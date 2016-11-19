Supercross Cup: Kisseberth outsprints White for opening-day win
Travis Livermon rounds out the podium
Day 1 Elite Men: Stony Point - Stony Point
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Kisseberth (JAM / NCC)
|1:01:14
|2
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.)
|0:00:01
|3
|Travis Livermon (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross)
|0:00:17
|4
|Coop Willsey (Furman University Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|5
|Todd Wells (SRAM/TLD/Scott)
|0:00:31
|6
|Derrick St john (Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads)
|7
|Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Canada)
|0:00:50
|8
|Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|0:02:36
|9
|Daniel Chabanov (HOUSE INDUSTRIES/WITHINGS/SIMPL)
|0:02:58
|10
|Jules Goguely (Apex/NBX/Trek)
|0:03:05
|11
|Max Judelson (Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster)
|0:03:07
|12
|Michael Owens (Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant)
|0:03:11
|13
|Merwin Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|0:03:23
|14
|Alec Donahue (JAM / NCC)
|0:03:48
|15
|Andy Scott (Riverside Racing)
|0:03:53
|16
|Mark D'avino (Cadence Cycling)
|0:04:03
|17
|Dylan Mcnicholas (POLARTEC)
|0:04:06
|18
|Case Butler (NCC/JAM)
|0:04:07
|19
|Michael Mihalik (Jmac Cycling/Novacare)
|0:04:17
|20
|Matthew Bruno (Team Somerset)
|0:04:23
|21
|Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|0:04:37
|22
|Adam St. germain (Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling)
|0:04:45
|23
|Scott Smith (JAM / NCC)
|0:04:47
|24
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:04:51
|25
|David Kessler (RISD Cycling)
|0:05:07
|26
|Trent Blackburn (NCC / JAM Fund)
|0:05:26
|27
|Tim Willis (KING KOG)
|0:06:05
|28
|Mike Festa (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|0:06:33
|29
|Nick Lando (UVM Cycling)
|0:06:47
|30
|Jayson Jacobs (BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING)
|0:07:19
|31
|Matthew Tyler (KÃœDÃœ Collective CX)
|0:07:34
|32
|Michael Margarite (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant)
|0:07:49
|33
|Dan Timmerman (Stan's NoTubes Elite CX)
|34
|Chris Niesen (NCC / JAM)
|35
|Preston Buehrer (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|36
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca)
|37
|Kale Wenczel (Joe's Garage)
|38
|Jesse Stauffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|39
|Keith Garrison (KING KOG)
|40
|John Kniesly (KING KOG BROOKLYN)
|41
|Sam Dries (No. 22 CX TEAM)
|42
|Kenneth Englert (Army West Point Cycling Team)
|43
|Trevor Raab ()
|44
|Myles Lund (Philadelphia Ciclismo)
|45
|Abe Goorskey (American Classic Pro CX Team)
|46
|Cesar Gallego (King Kog)
|DNF
|Andrew Juiliano (VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER)
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|DNF
|Matthew Clements (Bike Doctor Frederick)
|DNF
|Sam O'keefe (HOUSE IND/WITHINGS/SIMPLEHUMAN)
|DNF
|Derrick Butler (University of Pennsylvania)
|DNF
|Gerald Adasavage (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing)
|DNF
|AJ Moran (GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy