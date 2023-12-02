Fem van Empel solos to crushing Superprestige Boom victory

By Cyclingnews
published

World champion conquers treacherous course as Pieterse takes second

Fem van Empel
Fem van Empel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) claimed a dominant victory at Superprestige Boom, soloing clear on the second lap to beat rival Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) by just over a minute, while Annemarie Worst (Team 777) was the best of the rest in third.

More to follow…

Results powered by FirstCycling

