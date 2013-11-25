Johnson sweeps Super Cross Cup
Durrin, Werner round out close podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:55:51
|2
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:04
|3
|Kerry Werner (USA) MOB CX Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:00:21
|5
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|7
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:00:46
|8
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
|9
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:00:26
|10
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|11
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:01:50
|12
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:02:01
|13
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:02:08
|14
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:02:09
|15
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:13
|16
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:02:28
|17
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Cielo-Challenge-Bicyclista
|0:02:41
|18
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:02:58
|19
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:03:37
|20
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:03:45
|21
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:00
|22
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM
|0:04:30
|23
|Sheldon Miller (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:04:41
|24
|Gavriel Epstein (Can)
|0:05:06
|25
|Andrew Juiliano (USA)
|0:05:09
|26
|Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:05:17
|27
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax
|0:05:23
|28
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:05:32
|29
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross
|0:05:33
|30
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC
|0:05:44
|31
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:05:56
|32
|Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross
|0:06:14
|33
|Neil Bezdek (USA)
|34
|Jules Goguely (USA)
|35
|Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works
|36
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCross.com p/b Vomax
|37
|David Guttenplan (USA)
