Day 2 Supercross Cup victory for Curtis White

Jeremy Martin a narrow second, Jack Kisseberth third

Curtis White in the middle of the day 2 podium

(Image credit: Chris McIntosh)
Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) looks spent as he takes first place and wins today’s SUPERCROSS CUP

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Scott Smith (JAM/NCC) shows great form (muddy- but great) as he goes through the technical

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
"Beard" Robert Marion (American Classic Pro CX Team) gets ready to dive into the woods

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) shows the crowd what mud is all about as he heads toward the last lap

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Canadian National Champion, Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Canada ) seems intent on holding his focus

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Pit stop for Satuday’s winner, Jack Kisseberth (JAM/NCC) looks solid

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Andrew Juiliano (VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER) opts to haul his rig up the treacherous climb

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) runs it up one of the first climbs

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing) leads a pack of riders on a technical section

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Travis Livermon (maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross) heads downhill

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Men’s field takes off on a Super Fast Straight Away- SUPERCROSS CUP 2016

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Mens podium: 2nd place, Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Canada) 1st place, Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) 3rd place, Jack Kisseberth (Jam/NCC)

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.1:07:49
2Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Canada0:00:03
3Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC0:00:40
4Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD/Scott0:01:14
5Cooper Willsey (USA) Furman University Cycling Team0:01:19
6Travis Livermon (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross0:01:35
7Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER0:04:28
8Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:04:33
9Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld0:04:35
10Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads0:06:22
11Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC0:06:54
12Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - SIMPLEHUMAN0:07:35
13Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant0:07:52
14michael mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare0:08:51
15Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:09:54
16Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports0:10:47
17Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster- 2 Laps
18Mark D'Avino (USA) Cadence Cycling
19Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund- 3 Laps
20Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
21Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
22Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
23Matthew Bruno (USA) Team Somerset
24Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
25Jesse Stauffer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
26Jules Goguely (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek
27Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
28Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG- 4 Laps
29Matthew Tyler (USA) KD Collective CX
30David Kessler (USA) RISD Cycling
31Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
32Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage
33Daniel FitzGibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
34Trevor Raab (USA)
35Derrick Butler (USA) University of Pennsylvania
36Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
37Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
38Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
39Jayson Jacobs (USA) BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING
40Chris Niesen (USA) NCC / JAM
41Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
42Sam Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM- 5 Laps
43Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
44Colin Tanner (USA) Breismeister Factory Racing
45Kenneth Englert (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
DNSMatt Clements (USA) Bike Doctor Frederick
DNSJohn Kniesly (USA) KING KOG BROOKLYN
DNSMichael Margarite (USA) CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant
DNSSamuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - SIMPLEHUMAN
DNSAdam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling
DNSDaniel Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
DNSKailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster
DNSKerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
DNFAlec Donahue (USA) JAM / NCC
DNFCesar Gallego (USA) King Kog

