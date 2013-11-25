Trending

Johnson sweeps Super Cross Cup

Durrin, Werner round out close podium

Image 1 of 13

Supercross Cup 2 men's podium (L-R): Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefi Strategies), 2nd; Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), 1st; Kerry Werner Jr (MOB CX Team) 3rd

Supercross Cup 2 men's podium (L-R): Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefi Strategies), 2nd; Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld), 1st; Kerry Werner Jr (MOB CX Team) 3rd
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 13

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) wins on Sunday to sweep the weekend's elite men's races at the Supercross Cup

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) wins on Sunday to sweep the weekend's elite men's races at the Supercross Cup
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 13

Managing to hang onto a top ten spot, Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) on the final lap.

Managing to hang onto a top ten spot, Mike Garrigan (Van Dessel) on the final lap.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 13

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) accelerated for the last lap, pulling out all the stops.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) accelerated for the last lap, pulling out all the stops.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 13

With an icicle hanging from his beard, Robert Marion (American Classic) still managed to have a great race.

With an icicle hanging from his beard, Robert Marion (American Classic) still managed to have a great race.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 13

Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) makes his move up the technical run-up. And it pays off.

Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) makes his move up the technical run-up. And it pays off.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 13

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) having done his teamwork for the day tries to stay with the top group.

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) having done his teamwork for the day tries to stay with the top group.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 13

Danish rider Joachim Parbo (Cielo) gets comfortable and in the groove.

Danish rider Joachim Parbo (Cielo) gets comfortable and in the groove.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 13

House Industries' Dan Chabanov tries hard not to feel the arctic chill.

House Industries' Dan Chabanov tries hard not to feel the arctic chill.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 13

Greg Wittwer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) concentrates on the course.

Greg Wittwer (C3-Twenty20 Cycling) concentrates on the course.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 13

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) on the descent.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) on the descent.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 13

The elite men's field faced very brisk temperatures at Sunday's Supercross Cup race in NY with temperatures in the low 20s F.

The elite men's field faced very brisk temperatures at Sunday's Supercross Cup race in NY with temperatures in the low 20s F.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 13

Kerry Werner Jr. (MOB CX team) focuses on maintaining a podium spot.

Kerry Werner Jr. (MOB CX team) focuses on maintaining a podium spot.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:55:51
2Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:04
3Kerry Werner (USA) MOB CX Team0:00:06
4Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com0:00:21
5Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:00:23
6Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
7Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes0:00:46
8Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Cycle-Smart
9Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:00:26
10Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team0:01:38
11Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:01:50
12Sam O'Keefe (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:02:01
13Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:02:08
14Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:02:09
15Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:13
16Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:02:28
17Joachim Parbo (Den) Cielo-Challenge-Bicyclista0:02:41
18Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:02:58
19Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:03:37
20Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:03:45
21Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:00
22Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries-Richard Sachs-RGM0:04:30
23Sheldon Miller (USA) Bikeman.com0:04:41
24Gavriel Epstein (Can)0:05:06
25Andrew Juiliano (USA)0:05:09
26Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:05:17
27Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCross-Vomax0:05:23
28Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:05:32
29Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Cyclocross0:05:33
30Andrew Loaiza (USA) RMRC0:05:44
31Matthew Means (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:05:56
32Evan Cooper (USA) Hudson Furniture Cyclocross0:06:14
33Neil Bezdek (USA)
34Jules Goguely (USA)
35Sean Pantellere (USA) STAMPEDE! p/b Budd Bike Works
36Devin Wagner (USA) NYCross.com p/b Vomax
37David Guttenplan (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews