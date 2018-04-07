Gomez wins Sunny King Criterium
Holowesko|Citadel cleansweep podium
Elite Men: Anniston -
Holowesko-Citadel swept the podium in the Sunny King Criterium, sending two riders up the road to lap the field, and then taking out the field sprint behind. Bryan Gomez claimed the victory ahead of Brendan Rhim, while Ruben Companioni out-sprinted Dan Holloway to take the final podium spot in a cold, rainy race.
"I think the wet road made it easier to be in the breakaway. It was pretty cold. The weather made it hard," Gomez said. "I'm pretty happy with how my team worked today. We came with a plan of winning the race. I just went, you know, I didn't know I was going to make it to the end, but sometimes you find your legs. I just kept going, and going.
"Here in the States, this is actually one of my first big wins," added Gomez. "I'm happy with this. I'm looking forward to getting more."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|1:34:33
|2
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:11
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|- 1 lap
|4
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|5
|Lachlan Holliday
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|7
|Daniel Summerhill
|8
|Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
|9
|Benjamin Renkema (Cyclus Sports)
|10
|Akil Campbell (MGCA p/b Tyler Perry)
|11
|Grant Koontz (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|12
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|13
|Jason Chatham (I Am Racing)
|14
|Brandon Feehery (Tennessee Bicycle Racing Association)
|15
|Ed Veal (REALDEAL | AQUILA)
|16
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|17
|Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|18
|Johnny Mitchell (SC Competitive Cyclist)
|19
|Ryan O'Boyle (Project Echelon Racing)
|20
|Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
|21
|John Purvis (DNA Racing)
|22
|Timothy Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|23
|Rolly Weaver (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|24
|Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
|25
|Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
|26
|Conor Schunk (CCB Foundation - Sicler)
|27
|Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
|28
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|29
|Brice Brookshire
|30
|Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
|31
|Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
|32
|Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
|33
|Chad Conley (Eastpoint Track Club)
|34
|Jake Magee (Bicycle Racing Association)
|35
|Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
|36
|Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|37
|Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|38
|Hank Beaver (Specialized-BMW)
|39
|Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
|40
|Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
|41
|Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|42
|Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
|43
|Brayan Sanchez Vergara (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
|44
|Fausto Crapiz (Village VW Chattanooga Cycling)
|45
|Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
|46
|Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
|47
|John Croom (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|48
|Gabriel Mendez (CCB Foundation - Sicler)
|49
|Richard Randall (Cyclus Sports)
|50
|Brock Mason (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)
|51
|Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon)
|52
|Richard Obriant (Jigawatt Cycling)
|53
|Alex McLaughlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|54
|Marcus Canady (Jigawatt Cycling)
|55
|Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker)
|56
|Jamie Anderson (Team Hungry)
|57
|Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)
|58
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|59
|Adam Morris (Mississippi vs Everybody)
|60
|Bob Goedbloed (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|61
|Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|62
|Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
|63
|Ian Borella
|64
|Brad Cox (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|65
|Jake Andrews
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel predicts a challenging day at European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsDutchman going for third straight title in Italy on Sunday
-
American Kim Geist retires from world-class track racingThe two-time world champion won 32 National Championships across her 23-year career
-
Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's rosterVincenzo Nibali headlines nine new arrivals on 27-man squad
-
Calmejane looks to new year after disappointing 2019Frenchman excited about riding 2020 WorldTour calendar with Total Direct Energie
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy