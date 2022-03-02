Strade Bianche Women past winners

Strade Bianche Women

Past Winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2021Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
2020Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2019Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
2018Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2017Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
2016Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
2015Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

