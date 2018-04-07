Trending

Gomez wins Sunny King Criterium

Holowesko|Citadel cleansweep podium

Bryan Gomez on top step of the all Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources podium

Bryan Gomez on top step of the all Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources podium
(Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Holowesko-Citadel swept the podium in the Sunny King Criterium, sending two riders up the road to lap the field, and then taking out the field sprint behind. Bryan Gomez claimed the victory ahead of Brendan Rhim, while Ruben Companioni out-sprinted Dan Holloway to take the final podium spot in a cold, rainy race.

"I think the wet road made it easier to be in the breakaway. It was pretty cold. The weather made it hard," Gomez said. "I'm pretty happy with how my team worked today. We came with a plan of winning the race. I just went, you know, I didn't know I was going to make it to the end, but sometimes you find your legs. I just kept going, and going.

"Here in the States, this is actually one of my first big wins," added Gomez. "I'm happy with this. I'm looking forward to getting more."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)1:34:33
2Brendan Rhim (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)0:00:11
3Ruben Companioni (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)- 1 lap
4Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
5Lachlan Holliday
6Joseph Lewis (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
7Daniel Summerhill
8Frank Travieso (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
9Benjamin Renkema (Cyclus Sports)
10Akil Campbell (MGCA p/b Tyler Perry)
11Grant Koontz (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
12Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
13Jason Chatham (I Am Racing)
14Brandon Feehery (Tennessee Bicycle Racing Association)
15Ed Veal (REALDEAL | AQUILA)
16Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
17Hamish Beadle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
18Johnny Mitchell (SC Competitive Cyclist)
19Ryan O'Boyle (Project Echelon Racing)
20Corey Davis (Cyclus Sports)
21John Purvis (DNA Racing)
22Timothy Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
23Rolly Weaver (Southern Crescent Cycling)
24Noah Simms (Toronto Hustle)
25Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports)
26Conor Schunk (CCB Foundation - Sicler)
27Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
28Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
29Brice Brookshire
30Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
31Fabio Calabria (Team Novo Nordisk)
32Austin Gomes (Project Echelon Racing)
33Chad Conley (Eastpoint Track Club)
34Jake Magee (Bicycle Racing Association)
35Benoit Boulay (Toronto Hustle)
36Logan Lakota Phippen (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
37Caleb Aoake (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
38Hank Beaver (Specialized-BMW)
39Parker Kyzer (Cyclus Sports)
40Ethan Palamarek (Toronto Hustle)
41Samuel Munday (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
42Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
43Brayan Sanchez Vergara (Holowesko|Citadel p/b Arapahoe Resources)
44Fausto Crapiz (Village VW Chattanooga Cycling)
45Evan Murphy (Toronto Hustle)
46Connor Sallee (Cyclus Sports)
47John Croom (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
48Gabriel Mendez (CCB Foundation - Sicler)
49Richard Randall (Cyclus Sports)
50Brock Mason (NGCA Elite p/b Tyler Perry Stud)
51Lionel Mawditt (Project Echelon)
52Richard Obriant (Jigawatt Cycling)
53Alex McLaughlin (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
54Marcus Canady (Jigawatt Cycling)
55Justin Prior (Support Clean Sport/SeaSucker)
56Jamie Anderson (Team Hungry)
57Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)
58Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
59Adam Morris (Mississippi vs Everybody)
60Bob Goedbloed (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
61Oliver Behringer (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
62Andy Prickett (Team Dayton Bicycling)
63Ian Borella
64Brad Cox (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
65Jake Andrews

 

Latest on Cyclingnews