Van Gilder edges Kemmerer in final Super Cross Cup day
White rounds out podium
Elite Women: -
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|0:38:52
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:31
|4
|Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite
|0:00:39
|5
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:00:57
|6
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:01:18
|7
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis
|0:01:21
|8
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:01:30
|9
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Redline
|0:01:59
|10
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:02:11
|11
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:02:17
|12
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:02:21
|13
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:02:25
|14
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:02:34
|15
|Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge
|0:02:44
|16
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:02:59
|17
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|0:03:24
|18
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:03:34
|19
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:03:38
|20
|Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:03:52
|21
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike
|0:04:02
|22
|Melissa Seib (USA)
|0:04:09
|23
|Alice Henriques (USA)
|0:04:33
|24
|Erin Faccone (USA)
|0:04:57
|25
|Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
|26
|Tara Parsons (USA)
|27
|Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
|28
|Shane Ferro (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy