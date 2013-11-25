Trending

Van Gilder edges Kemmerer in final Super Cross Cup day

White rounds out podium

Supercross Cup 2 women's podium (L-R): Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) 2nd; Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) 1st; Emma White (Cyclocrossworld) 3rd

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Making it look easy and with a nice lead, Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) takes another win.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) carries her ride through the barriers

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) shows her grit and teaches this field just how she’s been able to win hundreds of races over the last 20 years.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Amanda Carey (Stan's NoTubes) focuses on maintaining contact with the lead group.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Arley Kemmerer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) applies a little pressure to the group.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Rare Vos Racing’s Cassandra Maximenko rounds an “S” turn.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Brittlee Bowman (House Industries) takes an off camber turn very gingerly

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Amanda Carey (Stan’s NoTubes Elite) follows right behind Emma White

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
With a quick burst Emma White (Cyclocrossworldd) leads the pack up the steps.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Day 2 of the Supercross Cup was crystal clear, but icy cold, as the elite women's event starts.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom0:38:52
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:00:04
3Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:31
4Amanda Carey (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite0:00:39
5Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:00:57
6Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:01:18
7Jessica Cutler (USA) Bikesport NW-Jamis0:01:21
8Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:01:30
9Erica Zaveta (USA) Redline0:01:59
10Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:02:11
11Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) The Fix Studio0:02:17
12Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:02:21
13Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bicycle Bluebook-HRS-Rock Lobster0:02:25
14Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:02:34
15Lori Cooke (USA) Cycle Lodge0:02:44
16Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:02:59
17Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club0:03:24
18Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:03:34
19Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:03:38
20Lauren Dagostino (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:03:52
21Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike0:04:02
22Melissa Seib (USA)0:04:09
23Alice Henriques (USA)0:04:33
24Erin Faccone (USA)0:04:57
25Abigail Isolda (USA) NYCross.com p/b VOmax
26Tara Parsons (USA)
27Stephanie Thompson (USA) WD Racing -NYC Velo
28Shane Ferro (USA)

