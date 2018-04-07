Trending

Sunny King Criterium victory for Williams

Hansen and Owen complete podium

Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint) on top step of the podium

(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) out-kicked Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) to take the Sunny King Criterium, the first race on the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour, with Harriet Owen (The Meteor/Intelligentsia) taking the final podium spot.

Hanson sparked the three-rider breakaway, but it was Williams who proved quickest in the rainy hour-long criterium.

"I'm really excited. It's only my second PRT victory," said Williams. "I started racing last spring, so it definitely affirms that I belong here. I'm really pleased how it went tonight. I definitely did not expect to win.

"Lauretta went, and I was in a pretty good position to follow. I was able to jump on and get to her wheel about three-quarters of a lap later. Then the third girl, Harriet, was on us pretty quickly after that," Williams said. "We all worked together pretty well, and we were able to put some time in (for the lead). For a while, I thought that the peloton was going to catch us because they were on the same stretch as us. Then I realized we had a good lead."

A 30-rider bunch sprint behind Owen was won by ISCorp's Samantha Schneider, last year's winner.

"We came to be aggressive, hoping to take the crown back," Schneider said. "We missed the (winning) move, unfortunately, but we were still able to get the field sprint for fourth. We started the season on a relatively high note, I would say.

"It was a pretty windy day and chilly. We had a rider floating in between for a while, just couldn't quite get there. That's bike racing," added Schneider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:59:49
2Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
3Harriet Owen (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)0:00:02
4Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:01:03
5Erica Allar (Rally Cycling)
6Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
7Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO-Silicon Val)
8Josie Talbot (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:01:04
9Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)
10Jessica Mundy (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
11Jennifer Caicedo (SC Competitive Cyclist)0:01:05
12Elizabeth Banks (UnitedHealthcare)
13Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:01:06
14Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
15Judah Sencenbaugh
16Cynthia Frazier (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
17Caroline Baur (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
18Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
19Stephanie Nave (OrthoCarolina Winston Women’s Cycling)0:01:07
20Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
21Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare)
22Madison Kelly (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)
23Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
24Janelle Cole (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:08
25Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare)
26Yussely Soto (ISCorp Pro Cycling)0:01:09
27Tina Pic (Colavita|Bialetti Racing)
28Megan Heath (Rally Cycling)
29Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
30Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:01:10
31Jessie Hodges (ISCorp Pro Cycling)
32Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)0:01:11
33Kristen Arnold (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
34Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley)0:01:13
35Kathryn Buss (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley)0:01:14
36Elizabeth Harden (Papa John's Racing p/b TREK)0:01:15
37Stephanie Smith0:02:07
38Debbie Prouty (Hilton Head Cycling/Robson Fore)
39Arden Stelly (OrthoCarolina Winston Women’s)
40Ayesha McGowan (Northern California/Nevada Cycling)
41Merrill Thierman (Dornier Racing)
42Victoria Kanizer
43Loren Morgan (Georgia Bicycle Racing Association)
44Lori Nedescu (Welland Racing)
45Deborah Paine (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
46Jennifer Wagner (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
47Amelia Kirby (Welland Racing)
48Paige Kostanecki (NSMI RACING)
49Alex Christofalos (CTH Performance Project)
50Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
51Moriah Swan
52Tabitha Sherwood (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
53Jennifer Wakeman (Welland Racing)
54Sarah Guilbert (Welland Racing)

 

