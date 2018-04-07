Bryan Gomez on top step of the all Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources podium (Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Holowesko-Citadel swept the podium in the Sunny King Criterium, sending two riders up the road to lap the field, and then taking out the field sprint behind. Bryan Gomez claimed the victory ahead of Brendan Rhim, while Ruben Companioni out-sprinted Dan Holloway to take the final podium spot in a cold, rainy race.

"I think the wet road made it easier to be in the breakaway. It was pretty cold. The weather made it hard," Gomez said. "I'm pretty happy with how my team worked today. We came with a plan of winning the race. I just went, you know, I didn't know I was going to make it to the end, but sometimes you find your legs. I just kept going, and going.

"Here in the States, this is actually one of my first big wins," added Gomez. "I'm happy with this. I'm looking forward to getting more."

