Rochette wins Supercross Cup opening day

Anthony second, Fahringer third

Maghalie Rochette (Cliff Pro Team) was able to almost bridge up to Compton on the second lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sponsor CLIF had a very proud moment with the win by their rider Maghalie Rochette who held first position throughout this race.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano pro cyclocross) makes one last push on the final lap.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling) takes the inside line to save some time.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Taryn Mudge (Fearless Femme Racing) concentrates going up one of the main rollers.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Stacy Beneke (Dahanger) gets ready to mount her bike after the steps.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Fearless Femme Racing's Arley Kemmerer found herself behind the chase group all day.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Rebecca Fahringer came out to support the Amy D Foundation Team and had a great day on the trail.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Cassandra Maximenko gave her all for the Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM team

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Suffering from an early mechanical, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Pizza Bakers) could not catch a break

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Canadian National Champion, Maghalie Rochette (CLIF Pro Team) took off from lap one- never to be seen by the chase group again.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
A great Women's field showed up in full force for the premier day of Supercross Cup.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
The Women's podium: Crystal Anthony, Maghalie Rochette, Rebecca Fahringer

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team0:45:45
2Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano Pro Cyclocross)0:00:34
3Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D Foundation)0:01:28
4Kathryn Cumming (Jalapeno Cycling)0:01:51
5Gray Patton (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)0:01:58
6Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing)0:02:09
7Natasha Elliott (Garneau - Easton Cycling)0:02:16
8Cassandra Maximenko (Van Dessel/Atom Composites/ISM)0:02:28
9Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:02:39
10Stacey Barbossa (MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team)0:03:08
11Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing)0:03:09
12Jennifer Malik (Women's CX Project)0:03:24
13Rebecca Gross (Zero D Racing)0:03:38
14Laura Van gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/)0:04:12
15Regina Legge (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)0:04:22
16Avanell Schmitz (Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Gro)0:04:48
17Clio Dinan (KÜDÜ Collective CX)0:04:57
18Brittlee Bowman (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
19Rebecca Lewandowski (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick)0:05:13
20Julie Van der hoop (MIT Cycling Team p/b Thoughtfor)0:05:33
21Taylor Kuyk-white (Laser Cats Feline All Stars)0:05:46
22Allyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco)0:05:54
23Erin Faccone (Team Averica)0:06:08
24Natalie Tapias (JAM / NCC)0:06:22
25Bryna Blanchard (NAV)0:06:28
26Roni Vetter (State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria)0:06:43
27Joanne Grogan (NEXT-BMB)0:06:49
28Rhys May (JAM / NCC)0:07:00
29Leslie Lupien (Dartmouth College)0:07:02
30Jenny Wojewoda (HUP United)0:07:32
31Samantha Brode (VeloFemme p/b Litzler)0:07:42
32Emily Molden (Nantucket Velo)
33Lindsey Bauer (TRT Bicycles)0:08:30
34Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling)0:09:06
35Caitlin Dowd (This Team Saves Lives)
36Lydia Hausle (Team Averica)
37Turner Ramsay (KMS Cycling - Killington Mounta)
38Julie Wright (Team Averica)
39Taryn Mudge (Fearless Femme Racing)
40Paige Williams (ladies first)
41Shane Ferro (Two Seconds Ahead Cycling)
42Sara Melikian (pedalpowertraining.com)
43Elisabeth Reinkordt (Laser Cats Feline All-Stars)
44Stacy Beneke (Dahanger)
DNFJena Greaser

