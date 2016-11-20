Rochette doubles up at Supercross Cup
Crystal Anthony and Rebecca Fahringer round out podium
Day 2 Elite Women: Stony Point - Stony Point
Image 1 of 15
Image 2 of 15
Image 3 of 15
Image 4 of 15
Image 5 of 15
Image 6 of 15
Image 7 of 15
Image 8 of 15
Image 9 of 15
Image 10 of 15
Image 11 of 15
Image 12 of 15
Image 13 of 15
Image 14 of 15
Image 15 of 15
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF Pro Team
|0:46:24
|2
|Crystal Anthony (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
|0:01:45
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:02:46
|4
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Women's CX Project
|0:03:00
|5
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|0:03:05
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:04:05
|7
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing
|0:04:29
|8
|Emily Shields (USA) Ken's Bike Shop
|0:05:01
|9
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:31
|10
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau - Easton Cycling
|0:05:48
|11
|Turner Ramsay (USA) KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta
|0:06:03
|12
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|0:06:05
|13
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM
|0:06:07
|14
|Regina Legge (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|0:06:48
|15
|Gray Patton (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|16
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:08:09
|17
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:08:24
|18
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:08:44
|19
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Group
|0:08:50
|20
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:09:14
|21
|Julie van der Hoop (USA) MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtfor
|0:09:35
|22
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco
|0:10:32
|23
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Laser Cats Feline All Stars
|0:10:44
|24
|Joanne Grogan (USA) NEXT-BMB
|0:11:01
|25
|Clio Dinan (USA) KD Collective CX
|0:11:05
|26
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:11:15
|27
|Rebecca Lewandowski (USA) Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick
|0:11:24
|28
|Taryn Mudge (USA) Fearless Femme Racing
|0:12:43
|29
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:12:44
|30
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Dartmouth College
|0:13:28
|31
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA) HUP United
|0:14:21
|32
|Samantha Brode (USA) VeloFemme p/b Litzler
|- 1 Lap
|33
|Lindsey Bauer (USA) TRT Bicycles
|34
|Paige Williams (USA) ladies first
|35
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|- 2 Laps
|36
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
|37
|Stephanie Makoujy (USA) Tall Sock Racing
|38
|Rhys May (USA) JAM / NCC
|DNS
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|DNS
|Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
|DNS
|Shane Ferro (USA) Columbia University Cycling
|DNS
|Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop
|DNF
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
