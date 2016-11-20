Trending

Rochette doubles up at Supercross Cup

Crystal Anthony and Rebecca Fahringer round out podium

Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team)

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Crystal Anthony (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross) mounts her bike after losing precious seconds at today’s Women’s Field start

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing) makes her way through today’s snowy mud

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Crystal Anthony (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross) shows her grit and determination as she fights her way back up to the podium, despite her earlier mishap

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Jennifer Malik (Women’s CX Project) honors tradition and wears “that” number proudly and correctly

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing) has another solid day at the races

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) seems like she’s swimming through mud

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Erin Faccone (Team Averica) lost a bit of time at the pit stop

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
One of the most decorated cyclists in America, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) find the mud a bit challenging today

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Rachel Rubina (Fearless Femme Racing) shows how much she’s improved in the last two years with another solid race

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM) opts to carry rather than slip

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Natalie Tapias (JAM/NCC) Does not get easily intimitadedNot even by some wind (up to 30MPH wind) and some mudI think she might like Cyclocross

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team) leads the last lap with a comfortable cushion

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
And she takes the win for the 2nd day! Canadian Champion, Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team) wins the Supercross Cup

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Women’s podium: first place, Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team) third place, Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation) Congrats to all of the participants

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team0:46:24
2Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross0:01:45
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:02:46
4Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project0:03:00
5Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling0:03:05
6Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:04:05
7Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing0:04:29
8Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop0:05:01
9Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:05:31
10Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling0:05:48
11Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta0:06:03
12Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers0:06:05
13Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM0:06:07
14Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca0:06:48
15Gray Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:07:53
16Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:08:09
17Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling0:08:24
18Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN0:08:44
19Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Group0:08:50
20Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:09:14
21Julie van der Hoop (USA) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtfor0:09:35
22Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco0:10:32
23Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars0:10:44
24Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB0:11:01
25Clio Dinan (USA) KD Collective CX0:11:05
26Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:11:15
27Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick0:11:24
28Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing0:12:43
29Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC0:12:44
30Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College0:13:28
31Jenny Wojewoda (USA) HUP United0:14:21
32Samantha Brode (USA) VeloFemme p/b Litzler- 1 Lap
33Lindsey Bauer (USA) TRT Bicycles
34Paige Williams (USA) ladies first
35Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com- 2 Laps
36Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
37Stephanie Makoujy (USA) Tall Sock Racing
38Rhys May (USA) JAM / NCC
DNSJena Greaser (USA)
DNSEmily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
DNSShane Ferro (USA) Columbia University Cycling
DNSKatina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop
DNFStacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team

