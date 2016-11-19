Trending

Supercross Cup: Kisseberth outsprints White for opening-day win

Travis Livermon rounds out the podium

Image 1 of 14

Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) climbing the stairs during lap one

Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) climbing the stairs during lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 14

And it paid off as Jack Kesseberth (JAM/NCC) takes the win

And it paid off as Jack Kesseberth (JAM/NCC) takes the win
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 14

Jack Kesseberth (JAM/NCC) makes the tempo on the last round.

Jack Kesseberth (JAM/NCC) makes the tempo on the last round.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 14

Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Canada) catches the top of the steps.

Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Canada) catches the top of the steps.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 14

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) is one of the few riders who rode the steps consistently.

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) is one of the few riders who rode the steps consistently.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 14

New York City's own Tim Willis (KING KOG) puts his effort into treading the steps with ease.

New York City's own Tim Willis (KING KOG) puts his effort into treading the steps with ease.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 14

Teammate Alec Donahue (JAM/NCC) holds up support.

Teammate Alec Donahue (JAM/NCC) holds up support.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 14

Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) steadies himself as he descends on a technical turn.

Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) steadies himself as he descends on a technical turn.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 14

Travis Livermon (maxis-shimano pro cyclocross) tears down the hill.

Travis Livermon (maxis-shimano pro cyclocross) tears down the hill.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 14

Olympian Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott) tries to catch the train that left without him

Olympian Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott) tries to catch the train that left without him
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 14

Canadian National Champion, Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Canada ) gets ready to descend into an off-camber turn.

Canadian National Champion, Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Canada ) gets ready to descend into an off-camber turn.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 14

Scott Smith (Jam/NCC) paces himself for the hour ride.

Scott Smith (Jam/NCC) paces himself for the hour ride.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 14

The Men's field takes off so very fast mid-day from Rockland Community College.

The Men's field takes off so very fast mid-day from Rockland Community College.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 14

Men's podium: 2nd place, Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclcross) 1st place, Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) 3rd place, Travis Livermon (maxxis-shimano procyclocross)

Men's podium: 2nd place, Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclcross) 1st place, Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) 3rd place, Travis Livermon (maxxis-shimano procyclocross)
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Kisseberth (JAM / NCC)1:01:14
2Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)0:00:01
3Travis Livermon (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross)0:00:17
4Coop Willsey (Furman University Cycling Team)0:00:27
5Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott)0:00:31
6Derrick St john (Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads)
7Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Canada)0:00:50
8Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)0:02:36
9Daniel Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/WITHINGS/SIMPL)0:02:58
10Jules Goguely (Apex/NBX/Trek)0:03:05
11Max Judelson (Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster)0:03:07
12Michael Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant)0:03:11
13Merwin Davis (Cyclus Sports)0:03:23
14Alec Donahue (JAM / NCC)0:03:48
15Andy Scott (Riverside Racing)0:03:53
16Mark D'avino (Cadence Cycling)0:04:03
17Dylan Mcnicholas (POLARTEC)0:04:06
18Case Butler (NCC/JAM)0:04:07
19Michael Mihalik (Jmac Cycling/Novacare)0:04:17
20Matthew Bruno (Team Somerset)0:04:23
21Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)0:04:37
22Adam St. germain (Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling)0:04:45
23Scott Smith (JAM / NCC)0:04:47
24Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:04:51
25David Kessler (RISD Cycling)0:05:07
26Trent Blackburn (NCC / JAM Fund)0:05:26
27Tim Willis (KING KOG)0:06:05
28Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)0:06:33
29Nick Lando (UVM Cycling)0:06:47
30Jayson Jacobs (BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING)0:07:19
31Matthew Tyler (KÃœDÃœ Collective CX)0:07:34
32Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant)0:07:49
33Dan Timmerman (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
34Chris Niesen (NCC / JAM)
35Preston Buehrer (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
36Daniel Fitzgibbons (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
37Kale Wenczel (Joe's Garage)
38Jesse Stauffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
39Keith Garrison (KING KOG)
40John Kniesly (KING KOG BROOKLYN)
41Sam Dries (No. 22 CX TEAM)
42Kenneth Englert (Army West Point Cycling Team)
43Trevor Raab ()
44Myles Lund (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
45Abe Goorskey (American Classic Pro CX Team)
46Cesar Gallego (King Kog)
DNFAndrew Juiliano (VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER)
DNFEvan Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
DNFMatthew Clements (Bike Doctor Frederick)
DNFSam O'keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
DNFDerrick Butler (University of Pennsylvania)
DNFGerald Adasavage (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
DNFAJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca

