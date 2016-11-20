Day 2 Supercross Cup victory for Curtis White
Jeremy Martin a narrow second, Jack Kisseberth third
Day 2 Elite Men: Stony Point - Stony Point
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|1:07:49
|2
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Focus CX Canada
|0:00:03
|3
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:00:40
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM/TLD/Scott
|0:01:14
|5
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Furman University Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|6
|Travis Livermon (USA) maxxis-shimano pro cyclocross
|0:01:35
|7
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER
|0:04:28
|8
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:04:33
|9
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld
|0:04:35
|10
|Derrick St John (Can) Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads
|0:06:22
|11
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM / NCC
|0:06:54
|12
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - SIMPLEHUMAN
|0:07:35
|13
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling p/b Giant
|0:07:52
|14
|michael mihalik (USA) Jmac Cycling/Novacare
|0:08:51
|15
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:09:54
|16
|Merwin Davis (USA) Cyclus Sports
|0:10:47
|17
|Max Judelson (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rock Lobster
|- 2 Laps
|18
|Mark D'Avino (USA) Cadence Cycling
|19
|Trent Blackburn (USA) NCC / JAM Fund
|- 3 Laps
|20
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|21
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|22
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|23
|Matthew Bruno (USA) Team Somerset
|24
|Tristan Manderfeld (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
|25
|Jesse Stauffer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|26
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex/NBX/Trek
|27
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|28
|Keith Garrison (USA) KING KOG
|- 4 Laps
|29
|Matthew Tyler (USA) KD Collective CX
|30
|David Kessler (USA) RISD Cycling
|31
|Nick Lando (USA) UVM Cycling
|32
|Kale Wenczel (USA) Joe's Garage
|33
|Daniel FitzGibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|34
|Trevor Raab (USA)
|35
|Derrick Butler (USA) University of Pennsylvania
|36
|Tim Willis (USA) KING KOG
|37
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|38
|Aaron Oakes (USA) Wenzel Coaching
|39
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) BREISMEISTER FACTORY RACING
|40
|Chris Niesen (USA) NCC / JAM
|41
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|42
|Sam Dries (USA) No. 22 CX TEAM
|- 5 Laps
|43
|Eric Carlson (USA) Team Edge
|44
|Colin Tanner (USA) Breismeister Factory Racing
|45
|Kenneth Englert (USA) Army West Point Cycling Team
|DNS
|Matt Clements (USA) Bike Doctor Frederick
|DNS
|John Kniesly (USA) KING KOG BROOKLYN
|DNS
|Michael Margarite (USA) CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant
|DNS
|Samuel O'Keefe (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES - WITHINGS - SIMPLEHUMAN
|DNS
|Adam St. Germain (USA) Apex / NBX / Trek Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Daniel Timmerman (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|DNS
|Kailin Waterman (USA) Voler/Clif/HRS/Rocklobster
|DNS
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Factory CX Team
|DNF
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM / NCC
|DNF
|Cesar Gallego (USA) King Kog
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy