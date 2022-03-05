Kopecky wins Strade Bianche Women

Belgian champion beats Van Vleuten in thrilling finale

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) sprint for the line

Lotte Kopecky celebrates winning ahead of Annemiek Van Vleuten

Lotte Kopecky celebrates victory in Siena

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) celebrates victory in Siena (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022)
Lotte Kopecky celebrates winning

Kopecky couldn't believe her win afterwards (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Kopecky celebrates with her teammates at the finish

Kopecky celebrates with her teammates at the finish (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Kopecky with her trophy on the podium

Kopecky with her trophy on the podium (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022)
The final podium – Kopecky, Van Vleuten, and Moolman Pasio

The final podium – Kopecky, Van Vleuten, and Moolman Pasio (Image credit: Roberto BettiniSprintCyclingAgency2022)
Lotte Kopecky and Annemiek Van Vleuten on the podium

Emily Newsom in an early attack

Emily Newsom in an early attack (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The peloton early on during the race

The peloton early on during the race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X) and Emily Newsom (EF-Tibco-SVB) in an early break

Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X) and Emily Newsom (EF-Tibco-SVB) in an early break (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Amanda Spratt at the head of the peloton

BikeExchange-Jayco's Amanda Spratt at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The peloton on the white roads of Tuscany

The peloton on the white roads on Tuscany (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The peloton mid-race

A mix of teams lead the peloton mid-race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Newsom and Koerner in the break

Newsom and Koerner in the break (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
DSM and Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton

DSM and Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The peloton during the race

A wide view of the peloton during the race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Newsom goes solo

Newsom goes solo (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) at the front

Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering (SD Worx) at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Demi Vollering at the head of the peloton

Demi Vollering at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The riders on the rolling hills of Tuscany

The riders on the rolling hills of Tuscany (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Kopecky attacked early on the gravel

Kopecky attacked early on the gravel (Image credit: Getty Images)
Movistar and FDJ on the gravel

Movistar and FDJ Nouvelle-Acquitaine Futuroscope in command on the gravel (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Demi Vollering makes a move on the sterrato

Demi Vollering makes a move on the sterrato (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) attacks

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (SD Worx) attacks (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The front of the peloton on a tough gravel sector

The front of the peloton on a tough gravel sector (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Lotte Kopecky puts in a big attack late in the race

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) puts in a big attack late in the race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The dust kicked up during the race

The dust kicked up by the peloton and following vehicles during the race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The lead group in the final kilometres

The lead group in the final kilometres of the race (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
The dash to the line – Kopecky ahead of Van Vleuten

The dash to the line – Kopecky ahead of Van Vleuten (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Shirin van Anrooij recovers after finishing

Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) recovers after her finishing effort (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig is comforted after the finish

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) is comforted after the finish (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Lotte Kopecky celebrates

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Annemiek Van Vleuten

Kopecky and Moolman Pasio on the podium

The podium: Van Vleuten, Kopecky, and Moolman Pasio

Lotte Kopecky celebrates winning on the podium

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) won Strade Bianche Donne in a thrilling finale, beating Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) in the final sprint for the line. 

It was an unusually large group that approached the final climb, with most of the favourites still in contention. Van Vleuten was the first to attack, 800m from the line, immediately shadowed by Kopecky, and her teammate, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio. 

On the steepest section of the Via Santa Caterina climb, Moolman-Pasio’s challenge began to fade as Kopecky fought to stay on Van Vleuten's wheel.

Side-by-side in the narrow streets of Siena, Kopecky and Van Vleuten unleashed their sprints, and Kopecky managed to just edge the Movistar rider in the last hundred metres, before collapsing with the effort as she crossed the finish line.

Moolman-Pasio completed the podium, punching the air as she finished to celebrate her teammate's victory.

"I mean, I cannot believe this but this was actually the plan for the team," Kopecky said in her post-race interview. "Racing like this, with SD Worx is really super nice to do because I can attack myself, I have teammates behind me who have my back and I think today was perfect. I cannot believe this.

