Rochette wins Supercross Cup opening day
Anthony second, Fahringer third
Day 1 Elite Women: Stony Point - Stony Point
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:45:45
|2
|Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)
|0:00:34
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation)
|0:01:28
|4
|Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)
|0:01:51
|5
|Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|0:01:58
|6
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:02:09
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Garneau - Easton Cycling)
|0:02:16
|8
|Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM)
|0:02:28
|9
|Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:02:39
|10
|Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team)
|0:03:08
|11
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:03:09
|12
|Jennifer Malik (Women's CX Project)
|0:03:24
|13
|Rebecca Gross (Zero D Racing)
|0:03:38
|14
|Laura Van gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/)
|0:04:12
|15
|Regina Legge (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
|0:04:22
|16
|Avanell Schmitz (Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Gro)
|0:04:48
|17
|Clio Dinan (KÜDÜ Collective CX)
|0:04:57
|18
|Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|19
|Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)
|0:05:13
|20
|Julie Van der hoop (MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtfor)
|0:05:33
|21
|Taylor Kuyk-white (Laser Cats Feline All Stars)
|0:05:46
|22
|Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco)
|0:05:54
|23
|Erin Faccone (Team Averica)
|0:06:08
|24
|Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)
|0:06:22
|25
|Bryna Blanchard (NAV)
|0:06:28
|26
|Roni Vetter (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)
|0:06:43
|27
|Joanne Grogan (NEXT-BMB)
|0:06:49
|28
|Rhys May (JAM / NCC)
|0:07:00
|29
|Leslie Lupien (Dartmouth College)
|0:07:02
|30
|Jenny Wojewoda (HUP United)
|0:07:32
|31
|Samantha Brode (VeloFemme p/b Litzler)
|0:07:42
|32
|Emily Molden (Nantucket Velo)
|33
|Lindsey Bauer (TRT Bicycles)
|0:08:30
|34
|Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling)
|0:09:06
|35
|Caitlin Dowd (This Team Saves Lives)
|36
|Lydia Hausle (Team Averica)
|37
|Turner Ramsay (KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta)
|38
|Julie Wright (Team Averica)
|39
|Taryn Mudge (Fearless Femme Racing)
|40
|Paige Williams (ladies first)
|41
|Shane Ferro (Two Seconds Ahead Cycling)
|42
|Sara Melikian (pedalpowertraining.com)
|43
|Elisabeth Reinkordt (Laser Cats Feline All-Stars)
|44
|Stacy Beneke (Dahanger)
|DNF
|Jena Greaser
