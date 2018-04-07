Sunny King Criterium victory for Williams
Hansen and Owen complete podium
Elite Women: Anniston -
Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) out-kicked Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) to take the Sunny King Criterium, the first race on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour, with Harriet Owen (The Meteor/Intelligentsia) taking the final podium spot.
Hanson sparked the three-rider breakaway, but it was Williams who proved quickest in the rainy hour-long criterium.
"I'm really excited. It's only my second PRT victory," said Williams. "I started racing last spring, so it definitely affirms that I belong here. I'm really pleased how it went tonight. I definitely did not expect to win.
"Lauretta went, and I was in a pretty good position to follow. I was able to jump on and get to her wheel about three-quarters of a lap later. Then the third girl, Harriet, was on us pretty quickly after that," Williams said. "We all worked together pretty well, and we were able to put some time in (for the lead). For a while, I thought that the peloton was going to catch us because they were on the same stretch as us. Then I realized we had a good lead."
A 30-rider bunch sprint behind Owen was won by ISCorp's Samantha Schneider, last year's winner.
"We came to be aggressive, hoping to take the crown back," Schneider said. "We missed the (winning) move, unfortunately, but we were still able to get the field sprint for fourth. We started the season on a relatively high note, I would say.
"It was a pretty windy day and chilly. We had a rider floating in between for a while, just couldn't quite get there. That's bike racing," added Schneider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:59:49
|2
|Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Harriet Owen (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
|0:00:02
|4
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:01:03
|5
|Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
|6
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|7
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Val)
|8
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:01:04
|9
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)
|10
|Jessica Mundy (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
|11
|Jennifer Caicedo (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:05
|12
|Elizabeth Banks (UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:01:06
|14
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|15
|Judah Sencenbaugh
|16
|Cynthia Frazier (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
|17
|Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|18
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
|19
|Stephanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston Women’s Cycling)
|0:01:07
|20
|Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|21
|Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
|22
|Madison Kelly (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)
|23
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|24
|Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:08
|25
|Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare)
|26
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|0:01:09
|27
|Tina Pic (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
|28
|Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)
|29
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|30
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:01:10
|31
|Jessie Hodges (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
|32
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|0:01:11
|33
|Kristen Arnold (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
|34
|Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley)
|0:01:13
|35
|Kathryn Buss (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley)
|0:01:14
|36
|Elizabeth Harden (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)
|0:01:15
|37
|Stephanie Smith
|0:02:07
|38
|Debbie Prouty (Hilton Head Cycling/Robson Fore)
|39
|Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Women’s)
|40
|Ayesha McGowan (Northern California/Nevada Cycling)
|41
|Merrill Thierman (Dornier Racing)
|42
|Victoria Kanizer
|43
|Loren Morgan (Georgia Bicycle Racing Association)
|44
|Lori Nedescu (Welland Racing)
|45
|Deborah Paine (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|46
|Jennifer Wagner (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|47
|Amelia Kirby (Welland Racing)
|48
|Paige Kostanecki (NSMI RACING)
|49
|Alex Christofalos (CTH Performance Project)
|50
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|51
|Moriah Swan
|52
|Tabitha Sherwood (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|53
|Jennifer Wakeman (Welland Racing)
|54
|Sarah Guilbert (Welland Racing)