"You’re never confident [of beating van Vleuten] - we saw that last week - but I had a good feeling today and I knew the person to follow was Annemiek and first I had to let her go a bit. I don’t know what happened in my head but I just kept going and when we turned to the right I passed her but then the other corner she passed me again and it was really just one sprint to the last corner. It is amazing to win this race."

How it unfolded

The eighth edition of Strade Bianche Donne unfurled in the Tuscan hills surrounding Siena. Beginning and ending in the town, the peloton tackled five steep climbs and 31.4 kilometres of gravel roads, before arriving back in Siena along the Via Santa Caterina - a 16 per cent climb to the Piazza del Campo and the finish line. 

Soon after the flag dropped, Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X ProCycling) was the first rider to attack, and she was later joined by Emily Newsom. (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) Together, they quickly amassed an advantage of 1:30, as the race hit the first gravel sector of the day.

On the second gravel sector, Newsom began to display her extensive gravel-racing experience, dropping her breakaway companion and, by the third sector with 94 kilometres still to race, Newsom led Koerner by 38 seconds, and the peloton by 3:00.

Meanwhile, back in the peloton, the favourites’ teams sent a rider each to control the pace until a blur of pinks and yellows and blues were all that could be seen behind the dust kicked up on the gravel roads.

They began to reduce Newsom’s lead so that on the San Martino, the longest gravel sector of the race, it fell from 2:15 to just a few metres, and she was caught as the race re-joined the tarmac roads, 55 kilometres from the finish. 

A series of attacks followed in an attempt to break up the peloton, and though initially unsuccessful, the main field repeatedly fractured and reformed over the next 25km. 

Briefly, a trio comprising Jeanne Korevaar (Liv Racing-Xstra), Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) escaped but a group containing such strength was deemed too dangerous by the peloton. 

Then, 29km from the finish, last year’s winner, Chantal van den Broeck-Blaak (SD Worx) attacked but she was immediately marked by Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM). In the chaos that followed as the peloton scrambled to chase, Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) countered with Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM).

Although their attack was short-lived, it pulled away a strong group containing many of the days’ favourites. Behind, Movistar chased hard to bring van Vleuten back into contention, and the race regrouped with 24km still to race.

Three kilometres later, Kopecky showed her strength, launched her own attack, and opened up a 20 second gap ahead of the penultimate gravel sector. On the steep chalk roads, the peloton, formed of about 15 riders, reeled her back in.

With 14.3km to go, Van den Broek-Blaak attacked once again, but as soon as the race hit the last gravel sector van Vleuten accelerated, neutralising van den Broek-Blaak’s offensive, and distancing everyone in the race except Kopecky. 

For five kilometres, this pair remained out front, separated from the peloton by a small ten-second gap but they were caught seven kilometres from the finish. Repeated attacks by Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Vollering from SD Worx stressed the race, but still the group remained together.

It was an unusually large group, then, that approached the final climb with most of the favourites still in contention. Van Vleuten’s attack once again dropped everyone except Kopecky, and initially Moolman Pasio. As the gradient reached its steepest point, it seemed that Van Vleuten would drop the two SD Worx riders, but, somehow, Kopecky was able to hang on for the climb.

Positioning was crucial ahead of the final drop down into Siena's Piazza del Campo and the pair exchanged places as they fought for the front on the narrow streets. In the end, Kopecky took the lead into the crucial final right-hand bend and finished it off. 

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx 3:59:14
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
3Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) SD Worx 0:00:10
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-Sram 0:00:19
5Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Acquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:24
6Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-Sram 0:00:28
7Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:29
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:34
10Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service

Issy Ronald

Issy Ronald has just graduated from the London School of Economics where she studied for an undergraduate and masters degree in History and International Relations. Since doing an internship at Procycling magazine, she has written reports for races like the Tour of Britain, Bretagne Classic and World Championships, as well as news items, recaps of the general classification at the Grand Tours and some features for Cyclingnews. Away from cycling, she enjoys reading, attempting to bake, going to the theatre and watching a probably unhealthy amount of live sport.

