climb in front. Nash and Ferrand-Prévot were never able to get back on Vos’ wheel, and she was able to delight in the victory. Nash held off Ferrand-Prévot for second place at a handful of seconds from Vos.

Stultiens was a good fourth at 22 seconds. Lechner rolled in for fifth place at 48 seconds. Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) continues her good run at the World Cup with a sixth place, moving into third place in the general classification. British riders Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) failed to crack the top 10. The final round of the World Cup is held next month in Hoogerheide, Netherlands.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:43:24
2Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:04
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:05
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:22
5Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo0:00:48
6Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:01:31
7Sanne Cant (Bel)0:01:50
8Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:57
9Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
10Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)0:02:01
11Nikki Harris (GBr)0:02:20
12Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:27
13Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
14Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:02:45
15Caroline Mani (Fra)0:03:00
16Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:05
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:06
18Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)0:03:47
19Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:04:12
20Crystal Anthony (USA)0:04:24
21Aida Nuno (Spa) Lointek0:04:25
22Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:04:37
23Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
24Marlene Petit (Fra)0:04:48
25Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team0:04:52
26Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:05:26
27Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:05:27
28Milena Landtwing (Swi)0:05:32
29Reza Hormes (Ned)0:05:39
30Lisa Heckmann (Ger)0:05:42
31Elizabeth White (USA)
32Audrey Menut (Fra) Creuse Oxygene Scott0:05:44
33Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:05:47
34Nikola Noskova (Cze)0:06:17
35Nadja Heigl (Aut)0:06:30
36Katrien Thijs (Bel)
37Erica Zaveta (USA)0:06:43
38Laura Perry (Fra)0:06:46
39Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:06:48
40Hannah Payton (GBr)0:06:55
41Denisa Lukesova (Cze)0:07:11
42Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)0:07:19
43Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:07:59
44Julie Boucher (Fra)
45Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
46Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)
47Christine Vardaros (USA)
48Suzie Godart (Lux)
49Irene Trabazo Bragado (Spa)
50Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
51Denisa Minarikova-Svecova (Cze)

Elite Women World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel)206pts
2Katherine Compton (USA)177
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel)176
4Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team149
5Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)146
6Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team142
7Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team132
8Nikki Harris (GBr)130
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team110
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team110
11Martina Mikulaskova (Cze)106
12Pavla Havlikova (Cze)105
13Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team82
14Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team80
15Jolien Verschueren (Bel)65
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team64
17Caroline Mani (Fra)62
18Eva Lechner (Ita) Rusvelo61
19Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-Kmc Trade Team60
20Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)55
21Aida Nuno (Spa) Lointek55
22Crystal Anthony (USA)46
23Rachel Lloyd (USA)43
24Arley Kemmerer (USA)37
25Elle Anderson (USA)35
26Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team34
27Gabriella Durrin (GBr)32
28Laura Verdonschot (Bel)29
29Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)27
30Reza Hormes (Ned)25
31Marlene Petit (Fra)24
32Laura Perry (Fra)23
33Loes Sels (Bel)23
34Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)21
35Meredith Miller (USA)19
36Lizzy Witlox (Ned)19
37Nikola Noskova (Cze)14
38Nadja Heigl (Aut)13
39Erica Zaveta (USA)11
40Stephanie Vaxillaire (Fra)11
41Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)11
42Juliette Labous (Fra)10
43Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team10
44Katrien Thijs (Bel)9
45Jessica Lambracht (Ger)8
46Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team7
47Lisa Heckmann (Ger)7
48Amira Mellor (GBr)7
49Elena Valentini (Ita) Btc City Ljubljana6
50Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)4
51Milena Landtwing (Swi)3
52Adela Carter (GBr)3
53Vendula Kuntova (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin3
54Hannah Payton (GBr)2
55Mercedes Pacios Pujado (Spa)1

 

